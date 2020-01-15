Meet the cast of Good Omens on BBC Two

At this level, you’d be exhausting pressed to search out an actor who isn’t in Good Omens.

Neil Gaiman’s new Amazon and BBC drama options David Tennant and Michael Sheen within the lead roles, alongside a powerful forged together with Jon Hamm, Jack Whitehall, Frances McDormand, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Nick Offerman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Anna Maxwell Martin, Reece Shearsmith … and we’ll cease there earlier than we run out of breath.

When is Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens launched on Amazon Prime and BBC? Who’s within the forged, and what’s going to occur?

Listed here are all of the characters you’ll have to know – and the place you’ve seen the celebs earlier than…

David Tennant performs Crowley

David Tennant performs Crowley

Who’s Crowley? A flame-haired demon who has lived on earth ever because the daybreak of creation. He was initially known as “Crawly” when he was the snake who tempted Eve with the apple, however these days he’s almost certainly to be discovered driving his 1926 Bentley, sporting sun shades and inflicting evils like cell phone community outages, VAT, and the M25 motorway. Throughout his time on Earth Crowley has come to benefit from the pleasures of human society and now feels that Hell may study loads from people.

What else has David Tennant been in? Finest often known as the Tenth Physician in Physician Who and for taking part in DI Alec Hardy reverse Olivia Colman within the internationally-accalimed drama Broadchurch, the Scottish actor has additionally appeared in Jessica Jones as Kilgrave, and extra just lately as John Knox within the movie Mary Queen of Scots.

Michael Sheen performs Aziraphale

Michael Sheen performs Aziraphale

Who’s Aziraphale? Crowley’s angelic counterpart. He has been Heaven’s consultant on Earth for 1000’s of years, and like Crowley he has come to benefit from the human world. The truth is, he runs a bookshop in London.

What else has Michael Sheen been in? Welsh actor Michael Sheen has the excellence of getting performed former Prime Minister Tony Blair three instances, in The Deal, The Queen (reverse Helen Mirren) and Particular Relationship. He gained a Golden Globe for his position in Masters of Intercourse, and has appeared in quite a few movies, together with Frost/Nixon and Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris.

Jon Hamm performs Archangel Gabriel

Jon Hamm performs Archangel Gabriel

Who’s Archangel Gabriel? Though solely talked about as soon as within the novel, Gabriel’s position has been expanded (according to Gaiman and Pratchett’s authentic plans for a sequel) and he would be the chief of the forces of Heaven. Gaiman describes him as “tall, good-looking, charismatic, and impeccably dressed,” and he undoubtedly has a holier-than-thou perspective in direction of his fellow angels.

Hamm has additionally beforehand revealed that Gabriel was initially written as a “stuffy Brit,” earlier than Neil Gaiman modified his thoughts…

What else has Jon Hamm been in? Hamm might be finest identified for taking part in the charismatic Don Draper, an promoting government, in AMC’s Mad Males, for which he gained an Emmy and Golden Globe. He has additionally guested in Black Mirror, Parks and Recreation, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and performed himself in Completely Fabulous: the Film.

Anna Maxwell Martin performs Beelzebub

Anna Maxwell Martin performs Beelzebub

Who’s Beelzebub? The chief of the forces of Hell.

What else has Anna Maxwell Martin been in? Martin isn’t any stranger to fantasy — she first got here to prominence enjoying the position of Lyra within the Nationwide Theatre’s manufacturing of Philip Pullman’s His Darkish Supplies. She’s since gone on to win approval for her varied TV roles, in reveals comparable to Poppy Shakespeare, The Bletchley Circle, and as an older Elizabeth Darcy in Dying Involves Pemberley.

Josie Lawrence performs Agnes Nutter

Josie Lawrence performs Agnes Nutter

Who’s Agnes Nutter? The novel’s official full title is definitely “Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch” – and so that is fairly an important character. Agnes Nutter was a witch residing within the 17th century who created the one correct e-book of prophecies ever written, though her writing is annoyingly tough to decipher.

What else has Josie Lawrence been in? Just lately starring as an artificial marriage counsellor in Channel four’s People, Lawrence is thought for her position as as Manda Finest in EastEnders in addition to an extended and illustrious profession in improvisational comedy.

