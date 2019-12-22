Meet the cast of His Dark Materials

Phillip Pullman’s acclaimed His Darkish Supplies trilogy has lastly come to TV, and the brand new BBC sequence has assembled the most effective casts we’ve seen in ANY universe.

Try the starry solid – which incorporates X-Males film stars, BBC darlings, musical maestros and a stunning quantity of individuals from Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man – under, in addition to a refresher on precisely who they’re enjoying.

Beginning with the main girl herself…

Dafne Eager is Lyra Belacqua

A younger orphan raised by the students of Jordan School, Oxford, Lyra’s by no means happier than roaming town together with her associates – however revelations about her true heritage will take her on a harmful journey, the place her expertise with the future-predicting alethiometer might be put to the final word check. Her dæmon, Pantalaimon, has but to settle in a single type.

British-Spanish actor Eager shot onto the world stage after starring because the younger feminine clone/daughter of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in his ultimate X-Males film Logan.

She has additionally appeared in British and Spanish coproduction The Refugees alongside her father Will Eager (under), and can star alongside Andy Garcia in Puerto Rican comedy drama Ana.

James McAvoy is Lord Asriel

A fierce and formidable man from an aristocratic background, Lord Asriel plans a momentous scientific expedition that would convey critical repercussions down on Lyra. His dæmon, Stelmaria, takes the type of a Snow Leopard.

Breaking out in Channel four drama Shameless (alongside now ex-wife and His Darkish Supplies co-star Ma Costa, under), McAvoy might be now finest recognized for his function because the telepathic Professor X within the X-Males film franchise and because the Chronicles of Narnia’s faun Mr Tumnus.

He has additionally had lead roles in movies together with Break up, Glass, Victor Frankenstein, Filth, Starter for 10, Atonement, Turning into Jane and the upcoming horror sequel It Chapter Two.

Voice credit embrace Arthur Christmas, Watership Down and the 2 Gnomeo and Juliet motion pictures.

Ruth Wilson is Mrs Coulter

The attractive and stylish Mrs Coulter enchants Lyra, however proves to have a darkish aspect when her true schemes are revealed. Her dæmon takes the type of a golden monkey.

Wilson might be finest recognized for her roles as Alice Morgan in BBC crime drama Luther and as Alison Lockhart in US drama The Affair. She has additionally appeared in TV dramas together with Jane Eyre (through which she performed the title function), Stephen Poliakoff’s Capturing Mary, Suburban Shootout, The Prisoner, Small Island and Mrs Wilson, which was based mostly on her family historical past.

Movie roles embrace Rebecca in The Lone Ranger, Margaret Goff in Saving Mr Banks, Caroline in The Little Stranger and Madeleine in Suite Française.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is Lee Scoresby

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby (BBC)

A Texan aeronaut and adventurer, Scoresby finds himself pulled into Lyra’s journey when he’s employed to move her throughout the north. His dæmon, Hester, takes the type of an Arctic Hare.

Miranda might be finest recognized for composing, writing and starring in smash-hit stage musical Hamilton, which made him a popular culture sensation following the sooner success of his musical Within the Heights.

As an actor he has appeared in sequence together with Brooklyn 9-9, Sesame Avenue, How I Met Your Mom and BoJack Horseman, and he has additionally starred in movies like Mary Poppins Returns and the upcoming Within the Heights adaptation.

He has supplied music for movies together with Star Wars: The Drive Awakens, Moana and the upcoming Little Mermaid live-action remake.

Joe Tandberg is Iorek Byrnison

Iorek is an armoured bear who has been exiled from his residence in Svalbard and types a detailed bond with Lyra and Lee Scoresby.

Tandberg will add the voice of Iorek to a voice resume that already contains work as Josera Snow within the online game Recreation of Thrones: A Telltale Video games Collection. He additionally starred in Netflix sequence The Innocents.

James Cosmo is Farder Coram

The second-in-command to Gyptian King John Faa, Coram is a staunch ally to Lyra. His dæmon, Sophonax, is a bigger than common, ‘autumn-coloured’ cat.

Cosmo might be acquainted to many because the no-nonsense Lord Commander Mormont in TV sequence Recreation of Thrones, although he has additionally appeared in Sons of Anarchy, SS-GB, Chernobyl, Maintain the Sundown, Shetland, Merlin and lots of different initiatives.

Alongside James McAvoy’s Mr Tumnus he performed Father Christmas in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and different movie appearances embrace Surprise Lady, T2: trainspotting, Ben-Hur, Outlaw King, troy, Babe: Pig within the Metropolis and lots of others.

Harry Melling is The Sysselmann

A high-ranking official in Trollesund, the Sysselmann causes issues for Lee and Lyra

Melling might be finest recognized for his function as Dudley Dursley, cousin to the titular Harry within the Harry Potter movie sequence. He has since had a protracted stage profession, and has additionally appeared in movies like The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and The Misplaced Metropolis of Z in addition to TV reveals like Merlin, Garrow’s Legislation, The Musketeers and Simply William. Curiously, he at present seems in fellow BBC1 Sunday-night drama The Warfare of the Worlds, which airs instantly after His Darkish Supplies.

