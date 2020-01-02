Meet the cast of Bancroft series 2

Bancroft’s again! The psychological ITV thriller returns to our screens from New 12 months’s Day, with Sarah Parish main the forged because the ruthless (and murderous) Detective Chief Superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft.

There are many acquainted faces, alongside some model new additions.

When is Bancroft again on TV for sequence 2?

Bancroft recap: Every part that occurred in sequence 1

Listed below are the actors and forged it’s essential to meet:

Sarah Parish performs Elizabeth Bancroft

Who’s Elizabeth Bancroft? Now promoted to Detective Chief Superintendent, Bancroft is head of a newly-merged police drive which boasts exemplary low crime charges. However as ITV places it, “Elizabeth’s ruthless ambitions have certainly been professionally rewarded. However, instead of enjoying the vista from the top, she finds her view stained by the dark landmarks of her past crimes.”

The one particular person Elizabeth loves most on the earth is her son – however ever since Joe realised his mom was a assassin, the 2 of them have been estranged. Elizabeth feels his absence deeply: “Without Joe, Elizabeth’s home life is noticeably empty and she has found herself isolated. In an effort to cope with this solitude Elizabeth has channelled all her energy into work.”

What else has Sarah Parish been in? A number of TV reveals. She performed Cath Atwood in Broadchurch, Lucrezia in Medici, Cheryl in Trollied, Anna Rampton in W1A, and Allie Henshall in Chopping It. Again in 2006, she additionally put in an look because the Empress in Physician Who episode The Runaway Bride, and within the 90s she performed Daybreak Rudge in Peak Follow.

Adam Lengthy performs Joe Bancroft

Who’s Joe Bancroft? Elizabeth Bancroft’s son. After we first met him, he was working as a physiotherapist; along with his mum’s preliminary encouragement, he started relationship her colleague DS Katherine Stevens.

However two years later, the occasions of sequence one have taken their toll. “Whilst once the doting son, Elizabeth’s involvement in Joe’s girlfriend Katherine’s death caused a permanent fracture between the two,” ITV explains. “Unable to confront her on these crimes, he left for a new start in another city, finally cutting Elizabeth’s apron strings.” Now, Joe has returned – with a fiancé, Annabel. However he’s not enthusiastic about reconciling along with his mom, irrespective of how determined she is to win him again.

What else has Adam Lengthy been in? You will have seen him not too long ago as no-good Vincent Chapman in The Bay. His different TV roles have included Jack Heaton in Residence Fires (alongside his Bancroft co-star Francesca Annis) and Lewis Whippey in Joyful Valley, whereas his movie credit have included Dunkirk, Peterloo and The Kill Staff.

Charlotte Hope performs Annabel Connors

Who’s Annabel Connors? Joe Bancroft’s fiancé, who works as a junior physician. As a toddler, she noticed her mom tragically die in entrance of her. Her father remarried (giving her two new step-brothers), however now he and her step-mother have each been gruesomely killed. Annabel has “an effortless charm and a chameleon personality that envelopes everyone around her,” and “with sharp intelligence, disarming conversation and an alluring naivety she has always been able to pull people into her orbit.”

What else has Charlotte Hope been in? The actress performed Myranda in Sport of Thrones, and was Philippa Hawking in The Concept of Every part. Lately she’s appeared as Catherine of Aragon in The Spanish Princess and as Sister Victoria in horror film The Nun.

David Avery performs Jake Harper

Who’s Jake Harper? The Detective Superintendent is “an exemplary police officer” who enters Bancroft’s world when the police merger kicks in. “Highly intelligent and with adept profiling skills, Jake is able to bring a focused, objective analysis of the investigation with the desire for justice at the centre of his leadership. These skills allow him to see through the practiced charades so often presented, by both the guilty and innocent.”

What else has David Avery been in? Credit embody Freddie Hamid in John le Carré drama The Night time Supervisor, Anthony in Gangs of London, Officer Brown in Liar, Xanthius in Troy: Fall of a Metropolis, and Nico in Strike.

