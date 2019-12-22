Meet the cast of A Christmas Carol on BBC One

It’s a narrative that by no means will get outdated. A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens’s timeless festive novella, has been tailored time and time once more for movie and TV, however every new telling is all the time one thing to look ahead to.

The BBC’s new adaptation, a three-part Christmas Carol miniseries airing within the run-up to Christmas, is actually no exception.

With a youthful tackle Scrooge and a number of spectacular visible results, the sequence, which is co-produced by American community FX, guarantees a recent and thrilling tackle the story of greed and redemption.

Peaky Blinders author Stephen Knight is the person chargeable for adapting the beloved textual content.

Man Pearce performs Ebenezer Scrooge

Who’s Ebenezer Scrooge? One of the crucial well-known and beloved literary villains of all time, Scrooge is the mean-spirited outdated miser who’s visited by three ghosts in the midst of the evening and has been portrayed numerous instances on display, together with by Alastair Sim, Michael Caine (in The Muppet Christmas Carol) and Invoice Murray (in Scrooged).

What else has Man Pearce been in? Man Pearce first rose to fame within the hit Aussie cleaning soap Neighbours, and broke by way of into movie taking part in a drag queen in Australian comedy Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. He went on to star in quite a few acclaimed Hollywood films, together with LA Confidential, Christopher Nolan’s Memento, and The Highway. Extra lately, he has starred in Iron Man three, and Mary Queen of Scots earlier this yr.

Andy Serkis performs the Ghost of Christmas Previous

Who’s the Ghost of Christmas Previous? The primary of the three spirits to go to Scrooge earlier than Christmas, the Ghost of Christmas Previous is chargeable for whisking outdated Ebenezer again in time, to watch his life when he was youthful and extra harmless. The character has been performed by each female and male actors down the years.

What else has Andy Serkis been in? Though some might wrestle to recognise Andy Serkis from his face, he’s starred in a number of of the most well-liked films of the previous few many years – typically behind a layer of CGI.

Serkis has performed such roles as devious ring-addict Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, Supreme Emperor Snoke within the Star Wars sequels, and simian hero Caesar within the current Planet of the Apes movies. He has additionally appeared in Black Panther, and directed 2018’s Jungle Ebook adaptation Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Stephen Graham performs Jacob Marley

Who’s Jacob Marley? Jacob Marley is Scrooge’s outdated, useless enterprise accomplice, who comes again to hang-out his former buddy and announce the upcoming arrivals of the three Christmas spirits.

What has Stephen Graham been in? Graham is probably greatest identified for his extremely acclaimed collaborations with filmmaker Shane Meadows – in This Is England and 2019’s Channel four miniseries The Virtues. The Scouse actor has additionally had notable roles in Line of Responsibility, HBO interval drama Boardwalk Empire (taking part in Al Capone) and, lately, in The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic produced for Netflix.

Who’s Bob Cratchit? The sort, beneficiant household man and Scrooge’s clerk is commonly a sugary-sweet counterbalance to Scrooge’s dour persona, however this Bob Cratchit provides barely suppressed rage at his miserly employer to the combo.

What has Joe Alwyn been in? Joe Alwyn’s first position was the lead within the navy satire Billy Lynn’s Lengthy Halftime stroll, directed by Ang Lee. He has since appeared in movies comparable to The Favorite, Boy Erased and Mary Queen of Scots. He’s additionally identified for relationship pop music famous person Taylor Swift.

Charlotte Riley performs Lottie / The Spirit of Christmas Current

Who’s Lottie / The Spirit of Christmas Current? The Spirit of Christmas Current is the entity that takes Scrooge round city in (what’s then) the current, handing Scrooge his second ethical lesson. This new adaptation provides an additional twist – the spirit is the ghost of Scrooge’s useless sister, Lottie.

What has Charlotte Riley been in earlier than? Charlotte Riley is most recognisable for her roles as Catherine Earnshaw in ITV’s 2009 Wuthering Heights adaptation, and as Sarah Hurst within the 2008 comedy Simple Advantage. She has additionally had roles in movies comparable to Fringe of Tomorrow and London Has Fallen, and performed the lead within the short-lived BBC journo drama Press. She had beforehand labored with A Christmas Carol author Steven Knight on Peaky Blinders, taking part in Might Carleton.

