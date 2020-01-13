Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Callum Jones – the cheeky chap whose ideal woman in Megan Fox

Get able to bid farewell to your social life – Love Island is again on our screens for its very first winter version.

A brand new cohort of singletons have jetted off to the model new South African villa with a purpose to discover love, cash and some tooth whitening endorsements.

One of many Love Island 2020 contestants set to jet to South Africa is Callum Jones, who hails from Manchester.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to find out about Callum.

Key Information Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder In three phrases: Energetic, caring and up for amusing Instagram: @_callum_jones Coupled up with: Shaughna

How would Callum describe his perfect girl?

Callum says that he at all times fancies girls with “dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish” and singles out Megan Fox as his superstar crush.

However, he isn’t involved in women who aren’t impartial and who would depend on him to do issues for them on a regular basis.

What does Callum assume makes him the perfect contestant?

Callum says that he’s a cheeky chap, he has builder’s banter however can also be right down to earth – which he reckons supplies steadiness.

He additionally says he would price himself as a 9 on a scale of 1-10 relating to his seems to be, including that his finest characteristic is his smile – “I’ve got dimples” he says.

Who has Callum advised about Love Island?

Fairly surprisingly, none of his mates know he will probably be getting into the villa.

Callum advised us and different press: “I utilized in the summertime and [my friends] had been like, how did you get on? So, I stated I used to be simply going to have to use within the winter and that’s in all probability so far as I’ve acquired to telling them. They’re at all times asking questions like, you occurring it, you occurring it? And I’m like, I don’t know.”

However did any of them work out he can be on Love Island contemplating he’s stop his job?

Callum defined: “They are going to have yesterday as I used to be meant to show in yesterday. I’ve solely advised one individual, my supervisor, that I used to be leaving. I simply advised him. Everybody else was anticipating me in.”

What does Callum consider the bro code?

Callum says, “I always think it’s best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s back.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.