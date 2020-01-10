Meet the cast of ITV’s Grantchester series 5

Grantchester sequence 5 marks the beginning of a brand new chapter for the 1950s-set ITV crime drama, as Tom Brittney formally replaces James Norton (who departed halfway by means of final season) because the resident vicar and newbie detective.

Right here’s every thing you want to know concerning the forged and characters…

Tom Brittney performs Will Davenport

Who’s Rev Will Davenport? A celibate, motorcycle-riding vicar who final season changed James Norton’s Sidney Chambers as Grantchester’s resident sleuthing man of the fabric. In sequence 5, Will’s (self-imposed) vow of celibacy is examined when he meets journalist Ellie Harding, a good friend of Geordie’s.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST, Tom Brittney revealed that sequence 5 additionally sees Will and Geordie’s relationship examined. “Originally it has been a yr [since the events of the previous season], we’re higher mates than ever in actual life and on-screen, nevertheless it doesn’t final lengthy, our friendship begins to be type of barely torn aside by a brand new man who is available in…

“Vick, played by Ross Boatman, is the owner of this boxing club who helps out these troubled boys and I become involved in that. And slowly I sort of drift away from Geordie because he is not filling that father-shaped hole that I need, after my [character’s] dad shot himself in the head.”

The place have I seen Tom Brittney earlier than? You may recognise Brittney for his function as Lieutenant Jeremy Foster within the time-travelling sequence Outlander. He has additionally appeared as American Tyler Mitchell within the BBC’s Lottery drama The Syndicate, and because the rapist Roger Lockwood in UnReal.

Robson Inexperienced performs Geordie Keating

Who’s Geordie Keating? A gruff police detective and finest mates with Will, he’s married with youngsters and sometimes teases Will about his celibacy. In earlier seasons his marriage to Cathy was on the rocks following his affair with a colleague, nevertheless it’s now firmly again on monitor.

Requested about his character, Robson Inexperienced instructed HEARALPUBLICIST: “Geordie just doesn’t trust anyone. This whole notion of you know, everybody settled, everybody is in a good place, but for Geordie there’s no such thing. Nothing good ever lasts. And something bad will inevitably happen. And because it’s a drama right, it does.”

He additionally described Geordie’s marriage to Cathy as “great. He is now accepted this liberated women being her own boss and he supports her. To the point where they need help [around the house].” Nevertheless, he additionally teased a “devastating” storyline between Cathy and her mom, whom Geordie invitations to stick with them with out first consulting Cathy…

“The secrets and lies about her life enter the environment and my [character’s] wife never told me about it,” he stated. “It’s things we harbour as individuals, they’re very simple themes, but played beautifully within this scenario.”

The place have I seen Robson Inexperienced earlier than? One half of ’90s singing duo Robson and Jerome, Inexperienced’s tv CV consists of distinguished roles like Dr Tony Hill in Wire within the Blood and Dave Ticket in Soldier Soldier; extra not too long ago he performed Teddy in BBC One drama Age Earlier than Magnificence. He’s additionally fronted quite a few fishing programmes, together with Robson Inexperienced: Excessive Fisherman.

Al Weaver performs Leonard Finch

Who’s Leonard Finch? A closeted homosexual curate, he returns from a vacation in Morocco together with his lover at first of sequence 5 — however insists to Mrs Chapman that he’s solely been to Bognor Regis.

The place have I seen Al Weaver earlier than? Weaver has starred in Colette, Peterloo, and The Hole Crown, and not too long ago performed James Edwards within the Mike Bartlett sequence Press.

Kacey Ainsworth performs Cathy Keating

Who’s Cathy Keating? Geordie’s spouse, who final season discovered new independence and is working in a division retailer. She and Geordie have reconciled since his unfaithfulness, however new tensions are launched this season when Geordie enlists the assistance of his mother-in-law round the home— to the entire shock and apparently dismay of Cathy…

The place have I seen Kacey Ainsworth? The actress performed Little Mo in EastEnders, and has beforehand starred in Holby Metropolis’s police spin-off Holby Blue, and performed the gentle-natured Miss Gullet within the revamp of widespread 90’s youngsters’s present, The Worst Witch.

Tessa Peake-Jones performs Mrs Chapman

Who’s Mrs Chapman? Previously Mrs Maguire (she married once more in sequence three), Mrs Chapman is a religious housekeeper to Rev Will Davenport now that Sidney has left for America.

The place have I seen Tessa Peake-Jones? The actress is maybe finest generally known as Raquel Turner in legendary sitcom Solely Fools and Horses, however Peake-Jones has additionally starred as Sue Bond in Medical doctors, Sheila in Unforgotten and Imelda Cousins in Holby Metropolis.

Lauren Carse performs Ellie Harding

Who’s Ellie Harding? Ellie is a journalist and good friend of Geordie’s. Her sensationalist protection of a number of the murders dedicated throughout sequence 5 offend Will, and he typically rebukes her; nonetheless, the pair additionally appear attracted to 1 one other.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST, Brittney stated that his character Will didn’t agree with Ellie “morally,” however that the attraction is there from the start: “Me and Ellie are going to be the Ross and Rachel of Grantchester… I want all Grantchester to be related to Friends, in some way!”

The place have I seen Lauren Carse earlier than? The actress has beforehand starred in dystopian drama People, Vera, The Mallorca Information, and within the mini-series Darkish Mon£y.

Jemma Redgrave as Amelia Davenport

Who’s Amelia Davenport? Will’s timid and aristocratic mom, her overbearing husband died by suicide in season 4 after his son, Will, and Geordie found that he had killed a person. She’s now trying to strike out on her personal and uncover her personal identification – and probably meet somebody new.

The place have I seen Jemma Redgrave earlier than? Worldwide audiences will recognise Redgrave as Evie Wilcox from Howard’s Finish (which additionally starred her aunt, Vanessa Redgrave). She’s additionally starred in Physician Who (because the recurring function of Kate Stewart), Unforgiven and Holby Metropolis.

Grantchester sequence 5, starring Tom Brittney and Robson Inexperienced, begins Friday 10th January 2020 at 9pm on ITV