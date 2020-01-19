Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Ollie Williams – the Cornish landowner who quit the villa after just three days

It’s lastly right here! Love Island is again with its very first winter version, with 12 singletons heading to the model new villa in South Africa.

One of many Love Island 2020 contestants on the preliminary lineup was Ollie Williams – however the land proprietor and inheritor has since made a swift exit…

Right here’s all the pieces that you must learn about Ollie…

Why has Ollie left Love Island?

Ollie determined to depart the villa after solely three days when he realised he was nonetheless in love together with his ex-girlfriend.

“I’ve to be sincere with myself, and everybody, that I do nonetheless love another person… I’ve to observe my coronary heart on this state of affairs and it might be fallacious for me to disregard these emotions.

On the finish of the day, that is Love Island and it’s about discovering love. If I carried on something with Paige, or another woman which may come into the villa, it wouldn’t be honest on them,” he mentioned in a press release.

Key Information Age: 23 Job: Inheritor to the Lanhydrock property/Land proprietor Instagram: @olliesjwilliams Coupled up with: Paige, earlier than exit In three phrases: I’m enjoyable, energetic and conventional

How would Ollie describe his ultimate girl?

Ollie says that his dream girl is “blonde, athletic and funny” and that his celeb crush is Lily James. “She’s pretty gorgeous,” he says.

What does Ollie suppose makes him the perfect contestant?

“I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing. I’ll be the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all of the jokes,” he says. “I’m attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I’m upfront and let people know what I think of them too.”

He seems set to be raucous within the villa, after he admitted to HEARALPUBLICIST that he was beforehand expelled from boarding college.

And he’s no stranger to dabbling in actuality TV, including there was “murmurs” about him and his sister becoming a member of Made in Chelsea.

What’s Ollie’s greatest chat up line?

Ollie says that one of the best chat up line he’s ever used is ‘Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.’

Ollie’s father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock, and his household title is Viscount Clifden. He says, “When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock.”

Nonetheless, there’s a couple of technicalities over his inheritance, which could be unveiled right here.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.