Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Paige Turley – Britain’s Got Talent star who used to date Lewis Capaldi

After simply over six months, Love Island is lastly again for its first Winter version, with the newest cohort of singletons heading out to the model new villa.

And one of many Love Island 2020 contestants heading to benefit from the solar in South Africa is Paige Turley, who comes from West Lothian and has a previous connection to a well-known face.

Right here’s all the things it’s good to find out about Paige.

Paige Turley – Key Details Age: 22 Job: Singer In three phrases: Loud. Boisterous. Enjoyable Instagram: @turley_paige Coupled up with: At the moment single after Ollie left the villa

What’s Paige’s ultimate man?

Paige says: “It’s so cliche, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him.”

She provides that she likes a man with a robust persona, who is aware of who he’s and what he desires, whereas she claims that her movie star crush is actor Tom Hardy.

What are Paige’s turn-offs?

Paige says that her greatest flip off is vanity. She says: “I like someone who is confident but if they’re too much and it’s borderline cocky, I’m not interested.”

And she or he’s additionally not one to get pleasure from a tacky chat up line – she says: “If someone said a cheesy chat up line, I’d probably slate them to the hills!”

The place would possibly I’ve seen Paige earlier than?

This gained’t be Paige’s first look on a significant ITV actuality present – again in 2012 she participated in Britain’s Bought Expertise – and made all of it the way in which to the semi-finals.

She can be the ex-girlfriend of pop famous person Lewis Capaldi, having dated him for a few yr when she was 17 or 18. She says that their relationship ended actually amicably and the pair are nonetheless associates.

What occurs to Paige now Ollie has give up the villa?

Issues had been fraught between Paige and Ollie for the previous couple of days within the villa – however she has now been left within the lurch after Ollie determined to give up the present after three days.

Love Island execs haven’t but stated what is going to occur to Paige, however based mostly on earlier collection, it’s probably she is going to change into single.

The final collection of Love Island noticed Sherif Lanre faraway from the villa for breaking guidelines on Day 9. Sherif’s exit left Anna Vakili single, which meant that she was liable to being dumped from the villa in the course of the recoupling. Nonetheless, Anna and different single lady Maura have been invited to go on dates with new boys Jordan Hames and Tom Walker as a substitute.

Through the 2018 collection of Love Island, Niall Aslam, who was coupled up with Georgia Metal, give up the present for private causes after 9 days within the villa. Georgia was made single and partnered with Josh Denzel two days later within the recoupling.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays