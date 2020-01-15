Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Paige Turley – Britain’s Got Talent star who used to date Lewis Capaldi

After simply over six months, Love Island is lastly again for its first Winter version, with the most recent cohort of singletons heading out to the model new villa.

And one of many Love Island 2020 contestants heading to benefit from the solar in South Africa is Paige Turley, who comes from West Lothian and has a previous connection to a well-known face.

Right here’s every part it’s essential to learn about Paige.

Key Info Age: 22 Job: Singer In three phrases: Loud. Boisterous. Enjoyable Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: Ollie

What’s Paige’s excellent man?

Paige says: “It’s so cliche, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him.”

She provides that she likes a man with a powerful persona, who is aware of who he’s and what he desires, whereas she claims that her celeb crush is actor Tom Hardy.

What are Paige’s turn-offs?

Paige says that her largest flip off is conceitedness. She says: “I like someone who is confident but if they’re too much and it’s borderline cocky, I’m not interested.”

And she or he’s additionally not one to take pleasure in a tacky chat up line – she says: “If someone said a cheesy chat up line, I’d probably slate them to the hills!”

The place may I’ve seen Paige earlier than?

This gained’t be Paige’s first look on a significant ITV actuality present – again in 2012 she participated in Britain’s Acquired Expertise – and made all of it the way in which to the semi-finals.

She can be the ex-girlfriend of pop famous person Lewis Capaldi, having dated him for a few yr when she was 17 or 18. She says that their relationship ended actually amicably and the pair are nonetheless mates.

What occurs to Paige now Ollie has stop the villa?

Issues had been fraught between Paige and Ollie for the previous few days within the villa – however she has now been left within the lurch after Ollie determined to stop the present after three days.

Love Island execs haven’t but mentioned what’s going to occur to Paige, however primarily based on earlier sequence, it’s probably she is going to turn into single.

The final sequence of Love Island noticed Sherif Lanre faraway from the villa for breaking guidelines on Day 9. Sherif’s exit left Anna Vakili single, which meant that she was prone to being dumped from the villa through the recoupling. Nonetheless, Anna and different single woman Maura have been invited to go on dates with new boys Jordan Hames and Tom Walker as a substitute.

Through the 2018 sequence of Love Island, Niall Aslam, who was coupled up with Georgia Metal, stop the present for private causes after 9 days within the villa. Georgia was made single and partnered with Josh Denzel two days later within the recoupling.

