Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Callum Jones – the cheeky chap whose ideal woman in Megan Fox

The return of Love Island is simply across the nook – and we’ve now been given our first glimpse of the islanders we’ll be attending to know over the approaching weeks.

One of many Love Island 2020 contestants set to jet to South Africa is Callum Jones, who hails from Manchester.

Right here’s all the things you want to find out about Callum.

Key Details Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder In three phrases: Energetic, caring and up for amusing Instagram: @_callum_jones

How would Callum describe his ultimate girl?

Callum says that he all the time fancies girls with “dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish” and singles out Megan Fox as his movie star crush.

However, he isn’t serious about women who will not be impartial and who would depend on him to do issues for them on a regular basis.

What does Callum suppose makes him the best contestant?

Callum says that he’s a cheeky chap, he has builder’s banter however can be right down to earth – which he reckons offers an excellent stability.

He additionally says he would price himself as a 9 on a scale of 1-10 on the subject of his appears, including that his finest characteristic is his smile – “I’ve got dimples” he says.

Who has Callum informed about Love Island?

Fairly surprisingly, none of his mates know he shall be getting into the villa.

Callum informed us and different press: “I utilized in the summertime and [my friends] had been like, how did you get on? So, I stated I used to be simply going to have to use within the winter and that’s in all probability so far as I’ve acquired to telling them. They’re all the time asking questions like, you occurring it, you occurring it? And I’m like, I don’t know.”

However did any of them work out he can be on Love Island contemplating he’s stop his job?

Callum defined: “They are going to have yesterday as I used to be meant to show in yesterday. I’ve solely informed one particular person, my supervisor, that I used to be leaving. I simply informed him. Everybody else was anticipating me in.”

What does Callum consider the bro code?

Callum says, “I always think it’s best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s back.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January