Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders series 20

DCI John Barnaby is again for extra Midsomer Murders, with DS Jamie Winters by his aspect – and in collection 20 they're joined by some thrilling visitor stars.

The crew has a brand new pathologist: the indomitable Fleur Perkins, performed by EastEnders' Annette Badland.

Right here’s everybody that you must meet – and the celebrities who play them…

Neil Dudgeon performs DCI John Barnaby

Who’s DCI John Barnaby? The youthful cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby, Midsomer’s unique star. As soon as Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Prison Investigation Division (CID) to Causton CID to step into the position. Regardless of the native homicide charge, John Barnaby lives a cushty life in Midsomer together with his spouse Sarah, their canine Paddy, and younger daughter.

What else has Neil Dudgeon been in? Earlier than he changed Midsomer Murders star John Nettles within the lead position in 2011, Neil Dudgeon performed Jim Riley within the TV collection Lifetime of Riley, and likewise appeared in The Nativity, Silent Witness, Most Evil, Roman’s Empire, Son of Rambow, and Messiah: The Harrowing. One little recognized truth: Dudgeon was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Fringe of Purpose who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to satisfy Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) close to the tip of the movie.

Nick Hendrix performs DS Jamie Winter

Who’s DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right-hand man. He’s younger, eager, and good and has a powerful relationship together with his boss. Jamie has had a string of predecessors as DS, however since becoming a member of the present in 2016 he has been decided to make his mark.

What else has Nick Hendrix been in? The actor starred as Billy Wallace within the first collection of The Crown, and performed Adrian Cooper in Marcella. He has additionally appeared in Suffragette, Legend, and Black Mirror.

Fiona Dolman performs Sarah Barnaby

Who’s Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s spouse. They’ve one daughter collectively, Betty, and a canine referred to as Paddy. Mrs Barnaby is the headteacher of Causton Complete College.

What else has Fiona Dolman been in? Fiona Dolman performed Jackie within the TV collection Heartbeat. Since then, her TV credit have included The Royal Right now, Da Vinci’s Demons, and Waterloo Street.

Annette Badland performs Fleur Perkins

Who’s Fleur Perkins? The formidable new pathologist. She “doesn’t suffer fools gladly” and has a way of humour, intentionally ruffling feathers. She has a vibrant previous that features many husbands and lovers and drives a swanky black Jaguar convertible.

What else has Annette Badland been in? With greater than 150 performing credit to her identify, Annette Badland is maybe greatest recognized for starring as Babe Smith in EastEnders. You may additionally recognise her for taking part in Mrs Fitzgibbons in Outlander, Holodora in The Sparticle Thriller, Mrs Wigmore in Man Down, Margaret Blaine in Physician Who, or Brawdie Henshall in Slicing It.

Kelly Brook performs Laurel Newman

Who’s Laurel Newman? A bride who’s been murdered on her wedding ceremony day. She has simply tied the knot with Gavin Webster, which makes her the brand new daughter-in-law of Sarah Barnaby’s outdated college pal, Hazel Webster. Laurel co-hosts a controversial radio present on Midsomer FM.

What else has Kelly Brook been in? Credit embody Transferring Wallpaper, Smallville, and One Large Glad.

Michael Fox performs Gavin Webster

Who’s Gavin Webster? Laurel’s newlywed husband. He’s a florist, and he has a mood.

What else has Michael Fox been in? Downton Abbey followers will recognise him as Andy Parker, a task he returned to for the latest film. Michael Fox additionally appeared in Dunkirk, taking part in an engineer.

Camilla Arfwedson performs Serena Madison

Who’s Serena Madison? Gavin’s former fiancé, who he jilted on the altar. Gavin had been having an affair with Laurel, and Serena stays livid in regards to the scenario. Serena can also be a marriage costume designer.

What else has Camilla Arfwedson been in? The actress is best-known for taking part in Zosia in Holby Metropolis. She has additionally been in The Little Stranger, The Duchess, and Silent Witness.

Liz Fraser performs Marcia Jackson

Who’s Marcia Jackson? Laurel’s greatest pal. She is a widow and lives alone.

What else has Liz Fraser been in? The actress really died in 2018 on the age of 88, shortly after filming this episode. She was recognized for taking part in a “blonde bimbo” within the Carry On films, and in Dad’s Military she performed Mrs Pike. Liz Fraser was additionally Bafta-nominated for 1959 film I’m All Proper Jack.

Nick Hancock performs Phil Webster

Who’s Phil Webster? Gavin’s dad – the daddy of the groom.

What else has Nick Hancock been in? As a TV presenter, he hosted the sports activities quiz They Suppose It’s All Over for a decade and introduced Room 101 again within the nineties. Display credit embody Damned, Cashback, and Spitting Picture; he’s pictured right here internet hosting a charity sports activities quiz in 2014.

Fenella Woolgar performs Hazel Webster

Who’s Hazel Webster? Gavin’s mum – the mom of the groom. She was Sarah Barnaby’s pal at college, however was by no means a giant fan of John Barnaby.

What else has Fenella Woolgar been in? Fenella Woolgar is, in fact, Sister Hilda from Name the Midwife (above). Earlier than that she appeared in Judy, Mr Jones, Victoria & Abdul, Harlots, The right way to Lose Buddies & Alienate Individuals, and Dwelling Fires.

Colin McFarlane performs Jordan Briggs

Who’s Jordan Briggs? A “shock jock”, and co-host of a radio present on Midsomer FM with homicide sufferer Laurel.

What else has Colin McFarlane been in? He performed the position of Ulysses in Outlander, and was Loeb in each Batman Begins and The Darkish Knight. Physician Who followers will even bear in mind him as Moran, from the 2015 episodes Underneath the Lake and Earlier than the Flood.

Maya Sondhi performs Aisha Khalique

Who’s Aisha Khalique? Laurel’s maid-of-honour and greatest pal, who additionally works at Midsomer FM.

What else has Maya Sondhi been in? The actress made fairly an imact as Maneet Bindra in Line of Responsibility. She’s additionally been seen in The Cut up, Warren, and Citizen Khan.

Ella Balinska performs Grace Briggs

Who’s Grace Briggs? Jordan Briggs’ 18-year-old daughter, who works as a waitress for wedding ceremony planner Juliet Evans – and fashions for wedding ceremony costume designer Serena Madison.

What else has Ella Balinska been in? She just lately starred as Jane Kano within the 2019 Charlie’s Angels film, alongside Naomi Scott and Kristen Stewart.

Gabrielle Glaister performs Juliet Evans

Who’s Juliet Evans? Laurel and Gary’s wedding ceremony planner.

What else has Gabrielle Glaister been in? She just lately performed Hilary in Emmerdale, and starred as Alison Pinion in collection three of Unforgotten. Additional again in her profession, Gabrielle Glaister performed Debs Brownlow in Coronation Road and Patricia Farnham in Brookside.