Meet the cast of Call the Midwife series 9

As Name the Midwife returns for a ninth collection on BBC One (after a magical Christmas within the Outer Hebrides), there shall be loads of new visitor stars alongside our previous favourites.

However who performs who? And what different movies and TV exhibits have they been in? Right here’s the total run-down of the forged for 2020:

Helen George performs Nurse Trixie Franklin

Who’s Nurse Trixie Franklin? Trixie is a succesful and gifted midwife who’s now some of the skilled members of the workforce. In earlier collection she has battled alcoholism, and we’ve seen her put within the work to remain sober. She can also be extraordinarily fashion-conscious and loves lovely issues.

What else has Helen George been in? Helen George has been with Name the Midwife since day one. Her different TV appearances have included Crimson Dwarf, Nativity Rocks!, Docs and Lodge Babylon, and in 2015 she got here sixth in Strictly Come Dancing along with her professional associate Aljaz Skorjanec. Helen truly additionally met her associate Jack Ashton after they co-starred in Name the Midwife; he performed the Reverend Tom till the tip of collection seven they usually had a daughter, Wren, in 2017.

Jennifer Kirby performs Nurse Valerie Dyer

Who’s Nurse Valerie Dyer? Val Dyer is a local of Poplar who grew up within the space and is aware of the East Finish properly. She beforehand served within the military as a nurse, earlier than returning dwelling to work as a barmaid after which as a midwife. Final yr, Val had a traumatic expertise when she found that the her personal grandmother Elsie Dyer (Ann Mitchell) was the unlawful abortionist working within the space.

What else has Jennifer Kirby been in? Val in Name the Midwife has been one among Jennifer Kirby’s first on-screen roles, however she additionally had a formidable stage profession with the Royal Shakespeare Firm earlier than becoming a member of the drama.

Leonie Elliott performs Nurse Lucille Anderson

Who’s Nurse Lucille Anderson? Initially from Jamaica, Lucille travelled alone to England in 1960 to coach as a nurse. After she certified, she turned the primary West Indian midwife ever to affix Nonnatus Home – arriving within the snowy first episode of collection seven. Since then she has gained a fame as a gifted, level-headed midwife with a way of humour and a form coronary heart – however she has confronted racism from a few of her sufferers and their households. Lucille has a powerful Christian religion, and a fledgeling courtship with native mechanic Cyril (Zephryn Taitte).

What else has Leonie Elliott been in? Name the Midwife was a breakout function for the younger actress, however she’s additionally appeared within the Black Mirror episode Hated within the Nation and TV film Killed by My Debt. Leonie Elliott’s different credit embrace in Casualty, Boogie Man and Damned, and Lenny Henry’s BBC comedy drama Danny and the Human Zoo. As a baby actress she appeared on stage in The Lion King and Annie.

Stephen McGann performs Dr Patrick Turner

Who’s Dr Patrick Turner? The native GP, who works carefully with Nonnatus Home. He’s dedicated to his job and works tirelessly to serve the individuals of Poplar. Dr Turner is married to Shelagh and has 4 kids.

What else has Stephen McGann been in? Conveniently, Stephen McGann is definitely married to Name the Midwife creator and author Heidi Thomas. He’s additionally the brother of Physician Who actor Paul McGann, and like his character Dr Turner he’s a person of science – having studied for a Masters in Science Communication and written a e-book, Flesh and Blood, based mostly on the non-public and medical historical past of his household. McGann beforehand performed Sean Reynolds in Emmerdale.

Laura Principal performs Shelagh Turner

Who’s Shelagh Turner? After we first met her, she was Sister Bernadette – however then she gave up being a nun and left the Order to marry Dr Turner. The Turners now have 4 kids collectively (adopted and organic), and Shelagh continues to work carefully with Nonnatus Home; she typically steps in to work as a midwife or help when assist is required.

What else has Laura Principal been in? Laura Principal’s appearing profession has primarily been in theatre, after she first starred in a manufacturing of The Sound of Music on the age of 11; lately she performed Princess Fiona within the UK tour of Shrek The Musical. On TV, she’s performed DC Alison Bain in ITV’s Homicide Metropolis and starred as Rebecca Howlett in TV mini-series The Mill.

Cliff Parisi performs Fred Buckle

Who’s Fred Buckle? A handyman. He’s married to Violet, they usually’ve now been joined by orphaned younger man Reggie, who has Down’s Syndrome. The midwives can at all times rely on Fred for assist, it doesn’t matter what.

