Meet the cast of ITV’s true-crime drama White House Farm

Primarily based on a real story, ITV’s new factual drama White Home Farm introduces us to Jeremy Bamber (performed by Freddie Fox), whose household is murdered inside their Essex farmhouse in August 1985.

Following the fateful evening, one policeman (performed by Recreation of Thrones’ Mark Addy) will cease at nothing to find what actually occurred at White Home Farm.

Listed here are the solid and characters it is advisable to meet, together with interviews with the solid…

Freddie Fox performs Jeremy Bamber

Who’s Jeremy Bamber? Jeremy Bamber is a younger man who lives a couple of miles away from the household farmhouse, White Home Farm, and caravan park owned by his adoptive and non secular dad and mom, Nevill and June. One fateful evening in August 1985, the police obtain a frantic cellphone name from him, claiming that he’s simply heard from his father that his adoptive sister, Sheila, has gone ‘berserk’ – and that she has a gun.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST, Freddie Fox revealed that he had initially considered approaching the real-life Jeremy Bamber when he was solid within the “enigmatic” function, however modified his thoughts. You possibly can learn the complete interview right here.

Requested about his character, Fox added: “The Jeremy Bamber that I play is, I think, at least initially, charming and certainly something that draws you towards him, something you can’t quite place. At lot of description of him at the time, which I found very interesting, [describes] him bringing an atmosphere into every room that he was in. Didn’t quite know what that atmosphere meant, but it was something that didn’t make you feel quite at ease.”

The place have I seen Freddie Fox earlier than? Fox just lately performed sweet-tempered Wilbur Strauss within the mini-series Yr of the Rabbit, performed a lead function in Russell T Davies’ Channel four collection Cucumber and has starred in numerous movies together with The Three Musketeers, Victor Frankenstein, and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Mark Addy performs DS Stan Jones

Who’s DS Stan Jones? DS Stan Jones is named to against the law scene in a sleepy Essex village, the place 5 members of the identical household have been shot useless contained in the household farmhouse. From a look, it seems like an open-and-shut case, however Jones, who’s been assigned to take care of the household, has his personal personal suspicions…

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST, Mark Addy joked in regards to the bodily dissimilarity between himself and the real-life Stan Jones. “The real Stan: tall, skinny. Yeah, very different from me,” he mentioned. “However it’s about looking for the essence of who these persons are and what their, and the way it impacts them and what it… for Stan he’s all about searching for justice… That was what drove him to maintain going, to maintain at it, when he has been advised simply depart it, step away, take care of the household.

“And he just can’t let it go. Can’t let it go. Because he can see that things [evidence from the crime scene] are being taken… the police helped dig up pits so that they could burn all these blood stained mattresses and… literally torching it.”

“The place have I seen Mark Addy earlier than? The Full Monty actor performed Robert Baratheon in HBO’s epic fantasy collection Recreation of Thrones, and has starred in A Knight’s Story, the TV collection Atlantis (as Hercules), New Blood, and The Syndicate.

Mark Stanley performs Colin Caffell

Who’s Colin Caffell? Father to twin six-year-old boys, Nicholas and Daniel, Colin worries about his ex-wife, Sheila, who’s being handled for schizophrenia. His boys tells him that they’re nervous about staying at their overtly non secular grandparents’ home in Essex, and he drops them off there together with their mom.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST, Mark Stanley revealed that he had spoken to the real-life Colin Caffell whereas researching the character.

“We were on the phone for a good few hours, which when you are talking to someone you’ve never met before about something as sensitive as this, it’s a long time, a long time to try and walk on eggshells about how you ask specific questions about certain things,” Stanley mentioned. “I had his guide [‘In Search of the Rainbow’s Finish’] for reference, however Colin simply mentioned brazenly, you possibly can ask me something. If I don’t really feel comfy, I’ll inform you, however I received’t really feel offended that you just’ve requested.

“We went through his personal relationships with every member of every person who was involved in the tragedy. Especially, Jeremy and Sheila’s mum and dad, June and Neville.”

The place have I seen Mark Stanley earlier than? You would possibly recognise Mark Stanley as Professor Bhaer from the BBC’s mini-series Little Girls; as Lord Babington in ITV’s Sanditon; and extra just lately as Frank in BBC One’s Elizabeth is Lacking. He’s additionally appeared in Recreation of Thrones and The Little Drummer Lady.

Cressida Bonas performs Sheila Caffell

Who’s Sheila Caffell? Sheila has schizophrenia, whereas her ex-husband Colin has custody of their twin sons. In summer season 1985 she and her sons journey to her adoptive dad and mom’ farmhouse for a vacation.

