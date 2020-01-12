Meet the cast of Doctor Who series 12

By the point Physician Who returns to our screens on New 12 months’s Day, 12 months could have handed since we final set foot contained in the TARDIS, and so it’s honest to say that there’s a actual buzz concerning the begin of collection 12.

A part of that’s all the way down to the large names who’ve signed as much as seem – listed here are the visitor stars we will stay up for showing all through the run, in addition to your information to all the important thing gamers in the primary forged.

Principal Solid

Jodie Whittaker performs The Physician

Jodie Whittaker in Physician Who collection 12 (BBC)

In all probability essentially the most iconic character in British sci-fi historical past, the Physician is a Time Lord who has the flexibility to regenerate into a distinct individual. The character is at present of their 13th incarnation – and first as a lady – and is thought for his or her lovably eccentric nature.

Jodie Whittaker deftly handled the ugly and wholly undeserved backlash to her casting amongst a vocal minority of the fandom in her first run-out as The Physician, battling with Witchfinders, big spiders and the standard assortment of scary aliens and monsters. And it seems like much more terrifying prospects await her this season – together with the return of the a lot feared Cybermen.

Previous to taking over the function because the Physician, Whittaker loved an intensive profession on-screen together with acclaimed roles in Broadchurch, the Black Mirror episode The Total Historical past of You and 2011 movie Assault the Block.

Tosin Cole performs Ryan Sinclair

One of many 13th Physician’s companions, Ryan was plunged into adventures in time and area final yr – having beforehand been a warehouse employee in Sheffield.

Ryan typically showcased nice bravery at instances in his first run of episodes, regardless of affected by dyspraxia – which suggests he struggles with some duties. In direction of the beginning of collection 11 he witnessed the loss of life of his grandmother, Grace, and over the course of the collection grew nearer to her widower Graham.

Most of Cole’s on-screen roles previous to his casting in Physician Who got here on this planet of soaps. He was a collection common in Hollyoaks and Hollyoaks later from 2011-2012, when he performed Neil Cooper and earlier appeared in EastEnders: E20 as Sol Levi.

Mandip Gill performs Yasmin Khan

Usually going by the nickname Yaz, Yasmin is a police officer from Sheffield – though she discovered little satisfaction in her work, which primarily revolved round comparatively low-level and menial duties. She was in school with Ryan, though at the moment they weren’t on significantly shut phrases.

Being thrust into the motion in collection 11 clearly had a optimistic impression on Yaz, as she discovered adventuring in time and area a much more worthwhile vocation then policework, with one significantly poignant episode seeing her change into a part of her grandfather’s historical past through the Partition of India.

As with co-star Tosin Cole, earlier than she stepped foot within the TARDIS Gill was greatest identified for her stint in Hollyoaks, the place she performed Phoebe McQueen from 2012 to 2015. Different credit embody a recurring function as Shazia Amin in Docs and Nasreen Mahsud in an episode of Casualty.

Bradley Walsh performs Graham O’Brien

Graham is a retired bus driver and the step-grandfather of Ryan. Though Ryan had beforehand been suspicious of Graham, over the course of collection 11 they grew to become shut, as they each handled not simply monsters but in addition the grief of dropping Grace.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST, Walsh recommended that Graham might face much more risks in his second run of episodes. He stated, “Graham’s journey, considering he is a bus driver from Sheffield, is the most extraordinary, life-changing things he has ever, ever, ever done. It’s just… it’s really difficult to put into words how someone from a normal environment would react to stuff like this.”

Walsh is a family title within the UK, however is arguably higher often known as a tv presenter than as an actor, having hosted the immensely widespread ITV sport present The Chase because it began in 2009. When it comes to his appearing profession, he’s most likely greatest identified for a stint in Coronation Road, the place he performed Danny Baldwin between 2004 and 2006.

Visitor Stars

James Buckley performs Nevi

Buckley was rumoured to be becoming a member of the forged as a visitor star for weeks earlier than his involvement was confirmed by the BBC, and he’ll seem as a personality referred to as Nevi in episode three, titled Orphan 55.

The actor is greatest identified for his function as Jay Cartwright on widespread sitcom The Inbetweeners and its two function movie spin-offs, whereas he has additionally appeared in quite a few different exhibits together with White Gold, Zapped and Crimson Dwarf.

On becoming a member of the forged, Buckley stated, “It was surreal to be on such an iconic show and I’m really happy to be part of something so well loved. Hope everyone enjoys it!”

