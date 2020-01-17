Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Finley Tapp – the bombshell footballer who fancies three Islanders

It seems to be set to be one of the explosive collection of Love Island but.

Already we’ve seen bombshells Jess and Eve ruffle just a few feathers within the villa and the shock departure of Ollie – and that was all within the first few days.

Now, issues are set to be even steamier as our bombshells are beginning to make their means into the South African villa.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to learn about Finley Tapp, one in all our first bombshells who has his sights set on three Islanders forward of the looming recoupling…

Finley Tapp – Key Info Age: 20 Job: Recruitment advisor and footballer – performs for Oxford Metropolis In three phrases: Loud, outgoing and good wanting Instagram: @finn_tapp Coupled up with: Single

What’s Finley’s excellent lady?

Finley, who charges himself a 9/10, says it’s “not all about looks” when he’s on the lookout for a accomplice.

“I want a girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh,” he mentioned. “I don’t have a type looks-wise but obviously you want that initial attraction.”

He provides his celeb crush is Maya Jama.

Does Finley have his eye on anybody within the villa?

Siannise, Paige and Sophie are in Finley’s firing line, with Finley including he’s not afraid to ruffle just a few feathers to get what he needs.

“It’ll be great if I come out of the villa with mates but if I need to step on toes to get the girl I like, I’ll do it,” he mentioned.

“If you feel like you’ve got loyalties with the boys and they’ve shown you loyalty before then that’s where the respect lies.”

Is Finley loyal?

In accordance with Finley, sure.

“I’ve always been loyal. Whenever I start getting the wandering eye, it’s time to break up. Who knows what could happen in the villa!”

What soccer groups has Finley performed for?

Having began out on the MK Dons Academy aged simply eight, he performed for the group professionally in 2018. After being loaned to seventh-tier group Staines City till January 2019, Finley then selected to signal with Oxford Metropolis as a defender.

Finley suffered a head damage in January final yr after he was knocked unconscious on the pitch throughout a match towards Dartford.