Adria Arjona performs Anathema Gadget

Adria Arjona performs Anathema Gadget

Who’s Anathema Gadget? The witch Agnes Nutter’s final descendant. She is a witch herself and is eager to forestall the Finish Occasions from coming.

What else has Adria Arjona been in? Puerto Rican mannequin and actress Adria Arjona performed Jules Reyes in Pacific Rim: Rebellion, Dorothy Gale in Emerald Metropolis, Emily in True Detective and starred reverse Melissa McCarthy in Lifetime of the Get together.

Michael McKean performs Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell

Michael McKean performs Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell

Who’s Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell? The final officer of the witchfinder military, now diminished to a shadow of what it as soon as was. He’s on a mission to rid the world of witches, operating his operation from a one-room bedsit and residing off condensed milk and his neighbour’s Sunday lunches (although he calls her “the Whore of Babylon” on account of her seances).

What else has Michael McKean been in? Comic and actor Michael McKean might be finest identified for taking part in lead vocalist David St. Hubbins of the fictional rock band Spinal Faucet within the cult traditional mockumentary This Is Spinal Faucet. He was additionally a member of the ensemble forged in Saturday Evening Dwell and options in Breaking Unhealthy spin-off Higher Name Saul.

Jack Whitehall performs Newton Pulsifer

Jack Whitehall performs Newton Pulsifer

Who’s Newton Pulsifer? Sergeant Shadwell’s one and solely recruit. Newton Pulsifer – also referred to as Newt – has an unfulfilling job at United Holdings (Holdings) PLC as a wages clerk and is in the hunt for one thing extra fascinating to do when he comes throughout Shadwell and his Witchfinder Military.

What else has Jack Whitehall been in? Comic Jack Whitehall performed the extremely posh scholar JP in Contemporary Meat and Alfie Wickers in Unhealthy Training. He has since appeared alongside his dad within the Netflix documentary collection Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, and can seem alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Miranda Richardson performs Madame Tracy

Miranda Richardson performs Madame Tracy

Who’s Madame Tracy? Shadwell’s neighbour. Madame Tracy is a girl in her fifties with a handful of outdated shoppers who flip up out of behavior, or for a chat. However on Thursdays she “Draws Back the Veil” and holds seances for a choose group of consumers, with the help of her spirit information Geronimo who she believes is the spirit of a North American Indian.

What else has Miranda Richardson been in? Twice nominated for an Oscar for her roles in 1990s movies Harm and Tom & Viv, she performed Queen Elizabeth in Blackadder and journalist Rita Skeeter within the Harry Potter movie franchise. Extra just lately she starred as Sue within the TV collection Girlfriends.

Mireille Enos performs Conflict

Who’s Conflict? One of many 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse. In line with the character description within the novel, “Her hair was true auburn, neither ginger nor brown, but deep and burnished copper-colour, and it fell to her waist in tresses that men would kill for, and indeed often had. Her eyes were a startling orange. She looked twenty-five, and always had.” She has an air of hazard round her, and causes fights wherever she goes.

What else has Mireille Enos been in? She’s set to star as rogue CIA operative Marissa Weigler in Amazon Prime Video’s TV adaptation of Hanna, however you most likely know her already from the US model of The Killing, by which she performed Sarah Linden reverse Hanna co-star Joel Kinnaman.

Yusuf Gatewood performs Famine

Yusuf Gatewood performs Famine

Who’s Famine? A Horseman of the Apocalypse. He takes the type of a skinny businessman known as Raven Sable, who’s behind varied diets and meals that comprise no precise diet in anyway. He additionally invented quick meals burgers, and is happy with the ravenous youngsters in Africa.

What else has Yusuf Gatewood been in? Gatewood is thought for taking part in the witch Vincent Griffith in The Originals, and has additionally appeared in CSI: Miami and reverse Michael Douglas in Marvel Boys.

Lourdes Faberes performs Air pollution

Lourdes Faberes performs Air pollution

Who’s Air pollution? Even the 4 Horsemen are adaptable, as Air pollution took over from the unique horseman Pestilence after the invention of antibiotics. Air pollution is accountable for oil spills and different environmental disasters.

What else has Lourdes Faberes been in? The actress appeared in Grantchester within the position of Mya Yall, and has additionally appeared in Knightfall as Altani.

