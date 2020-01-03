Meet the cast of ITV’s Vera series 10

The hat, mac and rattling Land Rover can all solely imply one factor: Brenda Blethyn’s DCI Vera Stanhope is again for one more collection of ITV’s beloved long-running crime drama, Vera.

Tailored from the crime writer Ann Cleeves’ novels, the 4 new episodes shall be set, as ever, in opposition to the picturesque Northumbrian panorama, starring the unconventional detective and her loyal workforce alongside some visitor appearances…

Brenda Blethyn performs DCI Vera Stanhope



Brenda Blethyn performs Vera

Who’s Vera? DCI Vera Stanhope is a gifted, compassionate and unconventional detective who heads up a workforce at Northumberland and Metropolis Police. She’s prickly, blunt, nearly all the time wears her distinctive hat, and doggedly pursues the reality of every case – even when it lands her in sizzling water. Because the collection have progressed we’ve learnt extra about her backstory, together with her troublesome relationship together with her father.

The place have I seen Brenda Blethyn earlier than? You may recognise two-time Oscar nominee as Mrs Bennett within the Keira Knightley model of Pleasure and Prejudice, or from her roles in Atonement, Secrets and techniques & Lies, Little Voice, and the Clémence Poésy model of Warfare and Peace.

Kenny Doughty performs DS Aiden Healy

Kenny Doughty performs DS Aiden Healy

Who’s DS Aiden Healy? Vera’s right-hand man, DS Aiden Healy has confirmed himself to be a fiercely loyal and arduous working partner-in-solving-crime. He’s a household man with a younger boy, and with regards to circumstances about fathers and sons or kids he generally struggles to maintain his feelings in test.

The place have I seen Kenny Doughty earlier than? Doughty beforehand performed Jake Harman in Coronation Avenue and Sean in Stella. He’s additionally extra lately starred in Kay Mellor’s BBC1 drama Love, Lies and Data, and in an episode of Black Work (enjoying Ryan Gillespie).

Jon Morrison performs DC Kenny Lockhart

Jon Morrison performs DC Kenny Lockhart

Who’s DC Kenny Lockhart? A loyal detective with a long time of expertise below his belt, and the cynical sense of humour to show it.

The place have I seen Jon Morrison earlier than? The Scottish actor has beforehand starred in The Invoice, Monarch of the Glen, Excessive Occasions, Dream Workforce, and Who Dares Wins.

Paul Kaye performs Dr Malcolm Donahue

Paul Kaye performs Dr Malcolm Donahue

Who’s Dr Malcolm Donahue? A pedantic pathologist who joined the workforce final season, Dr Malcolm beforehand labored with Vera they usually didn’t get on, however the pair are lastly establishing a grudging respect for each other.

The place have I seen Paul Kaye earlier than? Whereas Recreation of Thrones followers will recognise Kaye because the character Thoros of Myr, the prolific actor’s newer onscreen appearances embrace Catherine the Nice as Pugachev; Yr of the Rabbit because the disagreeable D.I. Tanner; Ricky Gervais’ collection Afterlife because the Psychiatrist; and Chilly Ft as Reverend Daniel Sales space. He initially rose to fame through his comedian alter-ego Dennis Pennis.

Ibibnabo Jack performs DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams



Ibibnabo Jack performs DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams

Who’s DC Jacqueline ‘Jac’ Williams? A younger and gifted detective with a wry sense of humour and a knack at discovering key witnesses and essential data.

The place have I seen Ibibnabo Jack earlier than? Jack performed Theresa Sutton in Docs final 12 months, and has beforehand starred within the movie Two for Pleasure.

Riley Jones performs PC Mark Edwards

Riley Jones performs PC Mark Edwards

Who’s PC Mark Edwards? The youngest member of Vera’s workforce, Jones has proved himself to be arduous working and wanting to show himself.

The place have I seen Riley Jones earlier than? He performed Ewan in EastEnders final 12 months; his different credit embrace the brief movie Run and the TV collection Wolfblood.

Ajay Chhabra performs Nasir Ali

Ajay Chhabra performs Nasir Ali

Who’s Nasir Ali? A automotive salesman and father of two whose absent enterprise companion, Freddy Gill, is discovered mysteriously murdered.

The place have I seen Ajay Chhabra earlier than? Youthful viewers may recognise Chhabra as Anil from The Basil Brush Present; he’s additionally performed Protection Barrister George Karnad in Holby Metropolis and Suresh Mattai within the BBC Radio collection The Archers.

Viraj Juneja performs Saddiq Ali

Viraj Juneja performs Saddiq Ali

Who’s Saddiq Ali? Nasir’s youngest son, Saddiq is a college scholar and is coddled by each his father and older brother.

The place have I seen Viraj Juneja earlier than? The actor has beforehand starred in Docs, Boyz within the Wooden and The Stand Up Sketch Present.

Mariam McLoughlin performs Tina Tripp

Mariam McLoughlin performs Riley Gill

Who’s Tina Tripp? A proud matriarch and pub proprietor whose husband has simply died; her grandson’s father, Freddy Gill, has additionally simply been murdered, however Tina doesn’t spare any tears for him.

The place have I seen Mariam McLoughlin earlier than? The actress has beforehand starred in Social gathering Animals, Holby Metropolis, Truckers, and The Invoice.

Further forged for episode one: