Meet the cast of Death in Paradise series 9

Loss of life in Paradise is again! With Ardal O’Hanlon heading up the workforce in Saint Marie for one final time as DI Jack Mooney, and Aude Legastelois sticking round as DS Madeleine Dumas alongside Shyko Amos (Ruby Patterson) and Tobi Bakare (JP Hooper), we’re set for an additional collection of the Caribbean crime drama.

In collection 9, they’ll even be joined by some spectacular visitor stars – together with Adrian Edmondson, Samuel West, Nell Hudson, Steve Pemberton, Alexander Vlahos, Javone Prince, and Samantha Bond.

And, in fact, part-way by the collection we’ll meet our brand-new Detective Inspector: Neville Parker, performed by Ralf Little, who can be getting into Jack’s sneakers.

Listed below are all the celebrities of Loss of life in Paradise and the characters they’ll play, up to date weekly as every episode goes out:

Ardal O’Hanlon performs DI Jack Mooney

Who’s DI Jack Mooney? Loss of life in Paradise’s present Detective Inspector arrived in 2017 and has settled in to life in Saint Marie. He’s pleasant and unassuming, and on the floor he can seem bumbling – however beneath all that he has a expertise for crime-solving. Because the BBC places it, “At the crime scene, Jack has a tendency to go ‘off-piste’ – much to his team’s bafflement – but his seemingly erratic methods can often crack a case wide open.”

Jack misplaced his beloved spouse earlier than shifting from London to the Caribbean, and he and his grown-up daughter Siobhan mourn her deeply. However in collection 9 it seems to be like he is perhaps eager about romance once more…

What else has Ardal O’Hanlon been in? The Irish comic and actor is best-known for enjoying clueless and naive Father Dougal McGuire in Father Ted. Since then, he’s starred in My Hero, Robbie the Reindeer, Blessed, London Irish, After Hours, and Skins, in addition to making a latest look as Eammon in Derry Women. Again in 2007, O’Hanlon put in a memorable look as Brannigan in Physician Who.

Tobi Bakare performs JP Hooper

Who’s Officer JP Hooper? Now probably the most long-standing member of the Saint Marie police workforce, apart from the Commissioner, JP is an clever and succesful officer who has gained in confidence over time. He was Dwayne’s right-hand man, however since Dwayne left he’s been educating the ropes to his new accomplice – Ruby Patterson.

What else has Tobi Bakare been in? He’s performed Eggy’s good friend Jamal in each Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Earlier than that, he appeared as Jamie in The Smoke and Chuks Akinade in The Tunnel, in addition to Andy Dixon in The Shadow Line.

Shyko Amos performs Ruby Patterson

Who’s Officer Ruby Patterson? With Commissioner Patterson as her uncle, Ruby was in a position to bag a job with the Honoré Police straight out of police school. Since then she has sought to show herself to boss DI Jack Mooney and to her accomplice, JP, but it surely hasn’t all the time been clean crusing.

Because the BBC places it, “Ruby is no shrinking violet. Her innate ability to get on with everyone means that she is a natural fit for a police officer. It’s just that wherever Ruby goes, chaos follows. Things like deadlines, punctuality and general tidiness aren’t her priorities in life, which can be a little infuriating for everyone around her. But despite her flaws, Ruby’s cheerful, easy-going attitude always makes her fun to be around.”

What else has Shyko Amos been in? Loss of life in Paradise is Shkyo Amos’s first huge break within the TV world, other than a short look in A Very English Scandal.

Aude Legastelois performs Madeleine Dumas

Who’s Madeleine Dumas? Born and raised in Paris, Madeleine arrived within the earlier collection to inspect DI Jack Mooney’s work – and initially she wasn’t impressed by what she discovered. Nevertheless, she was quickly received over to his strategies and to life on the island, and now she’s right here for good.

“Saint Marie has exposed Madeleine to a team and community that is full of all the qualities she’s avoided – warmth, empathy, inclusivity, friendship and support,” the BBC explains. “Sometimes it freaks her out but maybe in time she will start to understand there are alternative ways of achieving contentment.”

What else has Aude Legastelois been in? Since launching her display performing profession a few years in the past, Aude Legastelois has appeared in Budapest, Again Residence, They Had a Dream, and Nox.

Ralf Little will play DI Neville Parker

Who’s DI Neville Parker? The brand new Detective Inspector who’s set to interchange DI Jack Mooney part-way by collection 9. We don’t know a lot about him but, however we do know that he’s on a go to from Manchester and by some means finally ends up staying in Saint Marie for good.

“It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI!” Little stated. “How could I not? Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true. It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series.”

What else has Ralf Little been in? He’s maybe best-known for enjoying Antony in The Royle Household, and for enjoying Jonny Keogh in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. The actor, who comes from Manchester, additionally has a background as a footballer; and his latest TV reveals have included The A Phrase, Physician Who (because the character Steadfast), and Borderline.