The place have I seen Cressida Bonas earlier than? The actress has beforehand starred in Tulip Fever, as Mrs Steen; The Bye Bye Man; and Physician Thorne.

Gemma Whelan performs Ann Eaton

Who’s Ann Eaton? Ann is cousin to Sheila and Jeremy, and lives near their dad and mom’ farmhouse. Because the collection goes on, she begins to suspect that the police’s murder-suicide idea isn’t correct.

“I think Ann knew that Sheila wasn’t capable of doing something like this,” Gemma Whelan advised HEARALPUBLICIST. “And, that she was no matter her frame of mind adored her youngsters and there was no method she would do this. And so, if not Sheila than who?

“Jeremy was behaving extremely uncharacteristically for someone who had just lost his family. And of course, Ann is his cousin, she knows him. And she just felt something was amiss. She’s discovered very odd behaviour from Jeremy. She felt something wasn’t right, so she is motivated by that. She went deeper into it and took the case on herself, if you like, in a rudimental way.”

The place have I seen Gemma Whelan earlier than? You’ll most likely recognise Gemma Whelan for her roles as Yara Greyjoy in Recreation of Thrones, and as Marian Lister within the interval drama Gentleman Jack. She’s additionally starred in Upstart Crow, Horrible Histories, and The Finish of the F***ing World – and he or she’s additionally set to star within the newest movie adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Stephen Graham performs DCI Thomas ‘Taff’ Jones

Stephen Graham performs DCI Thomas “Taff” Jones, and Mark Addy performs DS Stan Jones

Who’s DCI Thomas ‘Taff’ Jones? When Thomas ‘Taff’ Jones arrives on the scene following a suspected murder-suicide in an Essex farmhouse, he’s underneath strain from high-ups and the press, and is fast to low cost any suggestion that the case isn’t as simple because it seems.

The place have I seen Stephen Graham earlier than? Netflix followers will recognise Stephen Graham for his current function as Anthony ‘Tony Pro’ Provenzano in The Irishman. He’s additionally starred in Line of Obligation, The Virtues, and Rocketman, and is well-known for his breakout function as Combo in That is England.

Alexa Davies performs Julie Mugford

Who’s Julie Mugford? Julie is Jeremy’s girlfriend, and helps him following the horrific killings at his household farmhouse.

“From reading the scripts and research and meeting Paul [Whittington, the dreictor], and talking about it, there are so many layers to this story and so many layers to her [Julie],” Alexa Davies advised HEARALPUBLICIST. “And so many issues to contemplate; I imply, she was 20-years -old when this occurred, and he or she was left with this option to make at 20-years-old, whether or not to do the proper factor and go to the police though she had no proof and didn’t actually have any purpose to assume anybody would imagine her.

“Or to keep it to herself for the rest of her life, which would be a very selfish thing to do, but she was 20 and in love and just wanted to get married and to have her life with this man.”

The place have I seen Alexa Davies earlier than? The actress performed Aretha Garry in Raised By Wolves, Betsey Fletcher in Harlots, Younger Rose in Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once more, and Kate in Detectorists.

Grace Calder performs Heather Amos

Who’s Heather Amos? Heather is Colin’s companion, and successfully step-mother to the twins.

The place have I seen Grace Calder earlier than? Calder is about to play Tessa is the upcoming Channel four drama collection Deadwater Fell, and has beforehand starred in Outlander and Combat the Good Combat.

Richard Goulding performs David

Who’s David? Cousin of Sheila and Jeremy, he helps his sister Ann and her suspicions in regards to the police’s verdict.

The place have I seen Richard Goulding earlier than? Goulding has performed Prince Harry twice, in Mike Bartlett’s King Charles III and in satirical collection The Windsors. He’s additionally starred in Ripper Avenue, Recent Meat, Brexit (as Boris Johnson), and Traitors.

Nicholas Farrell performs Nevill Bamber

Who’s Nevill Bamber? A rich farmer and adoptive father of Sheila and Jeremy. He lives in a farmhouse within the quiet village of Tolleshunt D’Arcy, Essex, together with his with June.

The place have I see Nicholas Farrell earlier than? The Chariots of Fireplace actor has extra just lately starred in The Iron Girl, 13, Legend, and Testomony of Youth.

Amanda Burton performs June Bamber

Who’s June Bamber? A deeply non secular mom and grandmother, who has robust concepts on how finest to deliver up her adoptive daughter Sheila’s twin boys.

The place have I seen Amanda Burton earlier than? Burton has starred in a variety of collection, together with Silent Witness, Waterloo Highway, Midsomer Murders, Pollyanna, and The Stage.

The six-part drama White Home Farm begins on Wednesday eighth January at 9pm on ITV