Reece Shearsmith performs William Shakespeare

Reece Shearsmith performs William Shakespeare

Who’s William Shakespeare? You most likely know who William Shakespeare is, however in Good Omens he’ll seem in a particular episode exploring Crowley and Aziraphale’s eventful lives by means of the centuries.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? The author and actor is finest identified for his work on League of Gents (which he co-wrote) and Inside No 9. He additionally performed Davy in The Hole Crown, and performed Mark in Shaun of the Useless.

Nina Sosanya performs Sister Loquacious

Nina Sosanya performs Sister Loquacious

Who’s Sister Loquacious? The actions of inept nun Sister Mary Loquacious have had big penalties, as she was the nun of the Chattering Order of St Beryl who managed to by chance swap the incorrect child with the Spawn of Devil (or Antichrist). As an alternative of putting him with the American Ambassador as had been deliberate by the demons for millennia, she as a substitute positioned him with the Younger household of Decrease Tadfield. These days she has given up the veil and calls herself Mary Hodges.

What else has Nina Sosanya been in? Most likely recognised by worldwide audiences as Annie in Love Truly, Sosanya has since appeared in quite a few TV collection together with Silk, Ladies on the Verge, Twenty Twelve, W1A and Final Tango in Halifax.

Ned Dennehy performs Hastur

Who’s Hastur? The Duke of Hell, who’s making an attempt to make sure that the apocalypse goes forward.

What else has Ned Dennehy been in? Irish actor Ned Dennehy might be finest identified for taking part in Charlie Robust in Peaky Blinders. He performs Father Etienne in Versailles, and has appeared in Nightflyers and the movie Tyrannosaurus, reverse Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

Ariyon Bakare performs Ligur

Ariyon Bakare performs Ligur

Who’s Ligur? One other Duke of Hell, and certainly one of Crowley’s Masters.

What else has Ariyon Bakare been in? He’s set to play the odious Lord Boreal within the upcoming BBC/Netflix adaptation of His Darkish Supplies, and has beforehand guested in quite a few collection together with Dying in Paradise, Silent Witness and Physician Who.

Frances McDormand performs the voice of God

Frances McDormand performs the voice of God

Who’s the voice of God? The all-knowing, omnipotent being whom Aziraphale serves.

What else has Frances McDormand been in? Oscar-winner Frances McDormand is finest identified for her varied movie roles, together with Three Billboards Exterior Ebbing, Missouri, Nearly Well-known, Wes Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom, and as a pregnant sheriff in Fargo.

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the voice of Devil

Benedict Cumberbatch performs the voice of Devil

Who’s the voice of Devil? The satanic being who guidelines over all of Hell. He’s the Grasp of Crowley and his fellow demons, and is the AntiChrist’s father.

What else has Benedict Cumberbatch been in? He first shot to fame for taking part in the razor-sharp-cheekboned Sherlock Holmes in BBC1’s collection Sherlock, earlier than touchdown components in varied movies together with Marvel’s Physician Unusual, The Imitation Sport, Avengers: Infinity Conflict and Star Trek: Into Darkness. He additionally just lately starred in Patrick Melrose and within the TV movie Brexit, by which he performed Dominic Cummings.

Derek Jacobi performs the Metatron

Derek Jacobi performs the Metatron

Who’s the Metatron? The voice of God, however nonetheless a separate angelic entity.

What else has Derek Jacobi been in? The prolific British actor has appeared in diversified roles, together with Probert in Gosford Park and Gracchus in Gladiator. Extra just lately he performed the Bishop in BBC1’s Les Misérables, Alan in Final Tango in Halifax, and appeared in Homicide on the Orient Specific and Inside No 9.

Steve Pemberton performs Concord

Steve Pemberton performs Concord

Who’s Concord? A mysterious e-book vendor…

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Pemberton was one of many writers behind The League of Gents, alongside Good Omens co-star Mark Gatiss. He’s additionally appeared in Benidorm, Inside No 9, and just lately performed Tony Martin in The Interrogation of Tony Martin.

Mark Gatiss performs Glozier

Mark Gatiss performs Glozier

Who’s Glozier? One other mysterious e-book vendor who, like Concord, didn’t seem within the authentic novel.