Ryan McKen performs Daanish Kamara

Who’s Daanish Kamara? We met Daanish in sequence one, when Elizabeth Bancroft bought him behind bars and persuaded him to betray his older brother, the ruthless gang chief Atif Kamara. With Atif out of the best way, Bancroft and Daanish got here to a secret settlement; they now work hand in glove, arranging and controlling the medicine commerce within the space.

“Elizabeth Bancroft has become a significant and anchoring relationship in his life and this partnership has made Daanish a dangerous man,” ITV explains. “With no family hierarchy to bind him, senior police protection and the intelligence his brother lacked, Daanish is a force to be reckoned with. Despite this new found power, Daanish still fears his mother. When Mrs Kamara returns from Pakistan, seeking revenge for her favourite son’s murder, Daanish must rely on Bancroft to save him.”

What else has Ryan McKen been in? McKeen has performed Ziyaad Kader in The State, DC Leo Rainsford in Save Me, Faraz Reza in Strangers, DI Rob Moloney in Temple, and Khan in Line of Obligation. He even made an look as a Lannister Soldier in Sport of Thrones.

Charles Babalola performs Andy Bevan

Who’s DS Andy Bevan? In sequence one, he was having an affair along with his colleague, Katherine, however his defining characteristic was ego and he had ambition to climb the ranks. Lately, nonetheless, his boss – Bancroft – has concerned him in her corruption. “Brought in by Bancroft as the point man for the deal with Daanish, Andy’s head has been turned by the power, backhanders and the respect he believes he now has,” ITV says. “However, when the partnership with Daanish begins to require more managing than Andy wants or indeed is capable of providing, his judgement makes him an unreliable and a weak link for Bancroft.”

What else has Charles Babalola been in? On the massive display screen, he’s performed Kulonga in The Legend of Tarzan, and Andrew in Mary Magdalene. On the small display screen, you could have seen him because the character Tusk in Black Mirror episode Hated within the Nation, as DS Jesse Rawlins in 13, or as Ade in Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man. He additionally starred reverse Bryan Cranston in a stage manufacturing of Community.

Jacqueline Boatswain performs Frances Holland

Who’s Frances Holland? The Chief Constable is “a brisk, buttoned-up woman” who’s each proficient and skilled, working the drive “with a practiced, iron hand.” She is Bancroft’s boss, and as her official character description places it, “With a genuine care for policing the community she also understands the political and economic game of running a police service in current times. Whilst she will protect her officers, she suffers no fools and will not hesitate in culling the herd to keep the force and its reputation at its most effective and successful. She has sacrificed a great deal for policing and expects others to do the same.”

What else has Jacqueline Boatswain been in? The actress might be best-known for enjoying Simone Loveday in Hollyoaks. She’s additionally starred as Jane in Cuckoo, Monique in Collateral, Patreesha in Shameless, Mrs Bassinger in Grange Hill, and Victoria in Wolfblood.

Francesca Annis performs Carol Bancroft

Who’s Carol Bancroft? Shock! Elizabeth Bancroft has an precise mom. Carol was left to boost her daughter alone, however she discovered it arduous to be a loving mum to the younger Elizabeth. “Carol now regrets this and would like nothing more than to have a warm and close relationship with her daughter,” ITV says. “But they just don’t get on. However, this doesn’t stop Carol from occasionally holding up a mirror to Elizabeth and asking her some difficult questions.”

What else has Francesca Annis been in? The BAFTA-winning actress has appeared in Lillie, Dune, Krull, Flipper’s New Journey, Cranford (as Girl Ludlow), Residence Fires (as Joyce Cameron) and Jane Eyre (as Girl Ingram).

