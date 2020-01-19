Meet the cast of Doctor Who series 12

By the point Physician Who returns to our screens on New 12 months’s Day, 12 months can have handed since we final set foot contained in the TARDIS, and so it’s truthful to say that there’s a actual buzz concerning the begin of sequence 12.

A part of that’s all the way down to the massive names who’ve signed as much as seem – listed below are the visitor stars we are able to sit up for showing all through the run, in addition to your information to all the important thing gamers in the principle solid.

Fundamental Solid

Jodie Whittaker performs The Physician

Jodie Whittaker in Physician Who sequence 12 (BBC)

Most likely essentially the most iconic character in British sci-fi historical past, the Physician is a Time Lord who has the power to regenerate into a special individual. The character is at the moment of their 13th incarnation – and first as a lady – and is understood for his or her lovably eccentric nature.

Jodie Whittaker deftly handled the ugly and wholly undeserved backlash to her casting amongst a vocal minority of the fandom in her first run-out as The Physician, battling with Witchfinders, big spiders and the standard assortment of horrifying aliens and monsters. And it appears like much more terrifying prospects await her this season – together with the return of the a lot feared Cybermen.

Previous to taking over the function because the Physician, Whittaker loved an intensive profession on-screen together with acclaimed roles in Broadchurch, the Black Mirror episode The Whole Historical past of You and 2011 movie Assault the Block.

Tosin Cole performs Ryan Sinclair

One of many 13th Physician’s companions, Ryan was plunged into adventures in time and area final yr – having beforehand been a warehouse employee in Sheffield.

Ryan usually showcased nice bravery at occasions in his first run of episodes, regardless of affected by dyspraxia – which implies he struggles with some duties. In direction of the beginning of sequence 11 he witnessed the dying of his grandmother, Grace, and over the course of the sequence grew nearer to her widower Graham.

Most of Cole’s on-screen roles previous to his casting in Physician Who got here on the planet of soaps. He was a sequence common in Hollyoaks and Hollyoaks later from 2011-2012, when he performed Neil Cooper and earlier appeared in EastEnders: E20 as Sol Levi.

Mandip Gill performs Yasmin Khan

Usually going by the nickname Yaz, Yasmin is a police officer from Sheffield – though she discovered little satisfaction in her work, which primarily revolved round comparatively low-level and menial duties. She was at college with Ryan, though at the moment they weren’t on significantly shut phrases.

Being thrust into the motion in sequence 11 clearly had a optimistic affect on Yaz, as she discovered adventuring in time and area a much more worthwhile vocation then policework, with one significantly poignant episode seeing her change into a part of her grandfather’s historical past through the Partition of India.

As with co-star Tosin Cole, earlier than she stepped foot within the TARDIS Gill was finest recognized for her stint in Hollyoaks, the place she performed Phoebe McQueen from 2012 to 2015. Different credit embrace a recurring function as Shazia Amin in Docs and Nasreen Mahsud in an episode of Casualty.

Bradley Walsh performs Graham O’Brien

Graham is a retired bus driver and the step-grandfather of Ryan. Though Ryan had beforehand been suspicious of Graham, over the course of sequence 11 they grew to become shut, as they each handled not simply monsters but additionally the grief of shedding Grace.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST, Walsh urged that Graham may face much more risks in his second run of episodes. He mentioned, “Graham’s journey, considering he is a bus driver from Sheffield, is the most extraordinary, life-changing things he has ever, ever, ever done. It’s just… it’s really difficult to put into words how someone from a normal environment would react to stuff like this.”

Walsh is a family identify within the UK, however is arguably higher often known as a tv presenter than as an actor, having hosted the immensely in style ITV recreation present The Chase because it began in 2009. By way of his performing profession, he’s in all probability finest recognized for a stint in Coronation Avenue, the place he performed Danny Baldwin between 2004 and 2006.

Visitor Stars

Goran Višnjić performs Nikolas Tesla

Croatian-American actor Višnjić might be finest recognized to UK audiences for his function as Dr. Luka Kovač on the NBC tv sequence ER, with different credit together with an element in The Lady with the Dragon Tattoo and as a sequence common on sci-fi present Timeless.

Višnjić will play Nikolas Tesla, the Serbian-American inventor finest recognized finest recognized for his contributions to the design of the trendy alternating present (AC) electrical energy provide system. He’s the most recent in a line of actors who’ve performed Tesla – with David Bowie and Nicholas Hoult amongst these to have portrayed him previously.

