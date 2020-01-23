Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Finley Tapp – the footballer from Milton Keynes

Winter Love Island is effectively underway, with a bunch of younger singles converging on a luxurious villa in South Africa within the hopes of discovering a companion.

Right here’s every little thing you’ll want to learn about Finley Tapp, one among our bombshells.

Finley Tapp – Key Info Age: 20 Job: Recruitment advisor and footballer – performs for Oxford Metropolis In three phrases: Loud, outgoing and good trying Instagram: @finn_tapp Coupled up with: Paige

Finley’s time within the Love Island villa up to now…

Finley instantly set eyes on Paige Turley and it appeared he couldn’t get her out of his head.

After taking her on a date, he determined in a short time he didn’t need anybody else and even planted a kiss on her lips.

The pair appeared to be pretty robust however Finley did have a wobble over Rebecca Gormley.

Will he stick with Paige and declare the money prize?

How previous is Finley?

Regardless of his look, many islanders have been shocked to find he’s solely 20-years-old.

It appeared to place a number of the ladies off a bit as they questioned whether or not they may date somebody a lot youthful than them.

Will Finn battle to couple up in consequence?

What’s Finley’s excellent lady?

Finley, who charges himself a 9/10, says it’s “not all about looks” when he’s selecting a companion.

“I want a girl who is fun and outgoing and someone who can make me laugh,” he mentioned. “I don’t have a type looks-wise but obviously you want that initial attraction.”

He provides his superstar crush is Maya Jama.

Does Finley have his eye on anybody within the villa?

Siannise, Paige and Sophie are in Finley’s firing line, with Finley including he’s not afraid to ruffle a number of feathers to get what he needs.

“It’ll be great if I come out of the villa with mates but if I need to step on toes to get the girl I like, I’ll do it,” he mentioned.

“If you feel like you’ve got loyalties with the boys and they’ve shown you loyalty before then that’s where the respect lies.”

Is Finley loyal?

In accordance with Finley, sure.

“I’ve always been loyal. Whenever I start getting the wandering eye, it’s time to break up. Who knows what could happen in the villa!”

What soccer groups has Finley performed for?

Having began out on the MK Dons Academy aged simply eight, he performed for the group professionally in 2018. After being loaned to seventh-tier group Staines City till January 2019, Finley then selected to signal with Oxford Metropolis as a defender.

Finley suffered a head damage in January final yr after he was knocked unconscious on the pitch throughout a match towards Dartford.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2