Adrian Edmondson performs Cliff Walker

Who’s Cliff Walker? Superintendent Cliff Walker is a straight-laced senior officer who we first met in sequence one. Although he as soon as went up towards Bancroft for promotion, he “has been pushed into an increasingly impotent, figure-head position and fighting to prove his relevance and importance within the new service and the modern world of policing.” Cliff is now filled with a “burning bitterness”, particularly following the loss of life of his protégé DS Katherine Stevens – and he’s “obsessed with his need to bring Elizabeth to justice.”

What else has Adrian Edmondson been in? Edmondson’s latest roles have included Daniel Cook dinner in EastEnders, unloving wealthy dad William within the TV mini-series Cheat, and Max Dennis in Summer season of Rockets. He was Depend Ilya Rostov in Battle & Peace, and performed Captain Peavey in Star Wars: The Final Jedi.

Lee Boardman performs George Morris

Who’s George Morris? Detective Inspector George Morris is reliable, steadfast, dependable and a loyal buddy of Elizabeth Bancroft. “However, when George is seconded to work a complicated and brutal homicide case, he must get used to answering to a new boss, pushing his relationship and loyalty with Elizabeth to the brink.”

What else has Lee Boardman been in? Again within the 90s, he performed Jez Quigley in Coronation Road. Since then, TV reveals have included The 5, Da Vinci’s Demons (as Amerigo Vespucci), and Nice Night time Out.

Shameem Ahmad performs Mrs Naila Kamara

Who’s Mrs Kamara? A intelligent and ruthless matriarch who shortly realised that it was her son Daanish who betrayed her beloved eldest son, Atif – resulting in his loss of life.

As ITV explains, “Mrs Kamara left the UK to grieve. The time away has only served to fuel her disdain and hatred of the police, with her focus on one senior police officer in particular: Bancroft. Returning from Pakistan, she seeks to move from behind the scenes and establish herself as the head of the Kamara family. With her first order of business being revenge against those she holds responsible for the murder of Athif, even if that is against her youngest son, Daanish.”

What else has Shameem Ahmad been in? She was the Chairwoman in 2010 film 4 Lions, and has additionally put in appearances in Chilly Toes, Citizen Khan, Lies We Inform and Joyful Valley.

Dominic Doughty performs Martin Mullen

Who’s Martin Mullen? Annabel’s step-brother. His mom and step-father have been murdered.

What else has Dominic Doughty been in? Dominic Doughty has made a handful of appearances in TV reveals together with From Darkness, Hollyoaks, DCI Banks, Coronation Road and Tracy Beaker Returns. He performed Huge Phil in Dream Staff, and can seem in upcoming TV reveals LIFE and Cobra.

Tom Wells performs Adam Mullen

Who’s Adam Mullen? Annabel’s step-brother. His mom and step-father have been murdered.

What else has Tom Wells been in? The actor performs Leo King in EastEnders. He additionally had a stint as Max Bauman in Medical doctors.

Faye Marsay performs DS Katherine Stevens

Who’s DS Katherine Stevens? We’re placing her in our ‘meet the cast’, however forward of sequence two it’s not clear whether or not she’ll truly be again. Final time we noticed Katherine, she was in a coma and clinging to life after Elizabeth Bancroft intentionally shot her (and framed Atif Kamara) – so did she survive?

Sequence author Kate Brooke teases: “The second series does not pick up directly from the first and I endeavoured to make it work as a ‘stand-alone’ story. But inevitably the events of season one reverberate through it. I was interested to explore how Bancroft could ‘get away with’ shooting Katherine, and yet how that act of violence comes back at her in subtle and devastating ways that she never expected.”

What else has Faye Marsay been in? Faye Marsay performed The Waif in Sport of Thrones seasons 5 and 6. Lately, you could have seen her as Joanne Aspinall in Deep Water; previous credit embody Recent Meat (as Candice), Glue (as Janine), The Bletchley Circle (as Lizzie), Love, Nina (as Nina) and McMafia (as Katya Godman). She additionally performed Shona in 2014 Physician Who episode Final Christmas.

Bancroft will air throughout consecutive nights beginning on 1st January at 9pm on ITV