Don Warrington performs Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Who’s Commissioner Selwyn Patterson? Having reached the highest rung of the police ladder on Saint Marie, Selwyn Patterson is a prolific networker and a gifted political operator. He hardly ever will get hands-on with police work, however he’s all the time maintaining a tally of his workforce – and barely misses an opportunity to problem a dry put-down focused at DI Jack Mooney. He’s extraordinarily happy with his niece, Officer Ruby Patterson.

What else has Don Warrington been in? Don Warrington OBE is an skilled stage and display actor who first got here to public consideration as Philip within the seventies TV collection Rising Damp. Since then, his credit have included C.A.T.S. Eyes, New Avenue Legislation, To Play the King, Hamlet, Henry IX, and The 5. He starred because the alternative-universe President of Nice Britain in 2006 Physician Who episode Rise of Cybermen, and (briefly) competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008.

Elizabeth Bourgine performs Catherine Bordey

Who’s Catherine? Described as “attractive, bright, friendly and one of the island’s local treasures,” Catherine is a Frenchwoman who has spent should of her grownup life in Saint Marie. She runs a preferred beach-front bar in Honoré and is aware of all people on the town.

What else has Elizabeth Bourgine been in? In France, the actress is finest recognized for motion pictures and TV reveals together with Personal Classes (Cours privé), A Coronary heart in Winter (Un cœur en hiver), and My Finest Buddy (Mon meilleur ami). Just lately she’s been seen within the TV motion pictures Murders in Rochefort and Written in Blood.

Nina Wadia performs Anna Houghton

Who’s Anna Houghton? A British vacationer visiting Saint Marie, and a possible love curiosity for DI Jack Mooney. Anna is spending New 12 months’s Eve on the island when she witnesses a masked murderer who is needed for homicide, and takes her proof to the police.

Nina Wadia tells HEARALPUBLICIST: “She’s doing a year’s worth of travel because it’s on her bucket list and she’s had a bit of a time with her ex-husband Mike, who was quite selfish, and so she thinks, ‘you know what, I don’t need this in my life, I’m just going to go and do what I’ve always wanted to do.’ And she literally flies out, and when she least expects to meet someone else, she sees Jack. And for her it’s quite instant. She kind of just knows that she likes him.”

What else has Nina Wadia been in? Nina Wadia is most well-known for starring as Zainab within the BBC cleaning soap EastEnders, a job she performed for six years till she left in 2013. Since then, we’ve seen her in Trollied, Danny and Mick, Aladdin, Nonetheless Open All Hours, Holby Metropolis, Homicide on the Blackpool Specific, and Origin. Additional again, she additionally co-starred within the sketch comedy present Goodness Gracious Me.

Ashley Byam performs Xavier Prince

Who’s Xavier Prince? The highest bike owner on Crew Storm, who’s found lifeless in the course of a prestigious race on Saint Marie.

What else has Ashley Byam been in? Having performed the character Kasai in The Legend of Tarzan, he appeared within the TV collection Each Clean Ever and likewise made a short look in Giri/Haji. Ashley Byam has additionally racked up stage credit together with Absolute Hell and The Phlebotomist.

Adrian Bower performs Brian Hunter

Who’s Brian Hunter? The coach of Crew Storm.

What else has Adrian Bower been in? Having starred as DC Jim Cassidy within the TV collection Badger and as Brian Steadman in Lecturers early in his profession, Adrian Bower has since appeared in A Contact of Material (as DC Des Hairihan), Mount Nice (as Greg), Love, Lies and Information (as Rob), The Final Kingdom (as Leofric) and Gangs of London (as Mark).

Jade Anouka performs Inez Farah

Who’s Inez Farah? The workforce’s physiotherapist. She is engaged to one of many professional cyclists, Anton.

What else has Jade Anouka been in? Jade Anouka has just lately performed Tommi in Idris Elba’s comedy Flip Up Charlie, Jess in Cleansing Up, and Alana Allerton in Trauma. She performed the character Alba within the festive film Final Christmas, alongside Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson.

Lloyd Everitt performs Josh Hunter

Who’s Josh Hunter? An underperforming member of Crew Storm. His father is the coach, and Josh has been underneath strain his entire life.

What else has Lloyd Everitt been in? His cleaning soap credit have included Jez Andrews in Casualty, and Ed Roberts in Emmerdale. The actor has just lately appeared in Vacationer Entice, Midsomer Murders, and Flack.

Osi Okerafor performs Anton Maduro

Who’s Anton Maduro? The oldest member of Crew Storm.

What else has Osi Okerafor been in? The actor’s display credit embrace Hanna, King Gary, Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man, Fury, Angel Has Fallen, and Kill Command.

