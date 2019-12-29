Meet the cast of BBC One’s The Trial of Christine Keeler

New BBC One drama The Trial of Christine Keeler takes a deep dive into the Profumo Affair with the assistance of some big-name actors.

It hits our screens on the 29th and 30th of December at 9pm on BBC One.

Right here’s who you’ll see on display:

Sophie Cookson performs Christine Keeler

Who was Christine Keeler? A mannequin and topless showgirl who had a fling with married authorities minister John Profumo – an incident which later blew up into the Profumo Affair.

Christine Keeler (1942-2017) was introduced up by her mom and stepfather in a home produced from two railway carriages in Berkshire. She was sexually abused by her mom’s lover and by his mates, and as a baby was discovered to be affected by malnutrition. After leaving the household house she discovered work in London at 15, had a untimely child at 17 who didn’t survive, and shortly she was working at Murray’s Cabaret Membership in Soho. Right here she had a fateful assembly with society osteopath and artist, Stephen Ward…

What else has Sophie Cookson been in? She is probably best-known for taking part in Roxy within the Kingsman films – The Secret Service and its sequel, The Golden Circle. Different credit embrace Greed, Pink Joan, The Huntsman: Winter’s Battle, and Moonfleet.

James Norton performs Stephen Ward

Who was Stephen Ward? An osteopath with a roster of high-profile shoppers, together with Lord Astor. He was additionally a gifted artist with a worthwhile sideline in sketching portraits, and at his London flat he entertained an eclectic mixture of mates and contacts together with showgirls Christine Keeler and Mandy Rice-Davies, Russian army attaché Yevgeny (Eugene) Ivanov, and politician John Profumo. Because the Profumo Affair got here to mild in 1963, he was investigated by police, charged with immorality offences, and convicted (regardless of an absence of proof) of residing off immoral earnings – i.e. pimping. He died by suicide on third August 1963, on the age of 50, after taking an overdose of sleeping drugs.

What else has James Norton been in? The actor starred as ex-convict Tommy Lee Royce in Joyful Valley, and can be recognized for taking part in Sidney Chambers in Grantchester. He appeared as Alex Godman within the TV sequence McMafia and Andrei Bolkonsky in Battle & Peace, and has additionally opped up in Black Mirror, Physician Who, Death Involves Pemberley, and Girl Chatterley’s Lover.

Ben Miles performs John Profumo

Who was John Profumo? The Secretary of State for Battle. Referred to as Jack Profumo (1915-2006), he was a distinguished Conservative politician till his profession got here to a grinding halt in 1963. That was when his 1961 extramarital affair with 19-year-old mannequin Christine Keeler got here to public consideration. There have been considerations that their relationship may have led to breaches of nationwide safety, as Keeler had additionally had an affair with Soviet attaché Ivanov (although, finally, no data was ever discovered to have been handed).

Profumo initially denied the affair and acquired the backing of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan – a grave mistake. He was later pressured to confess he had lied to Parliament and resign from authorities, and the scandal of the Profumo Affair contributed to the downfall of Macmillan and the Tory authorities.

What else has Ben Miles been in? Ben Miles had a starring position as Peter Townsend in The Crown. We’ve just lately seen him as Commander Danny Hart in BBC thriller The Seize, DSU Jack Haley in Collateral, and Jerry Fredericks in The Catcher Was a Spy; he’s additionally well-known for starring as Patrick Maitland within the comedy drama Coupling.

Emilia Fox performs Valerie Profumo

Who was Valerie Profumo? Recognized professionally as Valerie Hobson, she was an actress who had a powerful profession on the stage and on the massive display. Her credit included Werewolf of London, Knave of Hearts, 1946’s Nice Expectations, The King and I, Form Hearts and Coronets, and Bride of Frankenstein – however she gave up performing shortly after marrying her second husband, John Profumo, in 1954. She already had two sons by her first marriage, and in 1955 she gave start to David Profumo.

After information of Jack Profumo’s affair with Christine Keeler broke, Valerie stood by him. The couple spent the remainder of their lives doing charity work, with Valerie dying in 1998 aged 81.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? She stars as Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness, a job she has held since 2004. We’ve additionally seen her as Sam Vincent in Scrumptious, Sally Porter in Strangers, and Vanessa Hamilton in The Tunnel.

Ellie Bamber performs Mandy Rice-Davies

Who was Mandy Rice-Davies? A mannequin and showgirl, who was mates with Christine Keeler and Stephen Ward. She labored as a dancer at Murray’s Cabaret Membership in Soho regardless of her younger age (she was simply 16 or 17 on the time) and was launched by Stephen and Christine to slum landlord Peter Rachman; shortly afterwards she was put in in his home and have become his mistress, although he died in 1962. She was caught up within the press and notoriety across the Profumo Affair, however constructed her personal profession off the again of it, acting on stage and display and releasing her personal EP; Mandy additionally operated nightclubs and eating places in Tel Aviv, and married thrice – together with her third husband a millionaire. Mandy died in 2014.