Clarke Peters is the Grasp of Jordan faculty

Dr Carne is the Grasp of Jordan School and the person who offers Lyra her all-important alethiometer. His dæmon takes the type of a raven.

US actor Clarke Peters might be finest recognized for his roles as as detective Lester Freamon and Albert “Big Chief” Lambreaux in David Simon HBO sequence The Wire and Treme respectively.

Different TV work has included London Spy, The Tunnel, Midsomer Murders, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, The Tunnel, The Deuce, Particular person of Curiosity, Holby Metropolis, Waking the Lifeless, True Detective and Bulletproof. He has additionally appeared in motion pictures together with John Wick, Three Billboards Outdoors Ebbing, Missouri, Nativity!, Marley & Me and The Dangerous Schooling Film.

Anne-Marie Duff is Ma Costa

A Gyptian girl whose son goes lacking, Costa has a deep connection to Lyra from their shared previous. Her dæmon is a hawk.

Rising to vow as Fiona Gallagher in Channel four’s Shameless, Duff has appeared in TV sequence together with The Virgin Queen, Margot, Parade’s Finish, From Darkness and Watership Down, and movies like Suffragette, On Chesil Seashore, Nowhere Boy and Notes on a Scandal.

Lucian Msamati is John Faa

The Lord/King of the western Gyptians, John Faa is a clever and courageous chief and shut associates with Farder Coram. His dæmon is a black crow.

A British-Tanzanian movie, tv and theatre actor, Msamati performed pirate Salladhor Saan in Recreation of Thrones, and has additionally appeared in Taboo, Kiri, Black Earth Rising, Loss of life in Paradise, The No. 1 Girls’ Detective Company, Physician Who, Ashes to Ashes, The Hole Crown and Luther amongst different reveals.

Ariyon Bakare is Lord Boreal

An affiliate of Mrs Coulter, Lord Boreal has a mysterious and darkish goal when he crosses paths with Lyra. His dæmon is a serpent.

Bakare appeared because the lion-like Leandro in Physician Who, the demon Ligur in Good Omens and the haunted manservant Stephen Black in Jonathan Unusual & Mr Norrell. Different credit embrace The Darkish Knight, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Life, Carnival Row and Jupiter Ascending.

Frank Bourke is Fra Pavel

A Magisterium official with the flexibility to learn the alethiometer, Fra Pavel is a helpful man – however he holds a secret. His dæmon is a rat.

Bourke has beforehand appeared in Dumbo, The Final Kingdom,1916 Seachtar Dearmadta,Bone within the Throat and Mr Good amongst different initiatives.

Helen McCrory is Stelmaria

Lord Asriel’s dæmon, a chic snow leopard.

Veteran character actor McCrory might be finest recognized for her roles as Aunt Polly in crime drama Peaky Blinders and as Narcissa Malfoy within the Harry Potter movies.

Different display screen credit embrace MotherFatherSon, Physician Who, Penny Dreadful, Life, Skyfall, Hugo, Unbelievable Mr Fox, Turning into Jane and lots of extra. McCrory can be recognized for her acclaimed theatrical work.

Ruta Gedmintas is Serafina Pekkala

The clan queen of the waitches of Lake Enara, Serafina types a detailed bond with Lyra as she helps her on her journey. Her dæmon is a snow goose known as Kaisa.

Gedmintas has beforehand starred in The Pressure, Ripper Avenue, The Borgias, Lip Service, The Innocence Mission, The Tudors, Do No Hurt and Stag.

Ian Gelder is Librarian Scholar Charles

Ian Gelder at MCM London Comedian-con (Getty)

An in depth pal and ally of Jordan School’s Grasp.

One other Recreation of Thrones veteran, Gelder performed Ser Kevan Lannister in quite a few episodes of the HBO sequence. He has additionally appeared in Torchwood: Youngsters of Earth, the TV sequence Snatch, Queers, Riviera, Ripper Avenue, Mr Selfridge, Endeavour, Silent Witness and Robin Hood amongst different productions.

Will Eager is Father MacPhail

MacPhail is the president of the Consistorial Court docket of Self-discipline, an essential a part of the Church, and he has designs to trace down Lyra or have her assassinated. His dæmon is a lizard.

Eager could also be most acquainted to viewers as royal press secretary Michael Adeane, although he has additionally not too long ago appeared in Deep State, Genius, Genius and Victor Frankenstein.

Different credit embrace The Scandalous Woman W, Wolf Corridor, The Musketeers, Silk, Sherlock, Titanic, Garrow’s Legislation and Spanish sequence Dime quién soy.

