Meet the cast of BBC Two international crime drama Giri/Haji

Set in Tokyo and London, Giri/Haji (or Responsibility/Disgrace) options many actors who will likely be acquainted to UK audiences – in addition to big-name Japanese stars.

When is Giri/Haji on TV?

Listed here are the characters you’ll be assembly within the new BBC Two/Netflix drama – and the actors who play them:

Takehiro Hira performs Kenzo Mori

Who’s Kenzo Mori? A Tokyo detective, who’s despatched to London by his superiors within the police division to seek for his lacking brother Yuto. Takehiro Hira says: “Kenzo is a determined man, who is willing to solve all his problems and fulfil his responsibilities, but I guess he’s really a lonely man. He has all these problems at work, and also filial obligations, but he doesn’t have anyone to talk to.”

What else has Takehiro Hira been in? The Japanese actor, who moved to America as a youngster, is an skilled stage and display screen actor with credit together with Fragile: Byôrii Kishi Keiichirô no Shoken, Killing for the Prosecution, Sanadamaru, and Ace Legal professional.

Kelly Macdonald performs Sarah Weitzmann

Who’s Sarah Weitzmann? A police officer in London, who meets Kenzo when he’s despatched there underneath the guise of attending a college course. Sarah is the lecturer.

Kelly Macdonald explains: “Once we’re launched to Sarah, we realise she is persona non grata in her work in her work atmosphere and we don’t know why. However we uncover she’s dobbed in one among her personal.

“She’s a police officer, and everybody has taken against her and she’s getting edged out of her work environment and sent off to lecture most of the time, rather than work on actual crime-solving. So she’s not the happiest person. She’s pretty lonely, and then her life gets upended in a really dramatic and quite pleasing way when this Japanese crime story filters into London.”

What else has Kelly Macdonald been in? Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated actress Kelly Macdonald starred as Margaret Thompson in Boardwalk Empire. She performed Helena Ravenclaw within the Harry Potter films, and not too long ago portrayed bereaved mom Anna Dean in TV sequence The Sufferer. Different credit embody The Little one in Time, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Swallows and Amazons, T2 Trainspotting, No Nation For Outdated Males, Courageous, and Gosford Park.

Yōsuke Kubozuka performs Yuto

Who’s Yuto? Kenzo’s estranged brother, who went down a prison path. He’s lacking and was as soon as presumed lifeless, however now he’s believed to be alive and caught up in some critical Yakuza enterprise. Kenzo has been despatched to London to seek for Yuto.

What else has Yōsuke Kubozuka been in? The actor, mannequin and reggae musician has beforehand appeared in Strawberry on the Shortcake, Helter Skelter, Martin Scorsese’s Silence, Ping Pong, and Go.

Aoi Okuyama performs Taki

Who’s Taki? Kenzo Mori and his spouse Rei’s teenage daughter, who has a rebellious streak. Aoi Okuyama describes her as “a very honest girl with a strong core.”

What else has Aoi Okuyama been in? That is her on-screen debut.

Will Sharpe performs Rodney

Who’s Rodney? Kenzo meets Rodney by probability in London. Will Sharpe says: “Rodney is a sex worker, and an addict, and what drew me to him as a character is he has a self-destructive streak which he buries under humour. He uses his sense of humour as a defence mechanism.”

What else has Will Sharpe been in? The Japanese-English actor performs Will in authorized comedy Defending The Responsible. Earlier in his profession, he performed Yuki Reid in Casualty, and he additionally created, wrote and starred within the TV sequence Flowers.

Masahiro Motoki performs Fukuhara

Who’s Fukuhara? A Yakuza boss – i.e. the pinnacle of an organised crime syndicate.

Motoki says: “I suppose that traditionally, Yakuza bosses live according to the dictates of the Yakuza’s moral code and aesthetics, but Fukuhara is slightly removed from that. Beyond his status as the head of an organisation, you catch glimpses of his vulnerable, or wavering, human side. I think a Yakuza boss who doesn’t fit the stereotypical mould of a person in power is quite new.”

What else has Masahiro Motoki been in? Masahiro Motoki is greatest identified internationally for taking part in Daigo Kobajashi in Oscar-winning Japanese film Departures, a task which earned him six appearing awards. His different credit embody Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t, Clouds Over The Hill, The Lengthy Excuse, and The Emperor in August – however he really started his profession within the ’80s boy band Shibugakitai.

John McCrea performs Tiff

Who’s John McCrea? A lover (or ex-lover) of Rodney’s.

What else has Tiff been in? The younger actor starred in Olivier-nominated West Finish musical All people’s Speaking about Jamie, enjoying the lead position. He’s additionally made a lot of on-screen appearances, popping up in God’s Personal Nation, New Methods, and Bleak Home.

Yûko Nakamura performs Rei

Who’s Rei? Kenzo’s spouse. She has been holding the fort at house whereas her husband is pulled away by his job – and that hasn’t been a simple job, with a rebellious teenage daughter to oversee and demanding in-laws to take care of.

What else has Yûko Nakamura been in? The Japanese actress starred in 2001’s Hotaru (Firefly), successful the award for greatest actress on the Buenos Aires Worldwide Pageant of Unbiased Cinema. Her different credit embody Strawberry Shortcakes, All Is Wonderful, Fires on the Plain, Hokuto: Ar satsujinsha no kaishin, Ace Legal professional, and voice work for five Centimetres Per Second.

Charlie Creed-Miles performs Abbott

Who’s Abbott? With out giving an excessive amount of away, the actor says: “I made a decision that, in a nutshell, he’s a principled psychopath. To flesh that out a bit, he’s a London gangland boss from a prison household. He’s performed very nicely for himself, thanks very a lot. He’s a really highly effective particular person and he oversees fairly a big prison operation.

“He’s a self-educated man of the world. Even though he’s a proper villain, he’s not a numpty. He’s a well-read, rather sophisticated guy in many ways. He’s a London gangster who’s really quite worldly and into his culture.”

What else has Charlie Creed-Miles been in? Charlie Creed-Miles performed gangster Billy Kimber within the first sequence of Peaky Blinders. His different credit embody The Frankenstein Chronicles, Ripper Road, and the film Wild Invoice.

Tony Pitts performs Angling

Who’s Angling? Sarah’s boss within the Metropolitan Police. He has been freezing her out.

What else has Tony Pitts been in? He began off his profession with a 10-year stint as Archie Brooks within the cleaning soap Emmerdale, however extra not too long ago he’s starred as Hargreaves in Line of Responsibility (pictured above). He additionally performed Keith Metcalfe in Wild Invoice, and Inspector Moss in Peaky Blinders. Viewers might also keep in mind him from My Mad Fats Diary, MotherFatherSon, Jamestown, and Scott & Bailey.

Sophia Brown performs Donna

Who’s Donna? A mysterious character whose id has but to be revealed!

What else has Sophia Brown been in? Current roles have included Karen Merville in The Seize, Louise Taggart in Clique, and DC Leanne Hunter in Marcella (pictured above).

Justin Lengthy performs Vickers

Who’s Vickers? A “shadowy businessman”. Justin Lengthy says: “He’s a guy who’s in way over his head. He’s so ill-equipped to be succeeding in this world that he finds himself in, having had it forced upon him by his father, whom he just wants to please. I think he’s a really weak, spineless person.”

What else has Justin Lengthy been in? F is for Household (because the voice of Kevin Murphy), New Lady (as Paul Genzlinger), Stay Free or Die Exhausting, Dodgeball, Jeepers Creepers, and The Lookalike.