What else has Ellie Bamber been in? The actress starred as Cosette within the BBC’s latest adaptation of Les Misérables. Her big-screen roles embrace India Hastings in Nocturnal Animals, Lydia Bennet in Delight and Prejudice and Zombies, and Mary Alice Walker in Extracurricular Actions.

Anthony Welsh performs Aloysius “Lucky” Gordon

Who was Fortunate Gordon? Born in Jamaica, jazz singer and hustler Aloysius “Lucky” Gordon (1931-2017) arrived in London a number of years after the conflict. In August 1961 he met younger Christine Keeler when he was promoting marijuana in Notting Hill, and was besotted by her – quickly changing into her lover. However their tough relationship rapidly broke down and he turned violent, as soon as holding her hostage for 2 days. After Christine obtained along with one other man known as Johnny Edgecombe, Fortunate’s rage and jealousy escalated.

What else has Anthony Welsh been in? It’s been an excellent few years for Anthony Welsh, who performed Jack within the first sequence of Fleabag. Since then he’s appeared in Black Mirror and Hanna and Brassic, and starred as Joe Mudaki within the TV sequence Pure. He’s additionally bagged the position of Ham in The Private Historical past of David Copperfield.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett performs Johnny Edgecombe

Who was Johnny Edgecombe? Christine’s boyfriend, who had emigrated from Antigua. Johnny (1932-2010) met Christine in 1962 and moved into her flat, however issues went fallacious after Johnny confronted her violent ex-boyfriend Fortunate Gordon. There was an incident on the Flamingo Membership and Johnny confronted Fortunate with a knife; afterwards Fortunate was left a gash on his face that required 17 stitches. Christine refused to seek out Johnny a solicitor or again him in courtroom, and sought refuge with Mandy at Stephen’s flat – however a number of weeks later, Johnny turned up outdoors demanding to see her. When she didn’t come out he fired a number of pictures on the door.

Johnny was acquitted of assaulting Fortunate, however obtained seven years in jail for the firearm offence. Nevertheless, the entire incident put the highlight on Stephen Ward, Christine Keeler and their social circle – alerting authorities to the Profumo Affair.

What else has Nathan Stewart-Jarrett been in? The actor starred as Curtis Donovan in E4 sequence Misfits, and as Ian in Utopia. Within the rebooted 4 Weddings and a Funeral TV sequence he performs Tony, and he has an upcoming half in Dracula – enjoying the character Adisa.

Tim McInnerny performs Martin Redmayne MP

Who was Martin Redmayne MP? A British Conservative politician. At this level in his profession, Martin Redmayne (1910-1983) was Chief Whip – that’s, he was liable for ensuring all Conservative MPs voted in Parliament the way in which his celebration’s leaders wished them to.

What else has Tim McInnerny been in? Blackadder followers might keep in mind him for taking part in each Lord Percy Percy and Captain Darling. Current roles embrace Arthur Bach in Strangers (additionally co-starring with Emilia Fox), Ethereal in The Aeronauts, and Robett Glover in Sport of Thrones; he’s additionally been seen in Notting Hill, Eddie the Eagle, Peterloo, Nationwide Treasure, Harlots, and as Winston Churchill in Castles within the Sky.

William Gaminara performs John Hobson

Who was John Hobson? The Lawyer-Common – that’s, the chief authorized adviser to the Crown and the Authorities.

Together with the Solicitor-Common and Chief Whip Martin Redmayne, John Hobson (1912-1967) helped John Profumo and his solicitor to draft his ill-fated assertion to the Home of Commons by which he denied “impropriety” with Christine Keeler and threatened to sue anybody who claimed in any other case.

What else has William Gaminara been in? He’s best-known for taking part in pathologist Professor Leo Dalton in Silent Witness, a job he held from 2002 till 2013 – alongside his ‘Christine Keeler’ co-star Emilia Fox. Different credit embrace Becca’s Bunch, Summer time of Rockets, and voice work for The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Paul Ryan performs Rees-Davies

Who was Rees-Davies? William Rees-Davies QC (1916-1992) was a Conservative MP and barrister. He misplaced his arm throughout service within the Second World Battle.

What else has Paul Ryan been in? He starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in TV film Brexit: The Uncivil Battle, enjoying UKIP’s Nigel Farage, and has additionally appeared in Cinderella Man, The 5, and Waffle the Marvel Canine. And if Paul Ryan’s identify sounds acquainted, that may additionally be as a result of he shares it with the US Republican politician and former Speaker of the Home of Representatives.

