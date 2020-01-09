Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 9

Death in Paradise is again! With Ardal O’Hanlon heading up the group in Saint Marie for one final time as DI Jack Mooney, and Aude Legastelois sticking round as DS Madeleine Dumas alongside Shyko Amos (Ruby Patterson) and Tobi Bakare (JP Hooper), we’re set for an additional collection of the Caribbean crime drama.

In collection 9, they’ll even be joined by some spectacular visitor stars – together with Adrian Edmondson, Samuel West, Nell Hudson, Steve Pemberton, Alexander Vlahos, Javone Prince, and Samantha Bond.

And, after all, part-way via the collection we’ll meet our brand-new Detective Inspector: Neville Parker, performed by Ralf Little, who will probably be moving into Jack’s sneakers.

Listed here are all the celebs of Death in Paradise and the characters they’ll play, up to date weekly as every episode goes out:

Ardal O’Hanlon performs DI Jack Mooney

Who’s DI Jack Mooney? Death in Paradise’s present Detective Inspector arrived in 2017 and has settled in to life in Saint Marie. He’s pleasant and unassuming, and on the floor he can seem bumbling – however beneath all that he has a expertise for crime-solving. Because the BBC places it, “At the crime scene, Jack has a tendency to go ‘off-piste’ – much to his team’s bafflement – but his seemingly erratic methods can often crack a case wide open.”

Jack misplaced his beloved spouse earlier than transferring from London to the Caribbean, and he and his grown-up daughter Siobhan mourn her deeply. However in collection 9 it seems like he could be eager about romance once more…

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? The Irish comic and actor is best-known for enjoying clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he’s starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, London Irish, After Hours, and Skins, in addition to making a current look as Eammon in Derry Women. Again in 2007, O’Hanlon put in a memorable look as Brannigan in Physician Who.

Tobi Bakare performs JP Hooper

Who’s Officer JP Hooper? Now probably the most long-standing member of the Saint Marie police group, apart from the Commissioner, JP is an clever and succesful officer who has gained in confidence over time. He was once Dwayne’s right-hand man, however since Dwayne left he’s been instructing the ropes to his new associate – Ruby Patterson.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? He’s performed Eggy’s pal Jamal in each Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Earlier than that, he appeared as Jamie in The Smoke and Chuks Akinade in The Tunnel, in addition to Andy Dixon in The Shadow Line.

Shyko Amos performs Ruby Patterson

Who’s Officer Ruby Patterson? With Commissioner Patterson as her uncle, Ruby was capable of bag a job with the Honoré Police straight out of police school. Since then she has sought to show herself to boss DI Jack Mooney and to her associate, JP, but it surely hasn’t all the time been clean crusing.

Because the BBC places it, “Ruby is no shrinking violet. Her innate ability to get on with everyone means that she is a natural fit for a police officer. It’s just that wherever Ruby goes, chaos follows. Things like deadlines, punctuality and general tidiness aren’t her priorities in life, which can be a little infuriating for everyone around her. But despite her flaws, Ruby’s cheerful, easy-going attitude always makes her fun to be around.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Death in Paradise is Shkyo Amos’s first huge break within the TV world, other than a short look in A Very English Scandal.

Aude Legastelois performs Madeleine Dumas

Who’s Madeleine Dumas? Born and raised in Paris, Madeleine arrived within the earlier collection to check out DI Jack Mooney’s work – and initially she wasn’t impressed by what she discovered. Nevertheless, she was quickly received over to his strategies and to life on the island, and now she’s right here for good.

“Saint Marie has exposed Madeleine to a team and community that is full of all the qualities she’s avoided – warmth, empathy, inclusivity, friendship and support,” the BBC explains. “Sometimes it freaks her out but maybe in time she will start to understand there are alternative ways of achieving contentment.”

What else has Aude Legastelois been in? Since launching her display screen performing profession a few years in the past, Aude Legastelois has appeared in Budapest, Again Dwelling, They Had a Dream, and Nox.

Don Warrington performs Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Who’s Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? Having reached the highest rung of the police ladder on Saint Marie, Selwyn Patterson is a prolific networker and a proficient political operator. He not often will get hands-on with police work, however he’s all the time keeping track of his group – and barely misses an opportunity to difficulty a dry put-down focused at DI Jack Mooney. He’s extraordinarily pleased with his niece, Officer Ruby Patterson.

