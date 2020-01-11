Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Paige Turley – Britain’s Got Talent star who used to date Lewis Capaldi

With lower than every week to go till Love Island returns to our screens for its first Winter version, pleasure is constructing in regards to the newest cohort of single islanders.

And one of many Love Island 2020 contestants heading to benefit from the solar in South Africa is Paige Turley, who comes from West Lothian and has a previous connection to a well-known face.

Right here’s all the pieces you could learn about Paige.

Key Information Age: 22 Job: Singer In three phrases: Loud. Boisterous. Enjoyable Instagram: @turley_paige

What’s Paige’s splendid man?

Paige says: “It’s so cliche, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him.”

She provides that she likes a man with a powerful persona, who is aware of who he’s and what he needs, whereas she claims that her celeb crush is actor Tom Hardy.

What are Paige’s turn-offs?

Paige says that her largest flip off is vanity. She says: “I like someone who is confident but if they’re too much and it’s borderline cocky, I’m not interested.”

And he or she’s additionally not one to take pleasure in a tacky chat up line – she says: “If someone said a cheesy chat up line, I’d probably slate them to the hills!”

The place may I’ve seen Paige earlier than?

This gained’t be Paige’s first look on a significant ITV actuality present – again in 2012 she participated in Britain’s Obtained Expertise – and made all of it the best way to the semi-finals.

She can also be the ex-girlfriend of pop famous person Lewis Capaldi, having dated him for a few yr when she was 17 or 18. She says that their relationship ended actually amicably and the pair are nonetheless mates.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January