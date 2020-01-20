Meet the cast of 2020’s Silent Witness series 23

Silent Witness is again, with our core 4 returning to the Lyell Centre alongside a crop of recent visitor stars.

Listed here are the solid and characters for sequence 23, airing from January 2020…

Emilia Fox performs Dr Nikki Alexander

Who’s Dr Nikki Alexander? A gifted, tenacious forensic pathologist who works on the Lyell Centre. She arrived again in 2004 and has been an essential a part of the crew ever since. In her private life, Nikki is in a transatlantic relationship with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) – which has include all of the challenges of long-distance love.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? Most just lately, Emilia Fox has starred as Valerie Profumo (née Hobson) in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Born to a household of profitable actors, she started her display screen profession as Georgiana Darcy within the traditional 1995 adaptation of Pleasure and Prejudice, and later appeared as Dorota in award-winning movie The Pianist. Fox has featured in TV reveals together with The Informal Emptiness, James Corden comedy The Flawed Mans, The Tunnel, Sky drama Scrumptious, and John Simm’s ITV thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern performs Dr Thomas Chamberlain

Who’s Dr Thomas Chamberlain? Since sequence 17, Thomas has been Head of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute on the coronary heart of Silent Witness. Apart from being a talented forensic pathologist with an experience in toxicology, Thomas can also be level-headed and normally has good judgement about what’s greatest for his crew.

What else has Richard Lintern been in? Like his Silent Witness co-star Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern has additionally helped dramatise the Profumo Affair – taking part in Stephen Ward in The Crown season two (the function performed by James Norton within the BBC drama). He has just lately narrated the TV documentary sequence Nazi Megastructures, and beforehand narrated the Bafta-winning documentary Between Life and Death. In 2013 he performed Colonel Lessard in Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant.

David Caves performs Dr Jack Hodgson

Who’s Dr Jack Hodgson? The lead forensic scientist on the Lyell Centre, who arrived throughout sequence 16. When he isn’t fixing difficult homicide instances, Jack trains as a cage fighter. We’ve just lately met Jack’s dad, Conor Hodgson (Richard Durden), and hopefully we’ll get to see extra of their relationship in sequence 23.

What else has David Caves been in? He was just lately seen within the TV sequence 15 Days, and performed Clint Hill within the Natalie Portman movie Jackie.

Liz Carr performs Clarissa Mullery

Who’s Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a witty and multi-talented member of the crew who works within the lab. When Jack joined the Lyell Centre, he insisted that he and Clarissa have been a package deal deal; the 2 of them have a wonderful relationship and like to trade jokes and insults. Clarissa is married to Max Thorndyke (Daniel Weyman), a digital forensics knowledgeable.

What else has Liz Carr been in? Liz Carr is an actress, rise up comic, broadcaster and incapacity rights activist. She offered the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years till 2013, and fronted the BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Authorized. You might just lately have noticed her in Les Misérables, taking part in Fantine’s concierge,or as Dr Marlow Rhodes in The OA.

Michael Landes performs Matt Garcia

Who’s Matt Garcia? Nikki’s boyfriend. Sadly he lives in Washington and is extraordinarily busy together with his job in politics. We first met him in sequence 21 and since then we’ve seen them develop a powerful, loving relationship.

Silent Witness: Who’s Nikki Alexander’s new love curiosity? Actor Michael Landes on dashing American Matt Garcia

What else has Michael Landes been in? The actor starred as Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His different credit embody Miranda, Closing Vacation spot 2, Hooten & the Woman, Love Soup, Traitors, Angel Has Fallen, and Upstairs Downstairs.

Zoë Harrison performs Jenny Shaw AND Carol Alexander

Who’s Jenny Shaw? A lady who’s discovered useless on the practice tracks. It rapidly emerges that she suffered home violence.

Who’s Carol Alexander? Nikki’s mum. As Nikki appears to be like again on her personal childhood and is compelled to confront reminiscences of home violence inside her circle of relatives, the identical actress is used to play each ladies.

What else has Zoë Harrison been in? She performed Jessica within the TV sequence Cloud 9, and was Younger Maria in By no means Let Go.

Garry Robson performs DI Sid Clarke

Who’s DI Sid Clarke? The Detective Inspector assigned to the case.

What else has Garry Robson been in? Display screen credit embody Pitching In and Casualty – and he has truly beforehand appeared in Silent Witness, taking part in a personality referred to as Chris Ward in a storyline from 2005. He’s additionally a stage actor, author, director and performer who has labored to spotlight the work of disabled colleagues.

Stephen Walters performs Robbie Shaw

Who’s Robbie Shaw? Jenny’s husband.

What else has Stephen Walters been in? He’s had a ton of TV roles in recent times, together with Thomas Malone in Shetland, Johnny in Tin Star, DCI Mark Guinness in Little Boy Blue, and Angus Mhor in Outlander. Additional again, he’s additionally made appearances in Layer Cake, Revolver, Hannibal Rising, and Batman Begins.

Ellie Dadd performs Cat Shaw

Who’s Cat Shaw? Jenny and Robbie’s daughter. She has been by lots in her quick life.

What else has Ellie Dadd been in? Apart from a task in 2013 quick movie Lipstick, that is her first on-screen look.

Gabrielle Glaister performs Donna Collyer

Who’s Donna Collyer? Jenny’s mom, and Cat’s grandmother.