What else has Don Warrington been in? Don Warrington OBE is an skilled stage and display screen actor who first got here to public consideration as Philip within the seventies TV collection Rising Damp. Since then, his credit have included C.A.T.S. Eyes, New Road Legislation, To Play the King, Hamlet, Henry IX, and The 5. He starred because the alternative-universe President of Nice Britain in 2006 Physician Who episode Rise of Cybermen, and (briefly) competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Elizabeth Bourgine performs Catherine Bordey

Who’s Catherine? Described as “attractive, bright, friendly and one of the island’s local treasures,” Catherine is a Frenchwoman who has spent should of her grownup life in Saint Marie. She runs a well-liked beach-front bar in Honoré and is aware of all people on the town.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? In France, the actress is finest identified for films and TV reveals together with Personal Classes (Cours privé), A Coronary heart in Winter (Un cœur en hiver), and My Greatest Pal (Mon meilleur ami). Lately she’s been seen within the TV films Murders in Rochefort and Written in Blood.

Nina Wadia performs Anna Houghton

Who’s Anna Houghton? A British vacationer visiting Saint Marie, and a possible love curiosity for DI Jack Mooney. Anna is spending New 12 months’s Eve on the island when she witnesses a masked murderer who is needed for homicide, and takes her proof to the police.

Nina Wadia tells HEARALPUBLICIST: “She’s doing a year’s worth of travel because it’s on her bucket list and she’s had a bit of a time with her ex-husband Mike, who was quite selfish, and so she thinks, ‘you know what, I don’t need this in my life, I’m just going to go and do what I’ve always wanted to do.’ And she literally flies out, and when she least expects to meet someone else, she sees Jack. And for her it’s quite instant. She kind of just knows that she likes him.”

What else has Nina Wadia been in? Nina Wadia is most well-known for starring as Zainab within the BBC cleaning soap EastEnders, a job she performed for six years till she left in 2013. Since then, we’ve seen her in Trollied, Danny and Mick, Aladdin, Nonetheless Open All Hours, Holby Metropolis, Homicide on the Blackpool Specific, and Origin. Additional again, she additionally co-starred within the sketch comedy present Goodness Gracious Me.

Samuel West performs Donald McCormack

Who’s Donald McCormack? Donald inherited the household distillery on the island, however enterprise is dangerous and he’s going broke.

What else has Samuel West been in? Samuel West was born right into a household of actors; his mother and father are literally Timothy West and Prunella Scales. He’s made a profession as theatre director, narrator, and actor with credit together with Howards Finish, Notting Hill, Suffragette, On Chesil Seaside, Darkest Hour (as Anthony Eden), The Crown (as Anthony Blunt), and Mr Selfridge.

Elliot Cowan performs Aaron McCormack

Who’s Aaron McCormack? Donald’s estranged youthful brother, who has all the time resented that their father left the distillery solely to his eldest son. Since then, Aaron has grow to be a profitable businessman in his personal proper – as proprietor of an airline – and has a luxurious villa and a wonderful spouse. However on New 12 months’s Eve 2019, he comes house to search out his spouse useless and a message scrawled on the ground in lipstick.

What else has Elliot Cowan been in? Main roles have included King Henry Tudor in The Spanish Princess, Daron-Vex in Krypton, Tom Wilson in Harmless, Ptolemy in Alexander, Lorenzo de’ Medici in Da Vinci’s Demons, and Mr Darcy within the 2008 film Misplaced in Austen.

Nell Hudson performs Tabitha

Who’s Tabitha? An administrative assistant on the airline who works intently with Aaron McCormack.

What else has Nell Hudson been in? Her two most high-profile roles as Nancy Skerrett in Victoria and Laoghaire in Outlander. Other than these, she’s performed Charlotte Humphreys in Informer and guest-starred in an episode of Name the Midwife.

Adrian Edmondson performs Charles

Who’s Charles? An accountant, and a colleague/pal of Donald McCormack who’s with him on New 12 months’s Eve.

What else has Adrian Edmondson been in? Most lately, Adrian Edmondson has starred as Daniel Cook dinner in EastEnders and Superintendent Cliff Walker in Bancroft. You might also bear in mind him as nasty dad William from the mini-series Cheat, or as Max Dennis from Summer time of Rockets, or as Captain Peavy in Star Wars: The Final Jedi. Again within the eighties, Edmondson first rose to fame as Vyvyan in The Younger Ones.

Alex Gaumond performs Oscar Samuel

Who’s Oscar Samuel? An area man with a consuming downside and a felony file.

What else has Alex Gaumond been in? The Canadian actor, who was born in Montreal, is best-known for starring on the West Finish stage – taking over productions together with Legally Blonde, Matilda (as Miss Trunchbull), and We Will Rock You. He’s had a handful of TV and film performing roles, too: Mark Kasdan in Hampstead, André in My Dinner with Hervé, and a waitor in The Hustle.