What else has Mark Gatiss been in? The author and actor behind BBC1’s Sherlock — by which he performed Mycroft Holmes — and the upcoming Dracula, Gatiss was additionally one of many writers behind The League of Gents.

He additionally performed King George in The Insanity of King George III , and starred within the latest Oscar-winner The Favorite, by which he performed Lord Marlborough.

Nick Offerman performs the US Ambassador

Nick Offerman performs the US Ambassador

Who’s the US Ambassador? Ambassador to the US (duh) and father to Warlock, a relatively unusual little boy.

What else has Nick Offerman been in? Offerman might be finest identified for taking part in Ron Swanson within the hit comedy Parks and Recreation. He additionally appeared within the TV collection Fargo and as Dick McDonald in The Founder.

Doon Mackichan performs Archangel Michael

Doon Mackichan performs Archangel Michael

Who’s Archangel Michael? Archangel Gabriel’s colleague, and Aziraphale’s boss, Michael makes use of a number of back-channels to control her celestial discipline agent.

What else has Doon Mackichan been in? The acclaimed Smack the Pony actress performs Cathy in Two Doorways Down, and has just lately performed Sarah in Pure and Flavia in Plebs.

Sam Taylor Buck performs Adam Younger

Sam Taylor Buck performs Adam Younger

Who’s Adam Younger? A charismatic eleven-year-old boy, chief of an unruly group of kids ominously dubbed by the native adults as ‘Them’ — oh, and he’s additionally the AntiChrist. He lives in Decrease Tadfield, an eerily picturesque nook of the world.

What else has Sam Taylor Buck been in? Baby actor Sam Taylor Buck has beforehand performed a younger Lorenzo in Medici, and as a younger Daniel in The Dying and Lifetime of John F. Donovan.

Amma Ris performs Pepper

Who’s Pepper? Pepper, whose full title is Pippin Galadriel Moonchild, is a member of Adam Younger’s group of youngsters who stay in Decrease Tadwell.

What else has Amma Ris been in? Good Omens is Amma Ris’ debut display position.

Ilan Galkoff performs Brian

Who’s Brian? Brian, a member of Adam Younger’s ‘Them’, is notably all the time dirty-looking, and is relatively plump and grasping. He’s additionally just a little cynical, an doesn’t all the time consider Adam’s seemingly outlandish claims.

What else has Ilan Galkoff been in? After beginning out in theatre, enjoying Nigel in Matilda, Ilan has since lent his voice to numerous youngsters’s collection, together with Netflix’s Hilda.

Alfie Taylor performs Wensleydale

Who’s Wensleydale? Eleven-years-old occurring 50, Wensleydale “Wensley” is the outdated soul of Adam Younger’s motely band of youngsters, dubbed merely ‘Them’ by the adults in Decrease Tadwell.

What else has Alfie Taylor been in? Good Omens is Alfie Taylor’s first onscreen position.

Daniel Mays performs Arthur Younger

Daniel Mays performs Arthur Younger

Who’s Arthur Younger? The daddy of Adam Younger, the AntiChrist. Adam was positioned with the Younger household accidentally by Sister Loquacious.

What else has Daniel Mays been in? Movie and tv actor Daniel Mays has beforehand appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Mrs Biggs, The Financial institution Job, and the tv movie Mom’s Day.

He just lately performed DC Peters in The Interrogation of Tony Martin, Danny in Line of Obligation, and Walker in Dad’s Military.

Sian Brook performs Deidre Younger

Sian Brook performs Deidre Younger

Who’s Deidre Younger? Mom of younger tearaway Adam Younger, who’s secretly the AntiChrist.

What else has Sian Brook been in? British actress Sian Brook is finest identified for taking part in Eurus Holmes in BBC1’s Sherlock (reverse Good Omens co-star Mark Gatiss), Laura in All About George, Lori in Cape Wrath.

Brian Cox performs the voice of Dying

Brian Cox performs the voice of Dying

Who’s the voice of Dying? Dying is a skeletal determine and one of many 4 Horsemen of the Apocalpyse. In Good Omens (and certainly, all of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels) his dialogue is written out in capital letters.

What else has Brian Cox been in? Cox just lately performed media mogul Logan Roy in acclaimed TV collection Succession, and has beforehand stared in quite a few movies and collection, together with Conflict & Peace, X-Males 2, by which he performed antagonist William Stryker, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

