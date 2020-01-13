Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Paige Turley – Britain’s Got Talent star who used to date Lewis Capaldi

After simply over six months, Love Island is lastly again for its first Winter version, with the newest cohort of singletons heading out to the model new villa.

And one of many Love Island 2020 contestants heading to benefit from the solar in South Africa is Paige Turley, who comes from West Lothian and has a previous connection to a well-known face.

Right here’s every thing you might want to learn about Paige.

Key Information Age: 22 Job: Singer In three phrases: Loud. Boisterous. Enjoyable Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Ollie

What’s Paige’s supreme man?

Paige says: “It’s so cliche, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him.”

She provides that she likes a man with a powerful character, who is aware of who he’s and what he desires, whereas she claims that her celeb crush is actor Tom Hardy.

What are Paige’s turn-offs?

Paige says that her greatest flip off is vanity. She says: “I like someone who is confident but if they’re too much and it’s borderline cocky, I’m not interested.”

And he or she’s additionally not one to get pleasure from a tacky chat up line – she says: “If someone said a cheesy chat up line, I’d probably slate them to the hills!”

The place would possibly I’ve seen Paige earlier than?

This gained’t be Paige’s first look on a serious ITV actuality present – again in 2012 she participated in Britain’s Bought Expertise – and made all of it the way in which to the semi-finals.

She can be the ex-girlfriend of pop famous person Lewis Capaldi, having dated him for a few 12 months when she was 17 or 18. She says that their relationship ended actually amicably and the pair are nonetheless associates.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.