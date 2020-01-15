Meet the cast of 2020’s Silent Witness series 23

Silent Witness is again, with our core 4 returning to the Lyell Centre alongside a crop of latest visitor stars.

Listed here are the forged and characters for collection 23, airing from January 2020…

Emilia Fox performs Dr Nikki Alexander

Who’s Dr Nikki Alexander? A gifted, tenacious forensic pathologist who works on the Lyell Centre. She arrived again in 2004 and has been an necessary a part of the workforce ever since. In her private life, Nikki is in a transatlantic relationship with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) – which has include all of the challenges of long-distance love.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? Most not too long ago, Emilia Fox has starred as Valerie Profumo (née Hobson) in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Born to a household of profitable actors, she started her display profession as Georgiana Darcy within the basic 1995 adaptation of Delight and Prejudice, and later appeared as Dorota in award-winning movie The Pianist. Fox has featured in TV exhibits together with The Informal Emptiness, James Corden comedy The Unsuitable Mans, The Tunnel, Sky drama Scrumptious, and John Simm’s ITV thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern performs Dr Thomas Chamberlain

Who’s Dr Thomas Chamberlain? Since collection 17, Thomas has been Head of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute on the coronary heart of Silent Witness. Apart from being a talented forensic pathologist with an experience in toxicology, Thomas can be level-headed and normally has good judgement about what’s greatest for his workforce.

What else has Richard Lintern been in? Like his Silent Witness co-star Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern has additionally helped dramatise the Profumo Affair – taking part in Stephen Ward in The Crown season two (the function performed by James Norton within the BBC drama). He has not too long ago narrated the TV documentary collection Nazi Megastructures, and beforehand narrated the Bafta-winning documentary Between Life and Loss of life. In 2013 he performed Colonel Lessard in Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant.

David Caves performs Dr Jack Hodgson

Who’s Dr Jack Hodgson? The lead forensic scientist on the Lyell Centre, who arrived throughout collection 16. When he isn’t fixing difficult homicide circumstances, Jack trains as a cage fighter. We’ve not too long ago met Jack’s dad, Conor Hodgson (Richard Durden), and hopefully we’ll get to see extra of their relationship in collection 23.

What else has David Caves been in? He was not too long ago seen within the TV collection 15 Days, and performed Clint Hill within the Natalie Portman movie Jackie.

Liz Carr performs Clarissa Mullery

Who’s Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a witty and multi-talented member of the workforce who works within the lab. When Jack joined the Lyell Centre, he insisted that he and Clarissa have been a package deal deal; the 2 of them have a superb relationship and like to alternate jokes and insults. Clarissa is married to Max Thorndyke (Daniel Weyman), a digital forensics professional.

What else has Liz Carr been in? Liz Carr is an actress, rise up comic, broadcaster and incapacity rights activist. She introduced the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years till 2013, and fronted the BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Loss of life Is Authorized. Chances are you’ll not too long ago have noticed her in Les Misérables, taking part in Fantine’s concierge,or as Dr Marlow Rhodes in The OA.

Michael Landes performs Matt Garcia

Who’s Matt Garcia? Nikki’s boyfriend. Sadly he lives in Washington and is extraordinarily busy together with his job in politics. We first met him in collection 21 and since then we’ve seen them develop a powerful, loving relationship.

Silent Witness: Who’s Nikki Alexander’s new love curiosity? Actor Michael Landes on dashing American Matt Garcia

What else has Michael Landes been in? The actor starred as Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His different credit embody Miranda, Ultimate Vacation spot 2, Hooten & the Woman, Love Soup, Traitors, Angel Has Fallen, and Upstairs Downstairs.

Will Thorp performs Peter Forbes

Who’s Peter Forbes? A bereaved father, whose son Jason disappeared on his method house from judo coaching. Six months later, the boy’s physique has been discovered – and Peter calls for solutions.