Anton Lesser performs Michael Eddowes

Who was Michael Eddowes? A lawyer and creator. Michael Eddowes (1903-1992) was an in depth pal of Stephen Ward and was launched to Christine Keeler in October 1962. By her account, he was involved in her – however she discovered him too previous.

Two months later, after the capturing incident with Johnny Edgecombe, Christine contacted Michael Eddowes for authorized recommendation. Throughout this assembly with Christine, Michael turned suspicious concerning the hyperlink with the Soviet attaché – later contacting Scotland Yard to move on his data.

What else has Anton Lesser been in? Anton Lesser has had an extended and prolific performing profession, however in the previous couple of years he’s performed some notably huge roles: Qyburn in Sport of Thrones, CS Reginald Vibrant in Endeavour, Thomas Extra in Wolf Corridor, and Prime Minister Harold MacMillan in The Crown. Different notable credit embrace Pirates of the Caribbbean, Miss Potter, Allied, On Chesil Seaside, Dickensian (as Fagin), and The Hour.

Michael Maloney performs Invoice Astor

Who was Invoice Astor? Lord Astor (1907-1966) was a businessman and Conservative Social gathering politician, and belonged to the rich Astor household. It was at his household property in Cliveden that Christine Keeler met John Profumo for the primary time, accompanied by Stephen Ward. In the course of the scandal in 1963, Lord Astor was accused of getting had an affair with younger Mandy Rice-Davies; when she was instructed in courtroom that he’d denied it, she replied: “He would, wouldn’t he?”

What else has Michael Maloney been in? Like his Christine Keeler co-star Anton Lesser, Michael Maloney has additionally performed a Prime Minister in The Crown: he’s just lately appeared as Edward Heath in season three. With greater than 140 performing credit to his identify, Maloney has been seen in The Younger Victoria, Notes on a Scandal, Paranoid, The 5, Mr Selfridge, River, and The White Queen. He’s additionally a prolific online game voice actor.

Visar Vishka performs Eugene Ivanov

Who was Eugene Ivanov? Yevgeny “Eugene” Ivanov (1926-1994) was a naval attaché on the Soviet embassy in London, residing within the UK together with his spouse Maya. He was additionally a spy. He turned pleasant with Stephen Ward, and within the early 60s he had an affair with Christine Keeler.

There was a query mark over whether or not Stephen and Ivanov had requested Christine to quiz her lover Profumo about when West Germany was going to obtain nuclear weapons – however no data was ever discovered to have been handed.

What else has Visar Vishka been in? The actor, who was born in Yugoslavia, has beforehand appeared in Legends, Open Door, and Shanghai Gypsy. Just lately he performed the Russian Captain in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens.

Dorian Lough performs Len

Who’s Len? Len seems to be a composite of assorted journalists on the lookout for a narrative. In The Trial of Christine Keeler, he’s an editor on the Day by day Mirror on the lookout for filth to deliver down the Macmillan authorities.

What else has Dorian Lough been in? Over the previous couple of years, you’ll have seen him as Mario in Peaky Blinders, Clay Whiteley in Prime Suspect 1963, Detective Breem in The Witness for the Prosecution, or DI Martin Heywood in New Blood. And one other enjoyable truth: he starred within the music video for 1995 Radiohead music “Just”.

Sam Crane performs Alan

Who’s Alan? A newspaper reporter, digging for filth and attempting to get to the reality.

What else has Sam Crane been in? The stage and display actor has made appearances in Name the Midwife, The Crown (as Patrick Plunket) and Poldark. Again in 2009, he was Fred Walters within the TV sequence Determined Romantics.

Jack Greenless performs Paul Mann

Who was Paul Mann? A racing driver, and a pal (or probably boyfriend) of Christine Keeler who turned a key determine in her life when the scandal broke.

What else has Jack Greenless been in? On TV, he’s been in Shetland sequence three (as Craig Cooper), Penny Dreadful (as Lead Acquainted), In Plain Sight (as DS McLeod), The State (as Abu) and Harlots (as Justice Stuart Knox). In recent times he’s additionally popped up on the massive display, enjoying a Resistance Officer in Star Wars: The Final Jedi and Alexander Bruce in Outlaw King. In 2020, Jack Greenless will play Luke in David Tennant drama Deadwater Fell.

Rosalind Halstead performs Bronwen Astor

Who’s Bronwen Astor? The spouse of Lord Astor. She was his third spouse, and 23 years youthful than him; they married in 1960 and had two daughters collectively earlier than his demise in 1966 from a coronary heart assault. Bronwen had loved a profitable profession as a mannequin earlier than her marriage, and she or he went on to change into a non secular advisor and prepare as a psychotherapist. The Profumo Affair haunted the remainder of her life.

What else has Rosalind Halstead been in? She performed Emma within the John Simm TV sequence Strangers, and has additionally appeared in Dominion, The Day of the Triffids, and Holby Metropolis.