Meet Perri Kiely – the Diversity dancer putting his skates on for Dancing on Ice 2020

Might Britain’s Bought Expertise winner Perri Kiely win Dancing on Ice 2020? Possibly so (and we’re not simply saying that as a result of fellow Variety member Ashley Banjo is sitting on the judging panel). With former Strictly professional James Jordan taking the crown final 12 months, there’s strain on Kiely, one other dance skilled, to return high of the competitors.

However who precisely is Perri Kiely? Right here’s all you could know concerning the contestant swapping terra firma for a deep-freeze dance ground.

Perri Kiely – Key Info

Age: 23

Well-known for: Dancing in Variety

Twitter: @perrikiely

Instagram: @realperrikiely

Skilled dance associate: Vanessa Bauer

Who’s Perri Kiely?

It’s possible you’ll not instantly recognise him, as he’s actually grown up since he first shot to fame again in 2009 – however as talked about beforehand, Perri is (or was) the little backflipping child who wowed Simon Cowell and his fellow judges on Britain’s Bought Expertise.

He has since gone on to change into a actuality star in his personal proper, showing in (and infrequently profitable) a sequence of competitors exhibits.

When did Perri Kiely win Britain’s Bought Expertise?

It was throughout Britain’s Bought Expertise’s golden period, in 2009, that Variety had been topped the shock champions, after it was repeatedly predicted breakout star Susan Boyle would take the title.

Kiely was simply 13 on the time of the win.

“I’ve got to tell you right now, all bets are off,” Simon Cowell stated of their finale efficiency. “It was the only performance of the night I’d give a 10 to.”

What different exhibits has Perri Kiery starred in?

Variety was simply the tip of the iceberg for Kiely, who made his debut presenting backstage for Sky 1’s Bought To Dance in 2013.

Nevertheless, Kiely is best recognized for his participation on celeb actuality exhibits, the primary of which being ITV’s much-maligned Splash in 2014. Usually impressing the judges and mentor Tom Daley, Kiely beat Richard Whitehead to win the second sequence of the competitors.

Later in the identical 12 months, he received £12,000 on the celeb model of Launch The Hounds: Jingle Hell, together with his workforce splitting the winnings between NSPCC and Beatbullying.

After searching for love on E4 courting present Celebs Go Relationship in 2017, Kiely then tried his luck at baking within the 2018 version of The Nice British Bake Off for Stand As much as Most cancers – impressing Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith together with his self-portrait croquembouches and profitable star baker.

What did Perri Kiely say when he joined Dancing on Ice?

Whether or not Kiely retains up his actuality TV profitable streak is but to be seen, however the dancer is taking the competitors critically.

“I’ve done a couple of training sessions,” he stated on KISS FM Drive Time when he was introduced. “Not gonna lie, it’s hard. It’s game face.”

Dancing on Ice launches in 2020 on ITV