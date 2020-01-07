Meet the cast of 2020’s Silent Witness series 23

Silent Witness is again, with our core 4 returning to the Lyell Centre alongside a crop of recent visitor stars.

Listed here are the forged and characters for sequence 23, airing from January 2020…

Emilia Fox performs Dr Nikki Alexander

Who’s Dr Nikki Alexander? A proficient, tenacious forensic pathologist who works on the Lyell Centre. She arrived again in 2004 and has been an essential a part of the group ever since. In her private life, Nikki is in a transatlantic relationship with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) – which has include all of the challenges of long-distance love.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? Most not too long ago, Emilia Fox has starred as Valerie Profumo (née Hobson) in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Born to a household of profitable actors, she started her display profession as Georgiana Darcy within the basic 1995 adaptation of Delight and Prejudice, and later appeared as Dorota in award-winning movie The Pianist. Fox has featured in TV exhibits together with The Informal Emptiness, James Corden comedy The Mistaken Mans, The Tunnel, Sky drama Scrumptious, and John Simm’s ITV thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern performs Dr Thomas Chamberlain

Who’s Dr Thomas Chamberlain? Since sequence 17, Thomas has been Head of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute on the coronary heart of Silent Witness. Apart from being a talented forensic pathologist with an experience in toxicology, Thomas can also be level-headed and normally has good judgement about what’s greatest for his group.

What else has Richard Lintern been in? Like his Silent Witness co-star Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern has additionally helped dramatise the Profumo Affair – taking part in Stephen Ward in The Crown season two (the position performed by James Norton within the BBC drama). He has not too long ago narrated the TV documentary sequence Nazi Megastructures, and beforehand narrated the Bafta-winning documentary Between Life and Loss of life. In 2013 he performed Colonel Lessard in Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant.

David Caves performs Dr Jack Hodgson

Who’s Dr Jack Hodgson? The lead forensic scientist on the Lyell Centre, who arrived throughout sequence 16. When he isn’t fixing difficult homicide instances, Jack trains as a cage fighter. We’ve not too long ago met Jack’s dad, Conor Hodgson (Richard Durden), and hopefully we’ll get to see extra of their relationship in sequence 23.

What else has David Caves been in? He was not too long ago seen within the TV sequence 15 Days, and performed Clint Hill within the Natalie Portman movie Jackie.

Liz Carr performs Clarissa Mullery

Who’s Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a witty and multi-talented member of the group who works within the lab. When Jack joined the Lyell Centre, he insisted that he and Clarissa had been a package deal deal; the 2 of them have a superb relationship and like to change jokes and insults. Clarissa is married to Max Thorndyke (Daniel Weyman), a digital forensics professional.

What else has Liz Carr been in? Liz Carr is an actress, arise comic, broadcaster and incapacity rights activist. She introduced the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years till 2013, and fronted the BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Loss of life Is Authorized. You might not too long ago have noticed her in Les Misérables, taking part in Fantine’s concierge,or as Dr Marlow Rhodes in The OA.

Michael Landes performs Matt Garcia

Who’s Matt Garcia? Nikki’s boyfriend. Sadly he lives in Washington and is extraordinarily busy together with his job in politics. We first met him in sequence 21 and since then we’ve seen them develop a powerful, loving relationship.

Silent Witness: Who’s Nikki Alexander’s new love curiosity? Actor Michael Landes on dashing American Matt Garcia

What else has Michael Landes been in? The actor starred as Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His different credit embody Miranda, Last Vacation spot 2, Hooten & the Woman, Love Soup, Traitors, Angel Has Fallen, and Upstairs Downstairs.

Emma Cunniffe performs Jess Fisher

Who’s Jess Fisher? In episode one, a non-public jet has crashed after moving into bother in British airspace. Jess Fisher is an professional from the AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Department), who will work carefully with the forensics group and the police to determine the reason for the crash.

What else has Emma Cunniffe been in? Earlier roles have included Janet in sequence two of Unforgotten, DS Hawthorn in Coronation Avenue, and Dr Janet Fielding in Docs. The actress performed Claire in a 2011 episode of Physician Who, Night time Terrors.