Laura Fraser performs Kane

Breaking Unhealthy star Fraser will seem as Kane in episode three – with the Scottish actress promising that her character is “intense” and that it was an element she “couldn’t resist”.

She stated, “I watched Doctor Who every week as a child, so it was a massive thrill to be asked to take part in such an iconic show.”

Fraser’s different roles embody elements in The Lacking and Traces.

Lewin Lloyd performs Silas

Younger actor Lewin Lloyd can even be showing in episode three, enjoying a a personality referred to as Sylas – who appears to have a really related coiffure to James Buckley’s character.

Regardless of solely being on the early phases of his appearing profession, Lloyd has already racked up a formidable checklist of performances. Most not too long ago he performed Lyra’s good friend Roger Parslow in BBC One’s acclaimed His Darkish Supplies adaptation, whereas different TV credit embody Taboo and Netflix’s The Alienist. In 2019 he additionally appeared within the movies The Aeronauts and Judy.

Julia Elizabeth Fogle as Bella and Col Farrell as Benni

Fogle and Farrell are additionally set to visitor star in Orphan 55, and look like enjoying an aged couple – of which not a lot has been given away as but.

Fogle – whois typically credited beneath the title Julia Foster – is the mom of widespread TV presenter Ben, and has been showing on stage and display because the 1960s, accumulating credit on exhibits resembling Casualty and movies resembling Dad’s Military (2016).

Col Farrell – to not be confused along with his considerably extra well-known namesake – has appeared on lots of the nation’s most beloved exhibits over an extended and distinguished profession, together with Midsomer Murders, Heartbeat, The Invoice, EastEnders, Casualty and I”m Alan Partridge.

Gia Ré performs Bella

Not a lot is thought concerning the character Bella, who can be performed in episode three by Gia Ré. This would be the most excessive profile function of Ré’s profession to date.

Stephen Fry performs C



Stephen Fry is British TV royalty, having appeared in an unlimited array of well-loved programmes as each an actor and presenter. He first shot to fame alongside Hugh Laurie in A Little bit of Fry & Laurie, earlier than that includes in legendary comedy Blackadder. He’s additionally well-known for his function because the host of QI, which he fronted from 2003 to 2016.

Fry appeared in Spyfall the New 12 months episode of the present, enjoying C, a spymaster character who recruited the Physician and her companions.

Talking about his casting, Fry stated, “Short of being picked for a British space exploration programme – and I readily concede that I’m past the age where I’d be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting) – then being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement.”

Lenny Henry performs Daniel Barton

Sir Lenny Henry in Physician Who (BBC)

Well-liked comic Lenny Henry is not any stranger to Physician who showrunner Chris Chibnall or star Jodie Whittaker, having labored with the pair within the third collection of Broadchurch in 2017. He’s additionally well-known for being a founding father of Comedian Aid and showing in exhibits resembling Tiswas, Chef! and The Magicians.

Henry additionally appeared within the New 12 months episode, as Daniel Barton a Bond-style villain and the CEO of a shady international tech firm by the title of VOR.

Henry stated of his casting, “It was absolutely brilliant to be welcomed into the fantastical world of Doctor Who. The nearest I have been to the TARDIS was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the Lenny Henry Show, so as a life-long (hiding behind the sofa type) Doctor Who fan this is a very special moment for me.”

Sacha Dhawan performs O/The Grasp

Physician Who – the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan)

Dhawan provides Physician Who to a formidable small display CV that already contains work on a number of of the nation’s hottest exhibits together with Line of Responsibility, Mr Selfridge and Sherlock. He additionally has a previous with Physician Who – enjoying unique director Waris Hussein within the 2013 tv movie An Journey in Area and Time.

He was initially billed as enjoying O within the collection, a former British intelligence officer who has been investigating alien life, however in a twist for the ages he was revealed to truly be the most recent incarnation of that nice foe of the Physician – the Grasp.

Sylvie Briggs performs Ada Lovelace

Physician Who is not any stranger to introducing actual historic figures to the combination, and a kind of to look in collection twelve is Ada Lovelace an English mathematician and author from the primary half of the nineteenth century who was identified for her work with Charles Babbage.

She’ll seem in Spyfall Half Two, portrayed by relative newcomer Sylvie Briggs, whose greatest credit thus far embody an look on comedy drama Chilly Toes, and roles in a variety of brief movies.

Aurora Marion performs Noor Inayat Khan

Ada Lovelace received’t be the one historic determine showing in Spyfall Half Two, with British World Battle II heroine Noor Inayat Khan additionally set to play a job within the episode. Khan was identified for her service within the Particular Operations Govt and was posthumously awarded a George Cross.