What else has Will Thorp been in? Having spent a while taking part in Paul ‘Woody’ Joyner in Casualty, Will Thorp went on to play Chris Grey in Coronation Road just a few years later. He performed the character Toby Zed in David Tennant-era Physician Who, and can be a prolific stage actor and narrator of audiobooks – lending his voice to a collection of Physician Who novels.

Lily Bevan performs Tina Forbes

Who’s Tina Forbes? Jason’s mom. She is devastated by the lack of her son, who was a judo champion.

What else has Lily Bevan been in? The actress performed Emily in Physician Who episode The Waters of Mars.

Sophia Di Martino performs DCI Claire Ashby

Who’s DCI Claire Ashby? The Senior Investigating Officer within the Jason Forbes case. Younger and impressive, Claire has rapidly reached the rank of DCI.

What else has Sophia Di Martino been in? Having performed Amber in Mount Crescent, Amy in Channel four’s Flowers, Carol in Yesterday, and Lily in Into the Badlands, Sophie Di Martino will quickly be showing within the hotly-anticipated Disney collection Loki.

Charles Babalola performs DS Mike Macneil

Who’s DS Mike Macneil? Claire’s Detective Sergeant.

What else has Charles Babalola been in? Most not too long ago, he was seen taking part in one other Detective Sergeant – DS Andy Bevan – within the ITV crime thriller Bancroft. Different credit embody Kulonga in The Legend of Tarzan, Andrew in Mary Magdalene, Tusk in Black Mirror episode Hated within the Nation, DS Jesse Rawlins in 13, and Ade in Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man. He additionally starred reverse Bryan Cranston in a stage manufacturing of Community.

Tom Goodman-Hill performs AC Tim Holloway

Who’s AC Tim Holloway? The Assistant Commissioner. He is aware of Clarissa from a case they labored on collectively years in the past, and now he’s come to the Lyell Centre with the Jason Forbes case as an alternative of the native pathology lab. DCI Claire Ashby is his protégé.

What else has Tom Goodman-Hill been in? Not too long ago he starred reverse Molly Windsor and Katherine Kelly in ITV drama Cheat, taking part in Adam. Tom Goodman-Hill can be recognized for taking part in Joe Hawkins in People, and has appeared in Everest, The Imitation Recreation, and Mr Selfridge.

Andre Flynn performs Malcolm Wilde

What higher to do on a freezing Saturday? Catch up #Jamestown episode 5 on @SkyOne and @NOWTV! Take pleasure in! pic.twitter.com/s8BWlO3VfR — Andre Flynn (@andre_lflynn) March three, 2018

Who’s Malcolm Wilde? The plain suspect within the Jason Forbes homicide. He works as a locksmith.

What else has Andre Flynn been in? After beginning out with a task as Gaston in The Musketeers in 2016, the younger actor has appeared in Jamestown (above), Papillon, and Blue Iguana.

Robert Pugh performs Robert Wilde

Who’s Robert Wilde? Malcolm’s father.

What else has Robert Pugh been in? The Welsh actor performed Craster in Recreation of Thrones, and in recent times has starred as Mr John Osborne in Vainness Truthful, Jack Reynolds in Physician Foster, and Lord Wynnstay in Mr Selfridge – alongside Silent Witness co-star Tom Goodman-Hill (above). That is really Robert Pugh’s third look in Silent Witness: he’s additionally popped up as totally different characters in 1999 and 2008.

Phil Davis performs Mick Ramsden

Who’s Mick Ramsden? You’ll have to attend and see…

What else has Phil Davis been in? As a prolific character actor, Phil Davis has appeared in Vera Drake, Bleak Home, Notes on a Scandal, Hampstead, Riviera, and Being Human. He was Jud Paynter in Poldark, and performed DS Ray Miles in Whitechapel. Final time he appeared in Silent Witness he was taking part in “Derek Pargeter” in a few episodes from 2008.

Click on by for additional Silent Witness visitor stars…