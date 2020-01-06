Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Shaughna Phillips: The “clever” contestant who thinks she’s always right

The anticipate Winter Love Island 2020 is nearly over – with the truth present set to start out imminently.

One of many singles making their strategy to South Africa for the primary winter version of the hit present is Shaughna Phillips.

Right here’s every thing you want to know concerning the London-based islander…

Key Info Age: 25 Job: Democratic Providers Officer In three phrases: Humorous, easy-going however somewhat bit bossy

What’s Shaughna on the lookout for in a person?

“Funny, a little bit smart, not smarter than me as I’d get really annoyed,” she says. “I want someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it. I also want someone that gets along with their parents and who dresses nice and looks nice although looks aren’t everything.”

She says that her superstar crush is former Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

What does Shaughna assume makes her excellent for Love Island?

Shuagna describes herself as “funny, chatty and clever” and says that folks might be shocked after they hear sure issues about her.

She says her worst behavior is to assume she’s all the time proper – or “knowing she’s always right.” She provides, “Also I never know when to shut up, there are some battles you won’t win, but I’m still going to try.” However we shouldn’t anticipate too many falling outs from her – she claims she likes to get on with everybody too.

What’s a flip off for Shaughna?

Shaughna is just not desirous about individuals who love themselves or that gained’t hearken to you. She says that in these cases, “I just think go and annoy someone else.”

What’s Shaughna’s most disastrous courting expertise?

“Being on a first date with a guy and getting a cab home to mine and my most recent exboyfriend was sat outside my house in his car crying. I was furious. The date didn’t know how to react and just pretended to be on the phone. I ended up being with him for a year and a half after that.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January