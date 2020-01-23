Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Connagh Howard – model who once worked with Anthony Joshua

Love Island is again on ITV2, maybe before all of us thought, for the primary ever winter sequence.

Along with the unique forged members, the bombshells are inflicting a stir.

Connagh Howard is heating up the South African villa, and we now have all the things you’ll want to learn about “Connagh with a G”.

Connagh Howard – Key Information Age: 27 From: Cardiff Job: Mannequin In three phrases: Goofy, laid-back and compassionate Instagram: @connagh92 Coupled up with: Sophie

Connagh’s time within the Love Island villa up to now…

It’s been an fascinating time for Connagh, as he’s had a few women chasing after him.

He initially confirmed some curiosity in Sophie Piper and Siannise Fudge, however after a few nights deliberation, he went with the previous to couple up with.

As they acquired to know one another, it turned clear Sophie wished the opposite Connor (Durman) again and Connagh was left single as soon as extra.

Nevertheless, new lady Rebecca Gormley set her eyes on him and after a few flirty encounters, the pair finally hit it off, regardless of an ungainly interruption from Siannise.

Who’s Connagh’s perfect lady?

Sporty Connagh is after a lady who shares his pursuits, whereas additionally being self-sufficient.

He stated forward of his arrival within the villa: “I like brunettes, a lady with good eyes, who likes to maintain themselves.

“I like a girl who can do some sort of sport as I’m in to sport. I’m looking for someone I can be myself with.”

What’s Connagh’s turn-off?

Connagh is pretty set on what he likes and what he doesn’t like.

The mannequin merely stated he doesn’t like “pettiness” in his lovers.

Nevertheless, if he can discover somebody who can watch a film with him, he’ll fall hook, line and sinker.

“My ideal date would be to go to the cinema, because I love films.”

How does Connagh know Anthony Joshua?

Indubitably, Anthony Joshua was everybody’s sort, with many calling him their sort on paper earlier than coming into the villa.

Nevertheless, mannequin Connagh has truly breathed the identical air because the boxing champ.

He recalled: “I used to be in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m an enormous boxing fan. I used to be actually excited to satisfy him.

“In the ad we were both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking – he’s a big boy!”

Love Island airs weeknights on ITV2 from 9pm