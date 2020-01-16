Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 9

Loss of life in Paradise is again! With Ardal O’Hanlon heading up the workforce in Saint Marie for one final time as DI Jack Mooney, and Aude Legastelois sticking round as DS Madeleine Dumas alongside Shyko Amos (Ruby Patterson) and Tobi Bakare (JP Hooper), we’re set for one more collection of the Caribbean crime drama.

In collection 9, they’ll even be joined by some spectacular visitor stars – together with Adrian Edmondson, Samuel West, Nell Hudson, Steve Pemberton, Alexander Vlahos, Javone Prince, and Samantha Bond.

And, in fact, part-way by the collection we’ll meet our brand-new Detective Inspector: Neville Parker, performed by Ralf Little, who might be entering into Jack’s footwear.

Listed below are all the celebs of Loss of life in Paradise and the characters they’ll play, up to date weekly as every episode goes out:

Ardal O’Hanlon performs DI Jack Mooney

Who’s DI Jack Mooney? Loss of life in Paradise’s present Detective Inspector arrived in 2017 and has settled in to life in Saint Marie. He’s pleasant and unassuming, and on the floor he can seem bumbling – however beneath all that he has a expertise for crime-solving. Because the BBC places it, “At the crime scene, Jack has a tendency to go ‘off-piste’ – much to his team’s bafflement – but his seemingly erratic methods can often crack a case wide open.”

Jack misplaced his beloved spouse earlier than transferring from London to the Caribbean, and he and his grown-up daughter Siobhan mourn her deeply. However in collection 9 it appears like he may be enthusiastic about romance once more…

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? The Irish comic and actor is best-known for taking part in clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he’s starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, London Irish, After Hours, and Skins, in addition to making a latest look as Eammon in Derry Ladies. Again in 2007, O’Hanlon put in a memorable look as Brannigan in Physician Who.

Tobi Bakare performs JP Hooper

Who’s Officer JP Hooper? Now essentially the most long-standing member of the Saint Marie police workforce, aside from the Commissioner, JP is an clever and succesful officer who has gained in confidence over time. He was Dwayne’s right-hand man, however since Dwayne left he’s been instructing the ropes to his new companion – Ruby Patterson.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? He’s performed Eggy’s good friend Jamal in each Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Earlier than that, he appeared as Jamie in The Smoke and Chuks Akinade in The Tunnel, in addition to Andy Dixon in The Shadow Line.

Shyko Amos performs Ruby Patterson

Who’s Officer Ruby Patterson? With Commissioner Patterson as her uncle, Ruby was capable of bag a job with the Honoré Police straight out of police faculty. Since then she has sought to show herself to boss DI Jack Mooney and to her companion, JP, nevertheless it hasn’t at all times been easy crusing.

Because the BBC places it, “Ruby is no shrinking violet. Her innate ability to get on with everyone means that she is a natural fit for a police officer. It’s just that wherever Ruby goes, chaos follows. Things like deadlines, punctuality and general tidiness aren’t her priorities in life, which can be a little infuriating for everyone around her. But despite her flaws, Ruby’s cheerful, easy-going attitude always makes her fun to be around.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Loss of life in Paradise is Shkyo Amos’s first large break within the TV world, apart from a quick look in A Very English Scandal.

Aude Legastelois performs Madeleine Dumas

Who’s Madeleine Dumas? Born and raised in Paris, Madeleine arrived within the earlier collection to inspect DI Jack Mooney’s work – and initially she wasn’t impressed by what she discovered. Nevertheless, she was quickly received over to his strategies and to life on the island, and now she’s right here for good.

“Saint Marie has exposed Madeleine to a team and community that is full of all the qualities she’s avoided – warmth, empathy, inclusivity, friendship and support,” the BBC explains. “Sometimes it freaks her out but maybe in time she will start to understand there are alternative ways of achieving contentment.”

What else has Aude Legastelois been in? Since launching her display appearing profession a few years in the past, Aude Legastelois has appeared in Budapest, Again House, They Had a Dream, and Nox.

Ralf Little will play DI Neville Parker

Who’s DI Neville Parker? The brand new Detective Inspector who’s set to exchange DI Jack Mooney part-way by collection 9. We don’t know a lot about him but, however we do know that he’s on a go to from Manchester and someway finally ends up staying in Saint Marie for good.

“It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI!” Little stated. “How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series.”

What else has Ralf Little been in? He’s maybe best-known for taking part in Antony in The Royle Household, and for taking part in Jonny Keogh in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. The actor, who comes from Manchester, additionally has a background as a footballer; and his latest TV reveals have included The A Phrase, Physician Who (because the character Steadfast), and Borderline.

Don Warrington performs Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Who’s Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? Having reached the highest rung of the police ladder on Saint Marie, Selwyn Patterson is a prolific networker and a gifted political operator. He hardly ever will get hands-on with police work, however he’s at all times maintaining a tally of his workforce – and barely misses an opportunity to difficulty a dry put-down focused at DI Jack Mooney. He’s extraordinarily happy with his niece, Officer Ruby Patterson.

