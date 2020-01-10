Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Ollie Williams – the Cornish landowner and “alpha male”

It’s virtually to welcome Love Island again to our screens for the primary ever Winter version of the present, and the islanders heading to the model new villa in South Africa have now been unveiled.

One of many Love Island 2020 contestants set to jet to South Africa is Ollie Williams – who comes from Cornwall and has a declare to an aristocratic title.

Right here’s every part you have to learn about Ollie.

Key Info Age: 23 Job: Inheritor to the lanhydrock property/Land proprietor Instagram: @olliesjwilliams In three phrases: I’m enjoyable, energetic and conventional

How would Ollie describe his splendid lady?

Ollie says that his dream lady is “blonde, athletic and funny” and that his superstar crush is Lily James. “She’s pretty gorgeous,” he says.

What does Ollie assume makes him the best contestant?

“I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing. I’ll be the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all of the jokes,” he says. “I’m attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I’m upfront and let people know what I think of them too.”

What’s Ollie’s finest chat up line?

Ollie says that the most effective chat up line he’s ever used is ‘Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.’

Ollie’s father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock, and his household title is Viscount Clifden. He says, “When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January