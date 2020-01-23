Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Paige Turley – Britain’s Got Talent star who used to date Lewis Capaldi

Love Island is again for its first Winter version, with the newest cohort of singletons heading out to the model new villa.

And one of many Love Island 2020 contestants heading to benefit from the solar in South Africa is Paige Turley, who comes from West Lothian and has a previous connection to a well-known face.

Right here’s the whole lot it’s worthwhile to learn about Paige.

Paige Turley – Key Info Age: 22 Job: Singer In three phrases: Loud. Boisterous. Enjoyable Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Finley

Paige’s time within the Love Island villa up to now…

Paige was coupled up with Ollie Williams, however he left the villa after three days when he determined he wished to pursue his ex who he was nonetheless in love with.

Fortunately, the Scottish songstress bounced again from the knock rapidly and turned her attentions to Finley Tapp.

The pair hit it off from their first date and share an identical humour collectively.

So when it got here to the primary recoupling of the collection, Paige was picked by Finley.

The pair have remained collectively since and even shared a bit kiss, regardless of Finley pondering over his attraction for Rebecca Gormley.

What’s Paige’s perfect man?

Paige says: “It’s so cliche, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him.”

She provides that she likes a man with a robust character, who is aware of who he’s and what he desires, whereas she claims that her movie star crush is actor Tom Hardy.

What are Paige’s turn-offs?

Paige says that her greatest flip off is vanity. She says: “I like someone who is confident but if they’re too much and it’s borderline cocky, I’m not interested.”

And she or he’s additionally not one to take pleasure in a tacky chat up line – she says: “If someone said a cheesy chat up line, I’d probably slate them to the hills!”

The place may I’ve seen Paige earlier than?

This gained’t be Paige’s first look on a serious ITV actuality present – again in 2012 she participated in Britain’s Acquired Expertise – and made all of it the way in which to the semi-finals.

She can be the ex-girlfriend of pop famous person Lewis Capaldi, having dated him for a few yr when she was 17 or 18. She says that their relationship ended actually amicably and the pair are nonetheless associates.

What occurred to Paige when Ollie stop the villa?

Issues had been fraught between Paige and Ollie for the previous few days within the villa – however she was been left within the lurch after Ollie determined to stop the present after three days.

She turned single on Love Island and was in peril of leaving when the recoupling took place.

The final collection of Love Island noticed Sherif Lanre faraway from the villa for breaking guidelines on Day 9. Sherif’s exit left Anna Vakili single, which meant that she was susceptible to being dumped from the villa throughout the recoupling. Nonetheless, Anna and different single lady Maura have been invited to go on dates with new boys Jordan Hames and Tom Walker as a substitute.

Throughout the 2018 collection of Love Island, Niall Aslam, who was coupled up with Georgia Metal, stop the present for private causes after 9 days within the villa. Georgia was made single and partnered with Josh Denzel two days later within the recoupling.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays