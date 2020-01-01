Meet the cast of Doctor Who series 12

By the point Physician Who returns to our screens on New 12 months’s Day, 12 months can have handed since we final set foot contained in the TARDIS, and so it’s honest to say that there’s a actual buzz in regards to the begin of collection 12.

A part of that’s right down to the massive names who’ve signed as much as seem – listed here are the visitor stars we are able to look ahead to showing all through the run, in addition to your information to all the important thing gamers in the principle solid.

Principal Forged

Jodie Whittaker performs The Physician

Jodie Whittaker in Physician Who collection 12 (BBC)

In all probability essentially the most iconic character in British sci-fi historical past, the Physician is a Time Lord who has the flexibility to regenerate into a distinct individual. The character is at the moment of their 13th incarnation – and first as a girl – and is understood for his or her lovably eccentric nature.

Jodie Whittaker deftly handled the ugly and wholly undeserved backlash to her casting amongst a vocal minority of the fandom in her first run-out as The Physician, battling with Witchfinders, large spiders and the same old assortment of scary aliens and monsters. And it seems to be like much more terrifying prospects await her this season – together with the return of the a lot feared Cybermen.

Previous to taking up the position because the Physician, Whittaker loved an in depth profession on-screen together with acclaimed roles in Broadchurch, the Black Mirror episode The Complete Historical past of You and 2011 movie Assault the Block.

Tosin Cole performs Ryan Sinclair

One of many 13TH Physician’s companions, Ryan was plunged into adventures in time and house final yr – having beforehand been a warehouse employee in Sheffield.

Ryan typically showcased nice bravery at occasions in his first run of episodes, regardless of affected by dyspraxia – which implies he struggles with some duties. In direction of the beginning of collection 11 he witnessed the loss of life of his grandmother, Grace, and over the course of the collection grew nearer to her widower Graham.

Most of Cole’s on-screen roles previous to his casting in Physician Who got here on the earth of soaps. He was a collection common in Hollyoaks and Hollyoaks later from 2011-2012, when he performed Neil Cooper and earlier appeared in EastEnders: E20 as Sol Levi.

Mandip Gill performs Yasmin Khan

Usually going by the nickname Yaz, Yasmin is a police officer from Sheffield – though she discovered little satisfaction in her work, which primarily revolved round comparatively low-level and menial duties. She was at college with Ryan, though at the moment they weren’t on significantly shut phrases.

Being thrust into the motion in collection 11 clearly had a constructive affect on Yaz, as she discovered adventuring in time and house a much more worthwhile vocation then policework, with one significantly poignant episode seeing her change into a part of her grandfather’s historical past in the course of the Partition of India.

As with co-star Tosin Cole, earlier than she stepped foot within the TARDIS Gill was greatest identified for her stint in Hollyoaks, the place she performed Phoebe McQueen from 2012 to 2015. Different credit embrace a recurring position as Shazia Amin in Docs and Nasreen Mahsud in an episode of Casualty.

Bradley Walsh as Graham O’Brien

Graham is a retired bus driver and the step-grandfather of Ryan. Though Ryan had beforehand been suspicious of Graham, over the course of collection 11 they turned shut, as they each handled not simply monsters but additionally the grief of dropping Grace.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST, Walsh advised that Graham might face much more risks in his second run of episodes. He mentioned, “Graham’s journey, considering he is a bus driver from Sheffield, is the most extraordinary, life-changing things he has ever, ever, ever done. It’s just… it’s really difficult to put into words how someone from a normal environment would react to stuff like this.”

Walsh is a family title within the UK, however is arguably higher referred to as a tv presenter than as an actor, having hosted the immensely widespread ITV recreation present The Chase because it began in 2009. By way of his appearing profession, he’s in all probability greatest identified for a stint in Coronation Road, the place he performed Danny Baldwin between 2004 and 2006.

Visitor Stars

Stephen Fry



Stephen Fry is British TV royalty, having appeared in an enormous array of well-loved programmes as each an actor and presenter. He first shot to fame alongside Hugh Laurie in A Little bit of Fry & Laurie, earlier than that includes in legendary comedy Blackadder. He’s additionally well-known for his position because the host of QI, which he fronted from 2003 to 2016.

Fry will seem in Spyfall the New 12 months episode of the present, and primarily based on the trailer it seems to be like he’s going to play a spymaster character, recruiting the Physician and her companions for some form of mission.

Talking about his casting, Fry mentioned, “Short of being picked for a British space exploration programme – and I readily concede that I’m past the age where I’d be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting) – then being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement.”

Lenny Henry

Sir Lenny Henry in Physician Who (BBC)

Standard comic Lenny Henry isn’t any stranger to Physician who showrunner Chris Chibnall or star Jodie Whittaker, having labored with the pair within the third collection of Broadchurch in 2017. He’s additionally well-known for being a founding father of Comedian Reduction and showing in exhibits akin to Tiswas, Chef! and The Magicians.

Nothing is confirmed about Henry’s character, who will even seem within the New 12 months episode, however we reckon he may very well be about to offer us his tackle a Bond-style villain, which will surely be one thing value wanting ahead to.

Henry mentioned of his casting, “It was absolutely brilliant to be welcomed into the fantastical world of Doctor Who. The nearest I have been to the TARDIS was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the Lenny Henry Show, so as a life-long (hiding behind the sofa type) Doctor Who fan this is a very special moment for me.”

Goran Višnjić



Croatian-American actor Višnjić might be greatest identified to UK audiences for his position as Dr. Luka Kovač on the NBC tv collection ER, with different credit together with a component in The Woman with the Dragon Tattoo and as a collection common on sci-fi present Timeless.

It’s not clear but what half Višnjić will play, however on becoming a member of the solid he mentioned, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Doctor Who, so when the offer to play one of my favourite people in history came, it made me so happy to be part of the show. And it turned into this awesome, dream job!”

Robert Glenister

Robert Glenister Dave M. Benett/Getty Pictures

Spooks and Hustle star Glenister isn’t any stranger to Physician Who, having first appeared on the present manner again in 1984, in Peter Davison’s closing serial because the Physician.

As with a lot of the visitor stars, we don’t but have any particulars in regards to the half Glenister will play, however talking about his position he mentioned, ““I first appeared in Doctor Who in The Caves of Androzani at the tender age of 24 in 1984. “35 years later I got to be in it again at the not so tender age of nearly 60. How time flies!”

Rumoured Visitor Stars



Bodyguard star Anjli Mohindra (who beforehand starred in Physician Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures) is rumoured to have booked a component within the collection – might this be her within the collection 12 trailer, closely disguised beneath prosthetics?

BBC

Inbetweeners star James Buckley has additionally been closely rumoured to star, as has Years & Years actor Maxim Baldry, though the BBC has declined to remark about both of the pair’s potential involvement.

Physician Who collection 12 begins on New 12 months’s Day on BBC One