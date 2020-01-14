Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Paige Turley – Britain’s Got Talent star who used to date Lewis Capaldi

After simply over six months, Love Island is lastly again for its first Winter version, with the most recent cohort of singletons heading out to the model new villa.

And one of many Love Island 2020 contestants heading to benefit from the solar in South Africa is Paige Turley, who comes from West Lothian and has a previous connection to a well-known face.

Right here’s every little thing it is advisable to learn about Paige.

Key Details Age: 22 Job: Singer In three phrases: Loud. Boisterous. Enjoyable Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Ollie

What’s Paige’s superb man?

Paige says: “It’s so cliche, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him.”

She provides that she likes a man with a powerful character, who is aware of who he’s and what he needs, whereas she claims that her superstar crush is actor Tom Hardy.

What are Paige’s turn-offs?

Paige says that her greatest flip off is conceitedness. She says: “I like someone who is confident but if they’re too much and it’s borderline cocky, I’m not interested.”

And he or she’s additionally not one to get pleasure from a tacky chat up line – she says: “If someone said a cheesy chat up line, I’d probably slate them to the hills!”

The place would possibly I’ve seen Paige earlier than?

This received’t be Paige’s first look on a serious ITV actuality present – again in 2012 she participated in Britain’s Obtained Expertise – and made all of it the best way to the semi-finals.

She can also be the ex-girlfriend of pop celebrity Lewis Capaldi, having dated him for a few 12 months when she was 17 or 18. She says that their relationship ended actually amicably and the pair are nonetheless buddies.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays.