Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Callum Jones – the cheeky chap whose ideal woman in Megan Fox

Bid farewell to your social life – Love Island is again on our screens for its very first winter version.

As the present forged members get used to their South African villa to be able to discover love, now we have all the pieces it’s essential to learn about Callum Jones, who hails from Manchester.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential to learn about Callum.

Callum Jones – Key Information Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder In three phrases: Energetic, caring and up for amusing Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

Callum’s time within the Love Island villa to this point…

Callum coupled up with Shaughna Phillips within the first episode, and though they’re nonetheless collectively, their journey hasn’t been simple.

When twins Eve and Jess Gale entered the villa, tensions have been raised as Eve set her eyes firmly on Callum, leaving Shaughna single within the recoupling.

Nonetheless, he rapidly labored out Shaughna was the one for him and went again to his unique flame.

However when new woman Rebecca Gormley entered the villa, it appeared like it will all occur once more.

Shaughna was furious to see the Geordie magnificence queen head straight for her man and was fast to let her emotions be identified.

Her scheme could have labored as Callum determined he needed to stay along with his unique once more, and went again to Shaughna.

Will there be any extra hurdles for the pair to beat?

How would Callum describe his supreme lady?

Callum says that he at all times fancies ladies with “dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish” and singles out Megan Fox as his movie star crush.

Alternatively, he isn’t all in favour of ladies who usually are not unbiased and who would depend on him to do issues for them on a regular basis.

What does Callum suppose makes him the perfect contestant?

Callum says that he’s a cheeky chap, he has builder’s banter however can be right down to earth – which he reckons offers a great stability.

He additionally says he would price himself as a 9 on a scale of 1-10 in relation to his appears to be like, including that his finest function is his smile – “I’ve got dimples” he says.

Who has Callum instructed about Love Island?

Fairly surprisingly, none of his mates know he might be coming into the villa.

Callum instructed us and different press: “I utilized in the summertime and [my friends] have been like, how did you get on? So, I stated I used to be simply going to have to use within the winter and that’s in all probability so far as I’ve obtained to telling them. They’re at all times asking questions like, you happening it, you happening it? And I’m like, I don’t know.”

However did any of them work out he could be on Love Island contemplating he’s give up his job?

Callum defined: “They may have yesterday as I used to be meant to show in yesterday. I’ve solely instructed one particular person, my supervisor, that I used to be leaving. I simply instructed him. Everybody else was anticipating me in.”

What does Callum consider the bro code?

Callum says, “I always think it’s best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s back.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.