What else has Cliff Parisi been in? He’s solely simply left our screens after starring in 2019’s I’m a Superstar… Get Me Out of Right here! (although he didn’t get very far). The actor’s most well-known function is as Rick “Minty” Peterson in EastEnders, a task he held for eight years. Since then he’s appeared in Hollyoaks, Midsomer Murders, and Shakespeare & Hathaway.

Annabelle Apsion performs Violet Buckle

Who’s Violet Buckle? Again in collection 4, Violet – a widow with out kids of her personal – married Fred, and in collection six Reggie joined the household. Violet owns a store and is deeply concerned in the local people, organising occasions and festivals and at all times making an attempt to assist out, and now she’s taken issues one step additional by changing into a Councillor.

What else has Annabelle Apsion been in? The actress starred as Monica Gallagher in Shameless and as Pleasure Wilton in Soldier Soldier. Final Christmas she was on TV as Betty Calloway in Torvill & Dean, and in recent times she’s appeared in The Village, Holby Metropolis, The Halcyon, and Doc Martin.

Miriam Margolyes performs Mom Mildred

Who’s Mom Mildred? Initially described as “a forthright and indefatigable sister from the Order,” Sister Mildred turned Mom Mildred when she was chosen by the nuns as their new Mom Superior (leaving Sister Julienne extraordinarily relieved to flee again to Poplar with out having to tackle the highest job). Since arriving again from Hong Kong within the 2018 Christmas particular, Mom Mildred has made sporadic and memorable appearances; she has a giant character and a way of humour, and can also be extraordinarily chatty.

What else has Miriam Margolyes been in? Many individuals will recognise her at the beginning as Professor Sprout from the Harry Potter films – the Professor of Herbology and Head of Hufflepuff Home. Miriam Margolyes gained a Bafta for her function in The Age of Innocence (1993), and has additionally starred in Bucket, Miss Fisher’s Homicide Mysteries, Trollied, Rake, and Bottersnikes & Gumbles. She was additionally the Nurse in Romeo Juliet (with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes).

Linda Bassett performs Nurse Crane

Who’s Nurse Phyllis Crane? Nurse Phyllis Crane is a little bit of a battleaxe however has a dry wit. She a diligent, devoted senior midwife who will do what it takes to guard and serve her sufferers. Phyllis is especially near Trixie, and in addition leads a gaggle of Scouts.

What else has Linda Bassett been in? Linda Basset was nominated for a Bafta for her efficiency as Ella Khan within the 1999 movie East Is East – a task she reprised in West Is West. Since then, she’s performed Malka Rosen in Spies of Warsaw, Queenie in Lark Rise to Candleford, and Mrs Smike in The Life and Adventures of Nick Nickleby. Different credit embrace The Reader, Calendar Women, and Sense & Sensibility.

Jenny Agutter performs Sister Julienne

Who’s Sister Julienne? The large boss at Nonnatus Home. She is highly-respected by her workforce of midwives, who belief her judgement and steering. Mom Mildred is her superior, however inside Nonnatus Home she leads the nuns of the Order.

What else has Jenny Agutter been in? Having begun her profession as a baby actress in The Railway Youngsters and East of Sudan, Jenny Agutter gained an Emmy for her efficiency in 1971’s The Snow Goose and a Bafta for 1977 film Equus. She starred in Logan’s Run, Amy, An American Werewolf in London, and lots of extra – however having stop Hollywood within the 1990s, she moved dwelling to Britain and appeared in The Railway Youngsters once more – this time because the mom in a 2000 TV adaptation. Her more moderen credit have included Generally At all times By no means (alongside Invoice Nighy), Queen of the Desert, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers Assemble.

Judy Parfitt performs Sister Monica Joan

Who’s Sister Monica Joan? Sister Monica Joan has been part of Name the Midwife since she opened the doorways of Nonnatus Home to welcome us inside for episode one. She was one of many first ladies to qualify as a midwife in Britain, however is now retired and feeling the results of dementia. Sister Monica Joan continues to reside at Nonnatus Home the place her former colleagues take care of her with love (and typically with exasperation). She is distressed by her limitations and by her psychological confusion, and must really feel helpful.

What else has Judy Parfitt been in? Judy Parfitt’s Bafta-nominated performances embrace Maria Thins in Lady With A Pearl Earring and Mildred Layton in The Jewel In The Crown. The 84-year-old’s more moderen credit embrace Up the Ladies, The Recreation, and Little Dorrit – wherein she performed Mrs Clennam.

