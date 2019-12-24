Meet the cast of David Walliams’ Cinderella: After Ever After

With David Walliams and Sian Gibson all dressed up in interval costume to play Prince Charming and Cinderella, Sky’s fairytale drama After Ever After brings us a powerful line-up of prime UK performing expertise.

Right here’s who you’ll see on display:

David Walliams performs Prince Charming

On this model of the story, Prince Charming is an especially useless, self-obsessed man who can’t even bear in mind his new spouse’s identify and solely married her for the great publicity. He enjoys peasant searching (sure, that’s “peasant” not “pheasant”) and hanging out along with his two sidekicks, Snorter and Pongo. “Charmo” can also be not very sensible.

What else has David Walliams been in? Walliams is thought for exhibits together with Little Britain, Britain’s Acquired Expertise, and Come Fly With Me; he’s additionally a bestselling kids’s writer of books together with Gangster Granny, The Boy within the Gown and Grandpa’s Nice Escape – and often seems in kids’s TV exhibits.

Sian Gibson performs Cinderella

Cinderella is a kind-hearted, sensible lady. She escaped her Depraved Stepmother and Ugly Stepsisters by marrying Prince Charming, however now she’s dealing with the fact of spending the remainder of her life with this boor. Not less than she nonetheless has her previous finest good friend Buttons the Mouse for firm.

What else has Sian Gibson been in? The actress co-starred in (and co-wrote) Peter Kay’s Automotive Share, enjoying Kayleigh. She has lately appeared in The Reluctant Landlord (because the character Natasha) and The League of Gents (as Tricia).

Tom Courtenay performs the King

The King is a considerably eccentric, confused previous man. He’s simply bossed round by different individuals and by no means actually is aware of what’s occurring.

What else has Tom Courtenay been in? Sir Tom Courtenay’s lengthy profession on stage and display has included the films The Loneliness of the Lengthy Distance Runner, Billy Liar, The Dresser, and Physician Zhivago. Not too long ago we’ve seen him on TV as Eric Slater in Unforgotten.

Celia Imrie performs the Depraved Stepmother

Madame Blackheart the Depraved Stepmother all the time has a scheme in thoughts. Although Cinderella has escaped her clutches by marrying Prince Charming, Madame Blackheart continues to be decided to defeat her ultimately.

What else has Celia Imrie been in? With greater than 160 display credit to her identify, Celia Imrie is a widely known face. Not too long ago she’s performed Phyllis in Higher Issues, Kettle in Patrick Melrose, Maggie in Cling Ups, and the singing Vice Chancellor in Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more. Her films embrace The Greatest Unique Marigold Resort and Nanny McPhee, and he or she as soon as performed Miss Kizlet in Physician Who. Imrie additionally labored intently with Victoria Wooden on exhibits together with Dinner Girls.

Kevin Bishop voices Buttons the Mouse

Buttons doesn’t seem in each adaptation of Cinderella, however he usually pops up in pantomime variations of the fairytale. Within the pantomime, he’s normally a male servant or pageboy who’s secretly in love with Cinderella – however in After Ever After, Buttons is definitely a mouse.

What else has Kevin Bishop been in? The comic’s credit embrace Within the Lengthy Run (as Don), Porridge (as Nigel Norman Fletcher), and – as you may guess from the title – The Kevin Bishop Present. Again within the ’90s he performed Sam Spalding in Grange Hill.

Matthew Steer performs the Herald

The Herald has an unlucky tendency to get his murds wuddled (or phrases muddled). He’s additionally horrible at enjoying the trumpet.

What else has Matthew Steer been in? For those who’re a superfan of The Crown, you may recognise him as Harold Wilson’s aide. Matthew Steer has additionally lately appeared in Les Misérables, Wild Invoice, and The Final Kingdom – and he’s been seen in Crackanory and Drunk Historical past UK.

Ellen Thomas performs the Fairy Godmother

The Fairy Godmother helped Cinderella go to the ball and meet Prince Charming, however now she has turn into fairly a nuisance. Her magic skills are very restricted, and he or she retains insisting that Cinderella should put on glass high-heels always.

What else has Ellen Thomas been in? She is most well-known for starring as Claudette Hubbard in EastEnders, however has lately performed Maggie Mensah in Darkish Cash and Mama in Idris Elba’s Within the Lengthy Run.

Ruth Bratt performs Dumbella the Ugly Stepsister

Dumbella is Cinderella’s none-too-bright stepsister.

What else has Ruth Bratt been in? She performed Roche in Individuals Simply Do Nothing, and Carol within the TV collection Man Down.

Camille Ucan performs Rubella the Ugly Stepsister

Rubella is Cinderella’s stepsister.

What else has Camille Ucan been in? Current roles embrace Nikki in Lee and Dean, and the assistant in Prepared or Not. She’s additionally a author on Thomas & Buddies.

Alexander Owen performs Charming’s good friend Snorter

Prince Charming’s good friend Snorter is his most enthusiastic sidekick (and is clearly additionally in love with him).

What else has Alexander Owen been in? Alongside his After Ever After co-star Ben Ashenden (under), Alexander Owen wrote and starred in Oi Leonardo on BBC Three – which additionally featured Stephen Fry and Samantha Spiro. His performing credit embrace Wannabe, Victoria (as Dr Brydon), and Crackanory.

Ben Ashenden performs Charming’s good friend Pongo

Pongo is Prince Charming’s good friend and sidekick.

What else has Ben Ashenden been in? Except for his work on Oi Leonardo, the actor and comic has appeared in Tracey Ullman’s Present, Stath Lets Flats, Witless, and Tracey Breaks the Information. He performed Pierce in Bridget Jones’s Child, and labored as a author on Walliams & Pal again in 2016.