Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Callum Jones: The cheeky chap whose ideal woman in Megan Fox

The return of Love Island is simply across the nook – and we’ve now been given our first glimpse of the islanders we’ll be attending to know over the approaching weeks.

One of many contestants set to jet to South Africa is Callum Jones, who hails from Manchester.

Right here’s the whole lot it’s essential to learn about Callum…

Key Information Age: 23 Job: Scaffolder In three phrases: Energetic, caring and up for fun

How would Callum describe his supreme girl?

Callum says that he at all times fancies ladies with “dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish” and singles out Megan Fox as his movie star crush.

However he isn’t occupied with women who aren’t impartial and who would depend on him to do issues for them on a regular basis.

What does Callum suppose makes him the best contestant?

Callum says that he’s a cheeky chap, he has builder’s banter however can also be all the way down to earth – which he reckons offers a very good stability.

He additionally says he would price himself as a 9 on a scale of 1-10 in the case of his appears to be like, including that his greatest function is his smile – “I’ve got dimples” he says.

What does Callum consider the bro code?

Callum says, “I always think it’s best to go to a guy and speak to them first to clear up anything you need to. I wouldn’t go behind a lad’s back.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January