What else has Don Warrington been in? Don Warrington OBE is an skilled stage and display actor who first got here to public consideration as Philip within the seventies TV collection Rising Damp. Since then, his credit have included C.A.T.S. Eyes, New Avenue Regulation, To Play the King, Hamlet, Henry IX, and The 5. He starred because the alternative-universe President of Nice Britain in 2006 Physician Who episode Rise of Cybermen, and (briefly) competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Elizabeth Bourgine performs Catherine Bordey

Who’s Catherine? Described as “attractive, bright, friendly and one of the island’s local treasures,” Catherine is a Frenchwoman who has spent should of her grownup life in Saint Marie. She runs a preferred beach-front bar in Honoré and is aware of all people on the town.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? In France, the actress is finest identified for motion pictures and TV reveals together with Personal Classes (Cours privé), A Coronary heart in Winter (Un cœur en hiver), and My Finest Good friend (Mon meilleur ami). Just lately she’s been seen within the TV motion pictures Murders in Rochefort and Written in Blood.

Nina Wadia performs Anna Houghton

Who’s Anna Houghton? A British vacationer visiting Saint Marie, and a possible love curiosity for DI Jack Mooney. Anna is spending New 12 months’s Eve on the island when she witnesses a masked murderer who is needed for homicide, and takes her proof to the police.

Nina Wadia tells HEARALPUBLICIST: “She’s doing a year’s worth of travel because it’s on her bucket list and she’s had a bit of a time with her ex-husband Mike, who was quite selfish, and so she thinks, ‘you know what, I don’t need this in my life, I’m just going to go and do what I’ve always wanted to do.’ And she literally flies out, and when she least expects to meet someone else, she sees Jack. And for her it’s quite instant. She kind of just knows that she likes him.”

What else has Nina Wadia been in? Nina Wadia is most well-known for starring as Zainab within the BBC cleaning soap EastEnders, a job she performed for six years till she left in 2013. Since then, we’ve seen her in Trollied, Danny and Mick, Aladdin, Nonetheless Open All Hours, Holby Metropolis, Homicide on the Blackpool Categorical, and Origin. Additional again, she additionally co-starred within the sketch comedy present Goodness Gracious Me.

Louise Brealey performs Donna Harman

Who’s Donna Harman? An acclaimed artist. After experiencing fame and fortune and chaos in London, Donna is now dwelling in Saint Marie together with her boyfriend/muse Max and dealing on some new materials, helped alongside by cigarettes and vitality drinks; her work are about to be exhibited (and bought) at a charity occasion on the island. However every little thing goes incorrect when she collapses and dies alone in her studio one afternoon.

What else has Louise Brealey been in? Though maybe best-known for starring as Molly Hooper in Sherlock, Louise Brealey has additionally performed Cass within the David Mitchell and Robert Webb comedy Again, Jude McDermid in Clique, and Gillian Chamberlain in A Discovery of Witches. She’s additionally identified for Ripper Avenue, Bleak Home, and The Widow.

Alexander Vlahos performs Max Newman

Who’s Max Newman? Donna’s boyfriend and muse, who’s the topic of a lot of her work. They didn’t have a straightforward relationship.

What else has Alexander Vlahos been in? Versailles followers will recognise him because the king’s brother Philippe, Duke of Orléans, whereas Merlin followers will recognise him as Mordred. Different TV credit embody Prisoner Zero, The Indian Physician, Privates, and Genius.

Barbara Flynn performs Patti Grenson

Who’s Patti Grenson? Donna’s artwork vendor.

What else has Barbara Flynn been in? Just lately we’ve seen her as Aunt Hermione in The Durrells, and as Julia in Killing Eve. In a profession stretching again to the 1970s, her reveals have included A Household At Warfare, Open All Hours (because the milk girl), A Very Peculiar Follow, Cracker, Cranford, and Miss Potter. She performed Mary Queen of Scots in Elizabeth I alongside Helen Mirren in 2005.

Vivienne Acheampong performs Sandrine Lamore

Who’s Sandrine Lamore? Boss of an area arts centre, which is internet hosting the charity occasion.

What else has Vivienne Acheampong been in? As a relative newcomer to our screens, the actress has appeared in Famalam, Flip Up Charlie, and Holby Metropolis.

Caleb Frederick performs Anthony Marcus

Who’s Anthony Marcus? Donna’s assistant, and an aspiring artist himself.

What else has Caleb Frederick been in? In 2018 he performed Ezra in The Lengthy Track, and since then Caleb Frederick has made appearances in Into the Badlands, and Counterpart.

Matt King performs Terry Minto

Who’s Terry Minto? A wealthy Brit dwelling on Saint Marie who has simply bought certainly one of Donna’s work.

What else has Matt King been in? An English actor, DJ and comic who’s performed Tremendous Hans in Peep Present, Raymond Peterfellow in The IT Crowd, Phil Hendricks in In The Darkish, and DC Eddie Onslow in The Finish of the F***ing World.