Eager is the real-life father of Lyra actor Dafne Eager, and has beforehand acted together with her in British/Spanish drama The Refugees.

Georgina Campbell is Adele Starminster

Georgina Campbell (Getty, EH)

Adele is a younger journalist who tries to seek out out extra of Mrs Coulter’s plans from Lyra. Her dæmon is a butterfly.

Campbell gained a Bafta for her efficiency in one-off BBC3 drama Murdered by my Boyfriend, and has additionally starred in Loss of life in Paradise, Freak, Tripped, Flowers, Broadchurch, Black Mirror, Krypton and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword amongst different initiatives.

David Suchet is Kaisa

The dæmon of witch queen Serafina Pekkala, Kaisa seems as a gyrfalcon within the TV sequence – regardless of being a snow goose within the books.

One of the revered British actors of his era, David Suchet is maybe finest referred to as his function because the eponymous Belgian detective in Agatha Christie’s Poirot – a task he held from 1989-2013.

Peter Serafinowicz is Iofur Raknison

Iofur Raknison is an armoured bear who serves because the king of the panserbjørne and ruler of Svalbard. He isn’t on good phrases with Iorek Byrnison.

Peter Serafinowicz in all probability stays finest recognized for voicing Darth Maul within the Star Wars prequel movies. He has an enormous vary of TV and movie credit to his identify together with appearances in Shaun of the Lifeless, Guardians of the Galaxy and The Tick.

Robert Emms is Thomas

Thomas doesn’t seem within the His Darkish Supplies trilogy of books, however is launched in episode two of the present as he works with Lord Boreal to trace down John Parry (under)

Robert Emms has appeared in a number of acclaimed TV reveals reminiscent of Joyful Valley and Chernobyl. His movies roles embrace Warfare Horse, Borg/McEnroe and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Amir Wilson is Will Parry

“At some point, you’ll observe in your father’s footsteps. You’re going to be an incredible man too. You’ll take up his mantle.”

Introducing @Amirrwilsonn as Will Parry.#HisDarkMaterials pic.twitter.com/6lPg1bssmZ — His Darkish Supplies (@darkmaterials) June 6, 2019

A younger boy from our personal fashionable world, Will crosses paths with Lyra in second novel The Refined Knife, the place he turns into a predominant character and travels between varied worlds. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll seem in His Darkish Supplies’ first sequence.

Younger actor Wilson beforehand appeared in brief movie Particular Supply, TV sequence The Letter for the King and Arthurian movie The Child Who Would Be King, the latter in an uncredited function. Alongside His Darkish Supplies sequence two, 2020 will see him star within the remake of The Secret Backyard.

Andrew Scott is Jopari/John Parry

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 08: Andrew Scott attends The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at Royal Albert Corridor on April eight, 2018 in London, England. (Picture by Jeff Spicer/Getty Photographs)

An explorer and shaman who additionally goes by Stanislaus Grumman, Jopari has a mysterious previous and a secret connection to a different character. His dæmon is an osprey known as Sayan Kötör.

Finest recognized for taking part in the villainous Moriarty in Sherlock, Irish actor Scott has additionally appeared in James Bond film Spectre, Black Mirror, Fleabag, Pleasure and lots of different movies and TV reveals. His character is anticipated to look for the primary time in His Darkish Supplies’ second sequence, although a photograph of him was seen within the first sequence.

Lewin Lloyd is Roger Parslow

Lyra’s finest pal in Oxford, Roger’s disappearance sparks off her adventures as she makes an attempt to rescue him from hazard. His dæmon has but to settle into one type.

Younger actor Lloyd has beforehand starred in Sky’s Fortitude as Petter Hansen, Tom Hardy drama Taboo as a younger urchin known as Temple and as Beansie in The Alienist.

Daniel Frogson is Tony Costa

A Gyptian boy who has simply come of age, Tony Costa accompanies Lyra and his fellow Gyptians as they enterprise North to rescue the kids captured by The Gobblers – together with his brother Billy.

17 year-old Frogson’s solely earlier on-screen expertise got here within the CBBC mini-series Joe All Alone, through which he performed the titular character, and in 2018 movie The Satan Outdoors.

Tyler Howitt is Billy Costa

Brother of Tony and son of Ma, Billy is without doubt one of the youngsters held captive by the much-feared Gobblers. There are suspicions that for the needs of the TV present, Billy may need been mixed with one other character from the books – Tony Makarios.

That is Howitt’s first main function – and he’s additionally scheduled to look in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Behind Her Eyes.

Nina Sosanya is Elaine Parry

The mom of Will and spouse of John, Elaine first seems in The Refined Knife the place she is fighting psychological well being issues.

Sosanya has appeared in a wealth of British TV favourites, together with Final Tango in Halifax, W1A and Physician Who. Lately she appeared as an MI6 agent within the second sequence of Killing Eve.

His Darkish Supplies airs on BBC1 on Sundays on BBC1