On becoming a member of the solid he mentioned, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Doctor Who, so when the offer to play one of my favourite people in history came, it made me so happy to be part of the show. And it turned into this awesome, dream job!”

Robert Glenister performs Thomas Edison

Spooks and Hustle star Glenister isn’t any stranger to Physician Who, having first appeared on the present method again in 1984, in Peter Davison’s ultimate serial because the Physician.

As with Višnjić, Glenister will probably be taking part in an actual determine from historical past – the American Thomas Edison, who has been dubbed as the USA’ best ever inventor and was lately portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch within the movie The Present Warfare.

Talking about his function he mentioned, “I first appeared in Doctor Who in The Caves of Androzani at the tender age of 24 in 1984. “35 years later I got to be in it again at the not so tender age of nearly 60. How time flies!”

Anjli Mohindra performs Queen Skithra

BBC

Bodyguard star Mohindra joins the solid for episode 4 having beforehand performed Rani Chandra on Physician Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures between 2008 and 2011. This time spherical, she’ll be taking part in a special character – and one which the BBC hints will probably be “worlds away from her usual appearance.”

In addition to her work on Bodyguard and within the Sarah Jane Adventures, Mohindra’s credit embrace roles in Mark Gatiss ghost story The Useless Room, The Lacking and Midsummer Murders.

On becoming a member of the solid she mentioned, “As a huge fan of the last series, it’s a bit of a dream come true getting to work opposite Jodie, Mandip, Tosin and of course after all these years, to work with Bradley again!”

“There’s something undeniably special about Jodie’s Doctor, and to be bringing some terror to the joint was rather fun indeed.”

James Buckley performs Nevi

Buckley was rumoured to be becoming a member of the solid as a visitor star for weeks earlier than his involvement was confirmed by the BBC, and he’ll seem as a personality referred to as Nevi in episode three, titled Orphan 55.

The actor is finest recognized for his function as Jay Cartwright on in style sitcom The Inbetweeners and its two function movie spin-offs, whereas he has additionally appeared in a variety of different exhibits together with White Gold, Zapped and Purple Dwarf.

On becoming a member of the solid, Buckley mentioned, “It was surreal to be on such an iconic show and I’m really happy to be part of something so well loved. Hope everyone enjoys it!”

Laura Fraser performs Kane

Breaking Unhealthy star Fraser will seem as Kane in episode three – with the Scottish actress promising that her character is “intense” and that it was an element she “couldn’t resist”.

She mentioned, “I watched Doctor Who every week as a child, so it was a massive thrill to be asked to take part in such an iconic show.”

Fraser’s different roles embrace elements in The Lacking and Traces.

Lewin Lloyd performs Silas

Younger actor Lewin Lloyd may also be showing in episode three, taking part in a a personality referred to as Sylas – who appears to have a really related coiffure to James Buckley’s character.

Regardless of solely being on the early levels of his performing profession, Lloyd has already racked up a formidable listing of performances. Most lately he performed Lyra’s pal Roger Parslow in BBC One’s acclaimed His Darkish Supplies adaptation, whereas different TV credit embrace Taboo and Netflix’s The Alienist. In 2019 he additionally appeared within the movies The Aeronauts and Judy.

Julia Elizabeth Fogle as Bella and Col Farrell as Benni

Fogle and Farrell are additionally set to visitor star in Orphan 55, and seem like taking part in an aged couple – of which not a lot has been given away as but.

Fogle – whois usually credited underneath the identify Julia Foster – is the mom of in style TV presenter Ben, and has been showing on stage and display screen for the reason that 1960s, amassing credit on exhibits corresponding to Casualty and movies corresponding to Dad’s Military (2016).

Col Farrell – to not be confused together with his considerably extra well-known namesake – has appeared on lots of the nation’s most beloved exhibits over an extended and distinguished profession, together with Midsomer Murders, Heartbeat, The Invoice, EastEnders, Casualty and I”m Alan Partridge.

Gia Ré performs Bella

Not a lot is understood concerning the character Bella, who will probably be performed in episode three by Gia Ré. This would be the most excessive profile function of Ré’s profession to date.

Stephen Fry performs C



Stephen Fry is British TV royalty, having appeared in an enormous array of well-loved programmes as each an actor and presenter. He first shot to fame alongside Hugh Laurie in A Little bit of Fry & Laurie, earlier than that includes in legendary comedy Blackadder. He’s additionally well-known for his function because the host of QI, which he fronted from 2003 to 2016.

Fry appeared in Spyfall the New 12 months episode of the present, taking part in C, a spymaster character who recruited the Physician and her companions.