What else has Gabrielle Glaister been in? Gabrielle Glaister has had a latest stint as Hilary in Emmerdale. She performed Alison Pinion in sequence three of Unforgotten, and appeared as marriage ceremony planner Juliet Evans in Midsomer Murders episode Until Death Do Us Half. Different notable roles have included Trish Wallace in Household Affairs, Debs Brownlow in Coronation Avenue, and Patricia Farnham in Brookside. Again within the 80s, she additionally popped up in Blackadder Goes Forth and Blackadder II.

Maddy Collings performs Younger Nikki

Who’s Younger Nikki? We meet five-year-old Nikki Alexander in flashbacks all through episodes 5 and 6.

What else has Maddy Collings been in? That is her first TV look.

Geoff Bell performs Brian Collyer

Who’s Brian Collyer? Donna’s husband, and Jenny’s father. He works as a mechanic.

What else has Geoff Bell been in? Just lately, he’s been on our screens as Jack Verhoeven in His Darkish Supplies and as Carl Wooden in Hatton Backyard. Earlier roles have included Fabian in Wild Goal, Dean in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Tommy Hatcher in Inexperienced Avenue, and Duncan Elliot in The Degree. That’s additionally him as “The Boss” in Louis Tomlinson’s music video for Don’t Let It Break Your Coronary heart.

Raymond Coulthard performs Det. Supt. Donald Hart

Who’s Detective Superintendent Donald Hart? A police bigwig who turns into carefully concerned with the case. He likes to take cost and throw his weight round, and shortly will get everybody’s backs up. Donald Hart can also be making an attempt to attract Thomas into his personal sphere – introducing him to individuals at his Gentleman’s Membership and suggesting methods to advance his profession.

What else has Raymond Coulthard been in? Having began out starring as Younger Ebenezer Scrooge in 1992’s The Muppet Christmas Carol, Raymond Coulthard has gone on to play James Schofield in Lodge Babylon, Miles Edgerton in Mr Selfridge, Jacob Pasha in Da Vinci’s Demons, Mark Radcliffe in The Infinite Worlds of HG Wells, and Rupert Douglas in Oscar-winning film The English Affected person. He’s seen above in a manufacturing of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure.

Janine Wooden performs Sharon Evelina

Who’s Sharon Evelina? Sharon works at a Girls’s Refuge in London, the place she gives help to abused ladies and runs the home.

What else has Janine Wooden been in? She performed Mary Hughes in Rocket Man (the 2005 TV sequence, not the hit Hollywood film) and starred as Clare France in After Henry, in addition to taking part in Frances Earnshaw within the 1992 adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Current credit have included Name the Midwife (as a welfare officer) and Medical doctors (as Jenny Sinclair). This additionally isn’t the primary time we’ve seen her in Silent Witness; she performed a lawyer referred to as Elizabeth Dunn QC in an episode in 2014.

Sian Reese-Wiliams performs Tina Harcourt

Who’s Tina Harcourt? One of many ladies on the ladies’s refuge. She and her ex-husband Peter have two younger ladies, and so they’re embroiled in a combat over custody and visitation preparations.

What else has Sian Reese-Wiliams been in? The actress made a short however memorable look in sequence 5 of Line of Responsibility, taking part in PS Jane Cafferty (above). She’s additionally been DCI Cadi John within the TV sequence Hidden, Trudy Franken in Requiem, and Manon in Hinterland. Sian Reese-Williams first hit the small display screen as Gennie Walker in Emmerdale, a task she performed for 5 years.

Ben Caplan performs Peter Harcourt

Who’s Peter Harcourt? Tina’s abusive ex-husband.

What else has Ben Caplan been in? You’re most certainly to recognise him as PC (later Sergeant) Peter Noakes from Name the Midwife – that’s, husband of Miranda Hart’s Chummy (above). His different roles have included Smokey Gordon Jr in Band of Brothers, Michael Freeland in New Blood, and Frank in The Commuter.

Michael Maloney performs Choose Lansing

Who’s Choose Christopher Lansing? A choose on the Household Courtroom. He additionally went to highschool with Thomas, and is friends with the Detective Superintendent.

What else has Michael Maloney been in? Most just lately, you could have seen him as Prime Minister Edward Heath in sequence three of The Crown, or as Lord Invoice Astor in The Trial of Christine Keeler (above). As a prolific actor with virtually 150 display screen credit to his title, Michael Maloney has additionally appeared in The 5, Paranoid, The Younger Victoria (as Sir Robert Peel), Notes on a Scandal, and Coronation Avenue.

Isis Davis performs Cheryl Wilkes

Who’s Cheryl Wilkes? An abused girl who has been staying on the ladies’s refuge. She’s simply gone again to her boyfriend, Owen (Liam Ainsworth).

What else has Isis Davis been in? She’s had a handful of roles in TV reveals together with Electrical Desires and EastEnders, and films together with Bruno and Lie Low.

Alexa Davies performs Lucie Hudson

Who’s Lucie Hudson? A lady who has simply left the refuge to reunite along with her girlfriend, who’s because of be launched from jail.

What else has Alexa Davies been in? She’s been taking part in Julie Mugford in White Home Farm, and can also be starring as Meg in Lifeless Pixels. Earlier reveals have included Detectorists (taking part in Kate), Harlots (taking part in Betsey Fletcher), and Raised by Wolves (taking part in Aretha).

Seraphina Beh performs Jade Brandyce

Who’s Jade Brandyce? Lucie’s abusive girlfriend, who’s simply out of jail.

What else has Seraphina Beh been in? She performed Farah in High Boy, and is understood for starring as Madison Drake in EastEnders.

Click on by for additional Silent Witness visitor stars…