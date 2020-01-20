Meet the cast of ITV’s Vera series 10

The hat, mac and rattling Land Rover can all solely imply one factor: Brenda Blethyn’s DCI Vera Stanhope is again for one more sequence of ITV’s beloved long-running crime drama, Vera.

Tailored from the crime creator Ann Cleeves’ novels, the 4 new episodes shall be set, as ever, in opposition to the picturesque Northumbrian panorama, starring the unconventional detective and her loyal workforce alongside some visitor appearances…

Brenda Blethyn performs DCI Vera Stanhope



Brenda Blethyn performs Vera

Who’s Vera? DCI Vera Stanhope is a gifted, compassionate and unconventional detective who heads up a workforce at Northumberland and Metropolis Police. She’s prickly, blunt, nearly all the time wears her distinctive hat, and doggedly pursues the reality of every case – even when it lands her in scorching water. Because the sequence have progressed we’ve learnt extra about her backstory, together with her tough relationship together with her father.

The place have I seen Brenda Blethyn earlier than? You would possibly recognise two-time Oscar nominee as Mrs Bennett within the Keira Knightley model of Pleasure and Prejudice, or from her roles in Atonement, Secrets and techniques & Lies, Little Voice, and the Clémence Poésy model of Battle and Peace.

Kenny Doughty performs DS Aiden Healy

Kenny Doughty performs DS Aiden Healy

Who’s DS Aiden Healy? Vera’s right-hand man, DS Aiden Healy has confirmed himself to be a fiercely loyal and laborious working partner-in-solving-crime. He’s a household man with a younger boy, and in relation to instances about fathers and sons or youngsters he generally struggles to maintain his feelings in examine.

The place have I seen Kenny Doughty earlier than? Doughty beforehand performed Jake Harman in Coronation Road and Sean in Stella. He’s additionally extra lately starred in Kay Mellor’s BBC1 drama Love, Lies and Data, and in an episode of Black Work (enjoying Ryan Gillespie).

Jon Morrison performs DC Kenny Lockhart

Jon Morrison performs DC Kenny Lockhart

Who’s DC Kenny Lockhart? A loyal detective with a long time of expertise beneath his belt, and the cynical sense of humour to show it.

The place have I seen Jon Morrison earlier than? The Scottish actor has beforehand starred in The Invoice, Monarch of the Glen, Excessive Occasions, Dream Group, and Who Dares Wins.

Paul Kaye performs Dr Malcolm Donahue

Paul Kaye performs Dr Malcolm Donahue

Who’s Dr Malcolm Donahue? A pedantic pathologist who joined the workforce final season, Dr Malcolm beforehand labored with Vera they usually did not get on, however the pair are lastly establishing a grudging respect for each other.

The place have I seen Paul Kaye earlier than? Whereas Sport of Thrones followers will recognise Kaye because the character Thoros of Myr, the prolific actor’s more moderen onscreen appearances embrace Catherine the Nice as Pugachev; Yr of the Rabbit because the disagreeable D.I. Tanner; Ricky Gervais’ sequence Afterlife because the Psychiatrist; and Chilly Toes as Reverend Daniel Sales space. He initially rose to fame by way of his comedian alter-ego Dennis Pennis.

Ibibnabo Jack performs DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams



Ibibnabo Jack performs DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams

Who’s DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams? A younger and gifted detective with a wry sense of humour and a knack at discovering key witnesses and essential data.

The place have I seen Ibibnabo Jack earlier than? Jack performed Theresa Sutton in Medical doctors final 12 months, and has beforehand starred within the movie Two for Pleasure.

Riley Jones performs PC Mark Edwards

Riley Jones performs PC Mark Edwards

Who’s PC Mark Edwards? The youngest member of Vera’s workforce, Jones has proved himself to be laborious working and wanting to show himself.

The place have I seen Riley Jones earlier than? He performed Ewan in EastEnders final 12 months; his different credit embrace the quick movie Run and the TV sequence Wolfblood.

Martha Cope performs Steph Bayliss

Martha Cope performs Steph Bayliss, and Stuart Laing performs Rob Bayliss

Who’s Steph Bayliss? The mom of a younger man, Dennis, who’s discovered washed up on a seashore. She reveals that her son had lately tracked down his delivery father.

The place have I seen Martha Cope earlier than? The TV actress has appeared in varied reveals, together with Medical doctors, Males Behaving Badly, Peak Follow and Household Affairs.

Stuart Laing performs Rob Bayliss

Who’s Rob Bayliss? The person who raised Dennis, Rob is married to Steph.

The place have I seen Stuart Laing earlier than? Laing is maybe greatest identified for enjoying Rob Minter within the BBC cleaning soap opera EastEnders. He’s additionally starred in varied reveals together with three Steps to Heaven and Strike Drive.

Ajay Chhabra performs Nasir Ali

Ajay Chhabra performs Nasir Ali

Who’s Nasir Ali? A automobile salesman and father of two whose absent enterprise accomplice, Freddy Gill, is discovered mysteriously murdered.

The place have I seen Ajay Chhabra earlier than? Youthful viewers would possibly recognise Chhabra as Anil from The Basil Brush Present; he’s additionally performed Protection Barrister George Karnad in Holby Metropolis and Suresh Mattai within the BBC Radio sequence The Archers.

Viraj Juneja performs Saddiq Ali

Viraj Juneja performs Saddiq Ali

Who’s Saddiq Ali? Nasir’s youngest son, Saddiq is a college scholar and is coddled by each his father and older brother.

The place have I seen Viraj Juneja earlier than? The actor has beforehand starred in Medical doctors, Boyz within the Wooden and The Stand Up Sketch Present.

Mariam McLoughlin performs Tina Tripp

Mariam McLoughlin performs Riley Gill

Who’s Tina Tripp? A proud matriarch and pub proprietor whose husband has simply died; her grandson’s father, Freddy Gill, has additionally simply been murdered, however Tina doesn’t spare any tears for him.

The place have I seen Mariam McLoughlin earlier than? The actress has beforehand starred in Get together Animals, Holby Metropolis, Truckers, and The Invoice.

Extra forged for episode one: