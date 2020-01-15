Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Connagh Howard – model who once worked with Anthony Joshua

Love Island is again on ITV2, maybe prior to all of us thought, for the primary ever winter sequence.

Along with the unique forged members, the bombshells are beginning to trickle in.

Now, Connagh Howard is the subsequent confirmed male set to fire up the South African villa.

Right here’s every little thing it is advisable find out about Connagh.

Connagh Howard – Key Info Age: 27 From: Cardiff Job: Mannequin In three phrases: Goofy, laid-back and compassionate Instagram: @connagh92

Who’s Connagh’s ultimate woman?

Sporty Connagh is after a woman who shares his pursuits, whereas additionally being self-sufficient.

He mentioned forward of his arrival within the villa: “I like brunettes, a woman with good eyes, who likes to care for themselves.

“I like a girl who can do some sort of sport as I’m in to sport. I’m looking for someone I can be myself with.”

What’s Connagh’s turn-off?

Connagh is pretty set on what he likes and what he doesn’t like.

The mannequin merely mentioned he doesn’t like “pettiness” in his lovers.

Nevertheless, if he can discover somebody who can watch a film with him, he’ll fall hook, line and sinker.

“My ideal date would be to go to the cinema, because I love films.”

How does Connagh know Anthony Joshua?

Definitely, Anthony Joshua was everybody’s kind, with many calling him their kind on paper earlier than coming into the villa.

Nevertheless, mannequin Connagh has truly breathed the identical air because the boxing champ.

He recalled: “I used to be in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m a giant boxing fan. I used to be actually excited to fulfill him.

“In the ad we were both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking – he’s a big boy!”

Who does Connagh fancy within the villa?

“I fancy Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise,” Connagh revealed. However will he get the woman of his desires?

Love Island airs weeknights on ITV2 from 9pm