On Physician Who, she can be performed by Belgian, Greek and Rwandan actress Aurora Marion, who has appeared in theatre productions, brief movies and have movies throughout varied international locations.

Shobna Gulati performs Najia Khan

Gulati reprises her function from collection eleven as Yaz’s mum, Najia. Final collection, she was significantly outstanding within the episode Arachnids within the UK, through which the resort the place she had been employed to work as basic supervisor was discovered to have a hyperlink to an outbreak of big spiders. It stays to be seen how outstanding a job Najia could have this time spherical.

Gulati has had an extended and succesful profession on this planet of soaps, showing in each EastEnders and corontaion Road, along with a job on Scottish cleaning soap River Metropolis. Throughout collection eleven, Gulati advised HEARALPUBLICIST, “Doctor Who for me personally was something that I’d always wanted to do as a child. I watched it, and the dream is that you will be the Doctor. Or, at the time when I was a child I wanted to be the Doctor’s assistant because they were always different and interesting.”

Ravin J Ganatra performs Hakim Khan

Hakim is Yaz’s father, and made a few appearances in collection eleven and reprises his function for this collection. Previous to becoming a member of the forged for Physician Who, Ganatra had a previous connection to the collection – having appeared in an episode of spin-off collection Torchwood in 2006, as a personality referred to as Neil.

Bhavnisha Parmar performs Sonya Khan

Sonya was additionally launched in collection eleven, as Yaz’s sister – and the 2 had been proven to not get alongside significantly nicely, with a number of bickering between the pair. She was additionally seen to flirt just a little with Ryan – maybe there could possibly be some potential romance in retailer in season twelve?

In addition to showing on Physician Who, Parmar works as a voiceover artist, whereas her different on-screen roles embody elements in comedies Brothers With No Recreation and Darren Has a Breakdown and the brief movie Aami and Frank.

Goran Višnjić performs Nikolas Tesla

Croatian-American actor Višnjić might be greatest identified to UK audiences for his function as Dr. Luka Kovač on the NBC tv collection ER, with different credit together with an element in The Lady with the Dragon Tattoo and as a collection common on sci-fi present Timeless.

Višnjić will play Nikolas Tesla, the Serbian-American inventor greatest identified greatest identified for his contributions to the design of the fashionable alternating present (AC) electrical energy provide system. He’s the most recent in a line of actors who’ve performed Tesla – with David Bowie and Nicholas Hoult amongst these to have portrayed him previously.

On becoming a member of the forged he stated, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Doctor Who, so when the offer to play one of my favourite people in history came, it made me so happy to be part of the show. And it turned into this awesome, dream job!”

Robert Glenister performs Thomas Edison

Robert Glenister Dave M. Benett/Getty Photographs

Spooks and Hustle star Glenister is not any stranger to Physician Who, having first appeared on the present means again in 1984, in Peter Davison’s closing serial because the Physician.

As with Višnjić Glenister can be enjoying an actual determine from historical past – the American Thomas Edison, who has been dubbed as america’ biggest ever inventor and was not too long ago portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch within the movie The Present Battle.

Talking about his function he stated, “I first appeared in Doctor Who in The Caves of Androzani at the tender age of 24 in 1984. “35 years later I got to be in it again at the not so tender age of nearly 60. How time flies!”

Anjli Mohindra performs Queen Skithra

BBC

Bodyguard star Mohindra is not any stranger to Physician Who – having beforehand performed Rani Chandra on spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures between 2008 and 2011. This time spherical, she’ll be enjoying a distinct character – and one which the BBC hints can be “worlds away from her usual appearance.” We reckon we’ve noticed her as a monstrous alien (above) in a beforehand launched trailer for the collection.

In addition to her work on Bodyguard and within the Sarah Jane Adventures, Mohindra’s credit embody roles in Mark Gatiss ghost story The Lifeless Room, The Lacking and Midsummer Murders.

On becoming a member of the forged she stated, “As a huge fan of the last series, it’s a bit of a dream come true getting to work opposite Jodie, Mandip, Tosin and of course after all these years, to work with Bradley again!”

“There’s something undeniably special about Jodie’s Doctor, and to be bringing some terror to the joint was rather fun indeed.”

Rumoured Visitor Stars



Years & Years actor Maxim Baldry additionally been closely rumoured to star though the BBC has up to now declined to remark about his potential involvement.

Physician Who continues on Sunday at 7pm on BBC One