Talking about his casting, Fry mentioned, “Short of being picked for a British space exploration programme – and I readily concede that I’m past the age where I’d be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting) – then being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement.”

Lenny Henry performs Daniel Barton

Sir Lenny Henry in Physician Who (BBC)

In style comic Lenny Henry isn’t any stranger to Physician who showrunner Chris Chibnall or star Jodie Whittaker, having labored with the pair within the third sequence of Broadchurch in 2017. He’s additionally well-known for being a founding father of Comedian Aid and showing in exhibits corresponding to Tiswas, Chef! and The Magicians.

Henry additionally appeared within the New 12 months episode, as Daniel Barton a Bond-style villain and the CEO of a shady international tech firm by the identify of VOR.

Henry mentioned of his casting, “It was absolutely brilliant to be welcomed into the fantastical world of Doctor Who. The nearest I have been to the TARDIS was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the Lenny Henry Show, so as a life-long (hiding behind the sofa type) Doctor Who fan this is a very special moment for me.”

Sacha Dhawan performs O/The Grasp

Physician Who – the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan)

Dhawan provides Physician Who to a formidable small display screen CV that already contains work on a number of of the nation’s hottest exhibits together with Line of Responsibility, Mr Selfridge and Sherlock. He additionally has a previous with Physician Who – taking part in unique director Waris Hussein within the 2013 tv movie An Journey in Area and Time.

He was initially billed as taking part in O within the sequence, a former British intelligence officer who has been investigating alien life, however in a twist for the ages he was revealed to truly be the most recent incarnation of that nice foe of the Physician – the Grasp.

Sylvie Briggs performs Ada Lovelace

Physician Who isn’t any stranger to introducing actual historic figures to the combo, and a kind of to look in sequence twelve is Ada Lovelace an English mathematician and author from the primary half of the nineteenth century who was recognized for her work with Charles Babbage.

She’ll seem in Spyfall Half Two, portrayed by relative newcomer Sylvie Briggs, whose greatest credit thus far embrace an look on comedy drama Chilly Toes, and roles in a spread of brief movies.

Aurora Marion performs Noor Inayat Khan

Ada Lovelace gained’t be the one historic determine showing in Spyfall Half Two, with British World Warfare II heroine Noor Inayat Khan additionally set to play a job within the episode. Khan was recognized for her service within the Particular Operations Government and was posthumously awarded a George Cross.

On Physician Who, she will probably be performed by Belgian, Greek and Rwandan actress Aurora Marion, who has appeared in theatre productions, brief movies and have movies throughout numerous international locations.

Shobna Gulati performs Najia Khan

Gulati reprises her function from sequence eleven as Yaz’s mum, Najia. Final sequence, she was significantly outstanding within the episode Arachnids within the UK, by which the resort the place she had been employed to work as basic supervisor was discovered to have a hyperlink to an outbreak of big spiders. It stays to be seen how outstanding a job Najia can have this time spherical.

Gulati has had an extended and succesful profession on the planet of soaps, showing in each EastEnders and corontaion Avenue, along with a job on Scottish cleaning soap River Metropolis. Throughout sequence eleven, Gulati informed HEARALPUBLICIST, “Doctor Who for me personally was something that I’d always wanted to do as a child. I watched it, and the dream is that you will be the Doctor. Or, at the time when I was a child I wanted to be the Doctor’s assistant because they were always different and interesting.”

Ravin J Ganatra performs Hakim Khan

Hakim is Yaz’s father, and made a few appearances in sequence eleven and reprises his function for this sequence. Previous to becoming a member of the solid for Physician Who, Ganatra had a previous connection to the sequence – having appeared in an episode of spin-off sequence Torchwood in 2006, as a personality referred to as Neil.

Bhavnisha Parmar performs Sonya Khan

Sonya was additionally launched in sequence eleven, as Yaz’s sister – and the 2 had been proven to not get alongside significantly properly, with a lot of bickering between the pair. She was additionally seen to flirt a bit of with Ryan – maybe there may very well be some potential romance in retailer in season twelve?

In addition to showing on Physician Who, Parmar works as a voiceover artist, whereas her different on-screen roles embrace elements in comedies Brothers With No Recreation and Darren Has a Breakdown and the brief movie Aami and Frank.

Rumoured Visitor Stars



Years & Years actor Maxim Baldry additionally been closely rumoured to star though the BBC has to this point declined to remark about his potential involvement.

Physician Who continues on Sunday at 7pm on BBC One