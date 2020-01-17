Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Connagh Howard – model who once worked with Anthony Joshua

Love Island is again on ITV2, maybe prior to all of us thought, for the primary ever winter collection.

Along with the unique solid members, the bombshells are beginning to trickle in.

Now, Connagh Howard is stirring up the South African villa, setting his sights on three ladies within the villa – and already, he’s turned just a few heads…

Right here’s all the pieces it is advisable find out about Connagh.

Connagh Howard – Key Information Age: 27 From: Cardiff Job: Mannequin In three phrases: Goofy, laid-back and compassionate Instagram: @connagh92

Who’s Connagh’s best woman?

Sporty Connagh is after a lady who shares his pursuits, whereas additionally being self-sufficient.

He stated forward of his arrival within the villa: “I like brunettes, a lady with good eyes, who likes to deal with themselves.

“I like a girl who can do some sort of sport as I’m in to sport. I’m looking for someone I can be myself with.”

What’s Connagh’s turn-off?

Connagh is pretty set on what he likes and what he doesn’t like.

The mannequin merely stated he doesn’t like “pettiness” in his lovers.

Nevertheless, if he can discover somebody who can watch a film with him, he’ll fall hook, line and sinker.

“My ideal date would be to go to the cinema, because I love films.”

How does Connagh know Anthony Joshua?

Indisputably, Anthony Joshua was everybody’s sort, with many calling him their sort on paper earlier than getting into the villa.

Nevertheless, mannequin Connagh has really breathed the identical air because the boxing champ.

He recalled: “I used to be in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m a giant boxing fan. I used to be actually excited to satisfy him.

“In the ad we were both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking – he’s a big boy!”

Who does Connagh fancy within the villa?

“I fancy Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise,” Connagh revealed.

After happening a date with Shaughna and Sophie, and kissing Siannise, it appears Connagh isn’t speeding to place all his eggs in a single basket.

With with a recoupling looming

Love Island airs weeknights on ITV2 from 9pm