Adjoa Andoh performs DI Nina Rosen

Who’s DI Nina Rosen? The detective investigating the aircraft crash.

What else has Adjoa Andoh been in? If she sounds acquainted, it could be as a result of she’s the voice of Colonel Casey in Thunderbirds Are Go. Adjoa Andoh’s performing credit embody Brenda Mazibuko in Invictus, Dr Jacobs in Fractured, Margaret Rust in Liar, and Francine Jones in Physician Who – that’s, Martha’s mum. She’ll quickly star as Woman Danbury within the upcoming TV drama Bridgerton.

Matthew Brenher performs Jonathan Kraft

Who’s Jonathan Kraft? The ex US ambassador, who was a sufferer of the aircraft crash. He was additionally shut buddies with Nikki’s boyfriend Matt.

What else has Matthew Brenher been in? He starred as Eldar Grossman in Palo Alto, and can also be a prolific voice actor in video video games (and extra).

Rebecca Oldfield performs Miriam Heller

Who’s Miriam Heller? Head of a charity, the World Disaster Committee, and a passenger on the aircraft. Her 11-year-old son Ezra (performed by newcomer Harrison Abel) was additionally “along for the ride” on the aircraft when it crashed.

What else has Rebecca Oldfield been in? She performed trainee engineer Erina Lessak in an episode of Physician Who, and has really beforehand appeared in Silent Witness already – taking part in a personality known as Miranda Anscombe again in 2006.

Okezie Morro performs Michael Heller

Who’s Michael Heller? Miriam’s husband, and Ezra’s father. He obtained a distressed cellphone name from his son whereas the jet was in bother.

What else has Okezie Morro been in? Okezie Morro starred as Bryan Hunt within the spooky sci-fi/horror sequence The Mist, and appeared as Ekene in TV sequence Shuga.

Edward Hogg performs John Stanley

Who’s John Stanley? A psychotherapist. Pilot Rowan Cole was certainly one of his personal sufferers.

What else has Edward Hogg been in? In the previous couple of years, Edward Hogg has been seen as Thomas Haxby in Harlots, Godfrey in Taboo, and Varr in Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands. He’s additionally made appearances in Jupiter Ascending, Nicholas Nickleby, and Jonathan Unusual & Mr Norrell.

Mat Fraser performs Jim Bell

Who’s Jim Bell? Jim is concerned in a secret chatroom for troubled males.

What else has Mat Fraser been in? He not too long ago starred in His Darkish Supplies as a Gyptian, Raymond van Gerrit. Different exhibits embody Loudermilk (as Roger), American Horror Story (as Paul the Illustrated Seal), Solid Offs (as Will), Unarmed However Harmful (as Jimmy Loveit), and a manufacturing of Shakespeare’s Richard III because the monarch himself. Mat Fraser, who has thalidomide-induced phocomelia, can also be a musician and drummer who’s performed in a sequence of rock bands and carried out on the 2012 Paralympics opening ceremony.

Nathaniel Martello-White performs Kyle Cunningham

Who’s Kyle Cunningham? Kyle is concerned in a secret chatroom for troubled males.

What else has Nathaniel Martello-White been in? Apart from his work on the stage, Nathaniel Martello-White has appeared in TV thriller Collateral (as DS Nathan Bilk), Kiri (as Ade), and Guerrilla (as Dhari Bishop).

Stephanie Levi-John performs Kate Woodman

Who’s Kate Woodman? Kyle’s spouse or companion. Their relationship is troubled after the lack of their younger son.

What else has Stephanie Levi-John been in? She performed Lina de Cardonnes in The Spanish Princess, and appeared as a cop within the Not Going Out Halloween Particular.

Florisa Kamara performs Ella Cunningham

Who’s Ella Cunningham? Kyle and Kate’s daughter.

What else has Florisa Kamara been in? The younger actress stars as Donna within the Sky drama Bulletproof.