Vinette Robinson performs Mary Cratchit

Who’s Mary Cratchit? Mary Cratchit is the loyal spouse to Bob Cratchit, and mom to Tiny Tim. The brand new BBC miniseries fleshes out the minor position from Dickens’s novel.

What has Vinette Robinson been in earlier than? Vinette Robinson has appeared in 4 episodes of the hit sleuth sequence Sherlock, taking part in Sgt Sally Donovan. Different roles embody iconic civil rights activist Rosa Parks on an episode of Physician Who in 2018, and Helen Hopewell in Waterloo Highway. Robinson additionally starred in an episode of Black Mirror, titled Hated within the Nation, which debuted on Netflix in 2016.

Jason Flemyng performs the Ghost of Christmas Future

Who’s the Ghost of Christmas Future? The ultimate straw for Ebenezer Scrooge, chargeable for displaying him the darkish destiny of Tiny Tim and his personal unmourned grave, the Ghost of Christmas Future is all the time offered as a harrowing, deathly imaginative and prescient – typically given the type of the Grim Reaper.

What has Jason Flemyng been in earlier than? English actor Flemyng is understood for his collaborations with motion director Man Ritchie, in Lock, Inventory and Two Smoking Barrels, and Snatch. Flemyng has additionally appeared within the 2018 Sky Atlantic drama sequence Save Me, in addition to in The League of Extraordinary Gents and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (taking part in Thomas Button, the daddy of Brad Pitt’s title character).

Kayvan Novak performs Ali Baba

Who’s Ali Baba? Ali Baba is the central character within the story ‘Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves’, a folks story included within the Arabian Nights. Virtually by no means included in display diversifications of A Christmas Carol, Baba seems to Scrooge in Dickens’s authentic textual content when he is delivered to recall his childhood love of literature. Given Kayvan Novak’s comedian background, the character is probably going for use as comedian reduction.

What has Kayvan Novak been in earlier than? British actor Kayvan Novak has lately starred within the acclaimed vampire sit-com What We Do within the Shadows (a TV adaptation of Taika Waititi’s hit 2014 comedy) as Nandor. Earlier than this, he starred within the beloved 2010 terrorism comedy 4 Lions, and has additionally appeared in movies together with Males in Black: Worldwide, Paddington and Cuban Fury.

Johnny Harris performs Franklin Scrooge

Who’s Franklin Scrooge? Franklin Scrooge is Ebenezer’s father, and the basis of all his greed and bitterness. Seen when Ebenezer travels again to the previous, Franklin Scrooge was a brutal and tyrannical presence in his son’s life, neglecting his youngsters to concentrate on his failing companies.

What has Johnny Harris been in earlier than? Harris earned approval for his position as one other abusive father: Mick in That is England ’86 (a job he reprised in That is England ’88). He has additionally appeared in movies together with 2017’s Jawbone, Welcome to the Punch, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Atonement, and in lots of British TV sequence, comparable to Troy: Fall of a Metropolis and Fortitude.

Lenny Rush performs “Tiny” Tim Cratchit

Who’s “Tiny Tim” Cratchit? Tim Cratchit, identified to everybody as “Tiny Tim”, is Bob Cratchit’s ailing youngest son, whose well being is jeopardised by Scrooge’s miserly wage invoice.

What has Lenny Rush been in earlier than? Lenny Rush is a baby actor, whose solely display credit score of word had been within the CBeebies youngsters’s sequence Apple Tree Home. He has, nevertheless, performed the position of Tiny Tim earlier than – on stage, as a part of the Christmas Carol adaptation staged at London’s Outdated Vic theatre.

Tiarna Williams performs Belinda Cratchit

Who’s Belinda Cratchit? Belinda is Bob Cratchit’s second-born baby, and elder sister to Tiny Tim.

What has Tiarna Williams been in earlier than? Williams is a baby actress, who had beforehand appeared within the BBC’s current adaptation of Les Misérables, taking part in the kid model of Eponine.

