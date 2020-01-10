Meet the cast of Channel 4 drama Deadwater Fell

David Tennant can be showing on Channel four for a darkish new collection through which he performs a person accused of killing his household.

Within the fictional Scottish village of Kildarroch, everybody is aware of everybody and severe crimes are nearly remarkable.

So, when native main faculty trainer Kate and her three youngsters are killed in a raging hearth, it shakes everybody to their core and folks begin pointing fingers.

It’s time to fulfill the forged of Deadwater Fell…

David Tennant performs Tom Kendrick

Who’s Tom? As a result of his work as a GP, Tom is likely one of the most trusted and well-known folks in Kirkdarroch.

However after his spouse and three youngsters are killed in a home hearth and he’s the only real survivor, residents develop into suspicious that he might have brought about the horrifying incident.

Over the course of the collection, we acquire a deeper perception into his relationship with spouse Kate, which seems excellent on the floor however in actuality, faces deep-rooted points.

What else has David Tennant been in? David Tennant is never absent from British tv screens, a lot in order that he was not too long ago named the toughest working actor within the UK by streaming service BritBox.

Latest appearances embody in Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video, Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix and Broadchurch on ITV.

Anna Madeley performs Kate Kendrick

Who’s Kate? Kate is Tom’s spouse and a trainer on the native main faculty.

Though her on-screen loss of life takes place early within the collection, Kate seems all through Deadwater Fell’s 4 episodes attributable to its narrative construction that ceaselessly flashes again to a time earlier than the hearth.

The collection dissects the key hardships of lives that seem excellent on the floor. For Kate, that features a historical past of despair and a strained relationship with husband Tom.

What else has Anna Madeley been in? Most not too long ago, Madeley co-starred within the Sky Atlantic collection Patrick Melrose, because the spouse of the title character portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Previous to that, she appeared in Channel four’s Utopia, ITV’s Mr Selfridge and an episode of Netflix drama The Crown as Clarissa Eden.

Matthew McNulty performs Steve Campbell

Who’s Steve? Steve has lived a comparatively sheltered life, hardly ever straying removed from Kirkdarroch and because of this, is deeply ingrained locally.

He’s an in depth good friend of Tom and Kate, in addition to a neighbourhood police officer, which suggests the tragedy that befalls leaves him extremely shaken.

Actor Matthew McNulty says: “He’s relatable and he wants to do the right thing, but he’s fallible as well and he makes mistakes. As an audience, you see the consequences of his mistakes and he doesn’t hide from them, he has to address them.”

What else has Matthew McNulty been in? Thus far, he has performed roles in Black Work alongside Sheridan Smith, the BBC adaptation of Jamaica Inn and the primary season of anthology collection The Terror.

Cush Jumbo performs Jess Milner

Who’s Jess? Jess is Steve’s spouse and an in depth good friend of Kate, who works along with her as a trainer on the native main faculty.

She is present process IVF therapy with Steve – a course of which places stress on their relationship.

As a Londoner, she doesn’t really feel fairly as at house within the sleepy village of Kirkdarroch as others, corresponding to her husband, do.

Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd says: “It is very much another world for her that she has become part of, but as the story unfolds, you see that actually she is a bit of an outsider.”

What else has Cush Jumbo been in? Jumbo appeared within the third season of Physician Who spin-off Torchwood, subtitled Youngsters of Earth, earlier than later roles on Jo Model’s Getting On and ITV detective collection Vera.

She is at the moment working in America, the place she starred within the closing season of The Good Spouse and is now an everyday on follow-up collection The Good Struggle.

Maureen Beattie performs Carol Kendrick

Who’s Carol Kendrick? Carol is Tom’s mom who spends a whole lot of time with their household. She means nicely, however seems vital of Kate’s parenting which is a supply of stress.

What else has Maureen Beattie been in? Maureen Beattie’s best-known function is that of Sandra Nicholl on the hospital drama Casualty, a personality she performed for 3 years beginning in 1991.

Since then, she’s made appearances on The Invoice, Docs, Vera, Midsomer Murders and Lewis, to call a number of.

Jamie Michie performs Simon Wells

Who’s Simon Wells? Simon is headteacher on the main faculty the place Kate and Jess work. The sombre accountability falls on him to elucidate the tragic occasions of the hearth to the schoolchildren in one of many first episode’s most emotional scenes.

What else has Jamie Michie been in? Most not too long ago, Michie has had roles in BBC Three’s comedy drama Again To Life, Channel 5 airport mockumentary Borderline and ITV homicide thriller Shetland.

He additionally appeared on the third season of Sport of Thrones as Steelshanks Walton, however his most iconic function must be Philip on The IT Crowd’s hysterical “work outing” episode.

Laurie Brett performs DC Gemma Darlington

Who’s DC Gemma Darlington? Gemma Darlington is considered one of two police detectives known as in to analyze the deaths of Kate and her three youngsters. She and her accomplice have extra expertise coping with severe crimes than Steve does, as his beat is often quiet and comparatively uneventful.

What else has Laurie Brett been in? Cleaning soap followers know Laurie Brett as former Albert Sq. resident Jane Beale on EastEnders. Since leaving the present in 2017, Brett has joined the forged of Alibi’s authentic crime drama Traces.

Gordon Brown performs DCI Spencer Collins

Who’s DCI Spencer Collins? Spencer Collins is Darlington’s accomplice, who works along with her on the investigation into the Kendrick household deaths.

What else has Gordon Brown been in? No, not that Gordon Brown (though he would slot in with the largely Scottish forged). This Gordon Brown is an actor who has had roles on Jason Momoa’s Frontier, Nonetheless Sport and the Ryan Gosling thriller Solely God Forgives.

Lindy Whiteford performs Ruth McKenzie

Who’s Ruth McKenzie? Ruth is Kate’s mom who’s devastated by the lack of her daughter and three grandchildren in one other gut-wrenching scene from the opening episode.

What else has Lindy Whiteford been in? This yr, Whiteford performed the function of Edie Rielly within the factual drama Official Secrets and techniques, in regards to the Iraq conflict whistleblower Katharine Gun.

Previous to that, she has appeared on a lot of British tv exhibits together with Docs, Shetland and The Invoice.

Ron Donachie performs Callum McKenzie

Who’s Callum McKenzie? Callum is Kate’s father who’s equally distraught by the tragic information of her passing.

What else has Ron Donachie been in? Sport of Thrones followers will recognise Donachie as Ser Rodrik Cassel from the primary season of the exceptional fantasy drama.

When not residing in Westeros, Donachie may be discovered on Waterloo Street, roaming the corridors of Duneagle Fort in an episode of Downton Abbey, or performing reverse Chris Pine within the Netflix film Outlaw King.

Deadwater Fell airs on Friday 10th January on Channel four.