Ella Bruccoleri performs Sister Frances

Who’s Sister Frances? A newcomer to Nonnatus Home in collection eight alongside Sister Hilda. At the moment, this younger nun had solely simply taken her vow of obedience and joined the Order when she was despatched to serve God as a midwife in Poplar. Sister Frances was scared and unsure of herself, however has now begun to realize confidence.

What else has Ella Bruccoleri been in? The actress has truly already performed a nun, in an episode of The Final Kingdom – and he or she made an look as a maid within the TV collection. Nevertheless, she’s nonetheless a relative newcomer and solely graduated from drama college in 2017.

Fenella Woolgar performs Sister Hilda

Who’s Sister Hilda? A comparatively latest arrival from the Order’s mom home, who has been despatched to Nonnatus Home to work as a midwife. She was already conversant in the East Finish and had been within the WAAF throughout the battle, and he or she had been a nurse earlier than – so she arrived stuffed with confidence. She needed to rein in her bossy tendencies as soon as she arrived in Poplar… however, Sister Hilda stays a sensible, enthusiastic and jolly form of particular person.

What else has Fenella Woolgar been in? She lately performed Margaret Hamilton in Renée Zellweger’s Judy Garland biopic, Judy – and has appeared within the films Victoria & Abdul and Mr Jones. Having first caught the general public’s consideration in in Stephen Fry’s movie Vibrant Younger Issues again in 2003, she has since starred in House Fires, Harlots, Mr Turner, Scoop, Vera Drake, and Warfare & Peace. Fenella Woolgar additionally took on the function of Agatha Christie in Physician Who.

Georgie Glen performs Miss Higgins

Who’s Miss Higgins? Miss Higgins is the receptionist at Dr Turner’s surgical procedure. She is formidable and bossy, however can also be kind-hearted. In collection eight there was a fledgeling romance between her and Sergeant Woolf (Trevor Cooper).

What else has Georgie Glen been in? Georgie Glen is a kind of actresses whose face has been in all places. Just lately, she’s performed the Decide in TV drama The Sufferer, Girl Grenford in Hetty Feather, Pat in Sally4Ever, Rose Kennedy in Oscar-nominated film Jackie, and the Abbess in Les Misérables; she additionally put in an extended stint as Head of Historical past Audrey McFall in Waterloo Street.

Daniel Laurie performs Reggie Jackson

Who’s Reggie Jackson? Reggie’s first look in Name the Midwife got here in collection six. His mom had lately died, leaving him orphaned, and the nuns and the group stepped in to assist him. He has Down’s Syndrome, and is now the ward of Fred and Violet Buckle; collectively they’re a loving and affectionate household. Reggie had a particular function within the Name the Midwife particular and helped carry everybody collectively.

What else has Daniel Laurie been in? Again in 2016, he performed the function of Jamie within the TV collection Stella. In 2014, he additionally led the forged of the Radio four adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Barnaby Rudge.

Alice Brown performs Angela Turner

Who’s Angela Turner? Patrick and Shelagh Turner’s daughter. She was adopted as a child in collection 4, gaining an older brother in Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan); since then, the household has expanded to incorporate a brand new child brother and one other adopted sister, Might.

What else has Alice Brown been in? Alice has been enjoying little Angela Turner since she was solely eight months previous. Again on collection six, Alice’s dad informed Radio Occasions how she ended up concerned: “Annabel, my wife, just knew someone on the production and Alice’s arrival coincided with the storyline. It simply started from there.” He added: “Do I now have any interest in her being a child actor in any other way? Zero interest. To be honest, we will simply enjoy playing the episodes back to her when she is older, and embarrassing her on her wedding day, and of course she now has quite a nice nest egg in her savings account.”

April Rae Hoang performs Might

Who’s Might? Might Tang first arrived within the 2018 Christmas particular, within the arms of Miriam Margolyes’ Mom Mildred who turned up at Nonnatus Home with a gaggle of Chinese language little one refugees who’d been despatched to the UK for adoption. Sadly, Might’s placement fell via and her household weren’t capable of accumulate her – leaving Patrick and Shelagh Turner to take her in as a foster little one. They then determined to undertake her for good. Might is greatest buddies along with her new sister, Angela.

What else has April Rae Hoang been in? Name the Midwife is her first on-screen look.

Learn on for this yr’s visitor stars…