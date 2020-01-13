Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders series 20

DCI John Barnaby is again for extra Midsomer Murders, with DS Jamie Winters by his aspect – and in collection 20 they’re joined by some thrilling visitor stars.

In the meantime, the workforce has a brand new pathologist: the indomitable Fleur Perkins, performed by EastEnders’ Annette Badland.

Neil Dudgeon performs DCI John Barnaby

Who’s DCI John Barnaby? The youthful cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby, Midsomer’s authentic star. As soon as Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Prison Investigation Division (CID) to Causton CID to step into the position. Regardless of the native homicide fee, John Barnaby lives a cushty life in Midsomer along with his spouse Sarah, their canine Paddy, and younger daughter.

What else has Neil Dudgeon been in? Earlier than he changed Midsomer Murders star John Nettles within the lead position in 2011, Neil Dudgeon performed Jim Riley within the TV collection Lifetime of Riley, and in addition appeared in The Nativity, Silent Witness, Most Evil, Roman’s Empire, Son of Rambow, and Messiah: The Harrowing. One little identified truth: Dudgeon was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Fringe of Purpose who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to fulfill Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) close to the top of the movie.

Nick Hendrix performs DS Jamie Winter

Who’s DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right-hand man. He’s younger, eager, and sensible and has a powerful relationship along with his boss. Jamie has had a string of predecessors as DS, however since becoming a member of the present in 2016 he has been decided to make his mark.

What else has Nick Hendrix been in? The actor starred as Billy Wallace within the first collection of The Crown, and performed Adrian Cooper in Marcella. He has additionally appeared in Suffragette, Legend, and Black Mirror.

Fiona Dolman performs Sarah Barnaby

Who’s Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s spouse. They’ve one daughter collectively, Betty, and a canine known as Paddy. Mrs Barnaby is the headteacher of Causton Complete College.

What else has Fiona Dolman been in? Fiona Dolman performed Jackie within the TV collection Heartbeat. Since then, her TV credit have included The Royal Right now, Da Vinci’s Demons, and Waterloo Street.

Annette Badland performs Fleur Perkins

Who’s Fleur Perkins? The formidable new pathologist. She “doesn’t suffer fools gladly” and has a way of humour, intentionally ruffling feathers. She has a vibrant previous that features many husbands and lovers and drives a swanky black Jaguar convertible.

What else has Annette Badland been in? With greater than 150 performing credit to her title, Annette Badland is probably finest identified for starring as Babe Smith in EastEnders. You might also recognise her for enjoying Mrs Fitzgibbons in Outlander, Holodora in The Sparticle Thriller, Mrs Wigmore in Man Down, Margaret Blaine in Physician Who, or Brawdie Henshall in Chopping It.

Jason Watkins performs Joe Ferabbee

Who’s Joe Ferabbee? Joe is initially from the Midsomer village of Swynton Magna, who returns there because the proprietor of the travelling Ferabbee’s Circus. He completely adores his job however these are arduous instances for his present, dealing with monetary stress resulting from falling ticket gross sales in addition to makes an attempt from his estranged brother to turf him off the land he inherited from his father.

What else has Jason Watkins been in? Watkins had a recurring position within the BBC Three sci-fi drama Being Human, earlier than touchdown a gig on the principle forged of Sky One grocery store comedy Trollied. He broke out in ITV’s factual drama The Misplaced Honour of Christopher Jefferies, a efficiency which earned him a tv BAFTA for Finest Actor.

Because the large win, he has labored on a number of main initiatives together with the Tom Hardy drama Taboo, John Cleese sitcom Maintain The Sundown, Hugh Grant’s A Very English Scandal and the third season of Netflix’s The Crown as Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Neil Stuke performs Curtis Ferabbee

Neil Stuke in Silent Witness

Who’s Curtis Ferabbee? Curtis is Joe’s estranged brother and a neighborhood farmer. He’s eager to get his brother’s circus out of city as the 2 of them have been on dangerous phrases for over 30 years.

What else has Neil Stuke been in? Stuke has had roles on a lot of British tv reveals over a profession spanning three a long time, however might be finest identified for the likes of Recreation On, Silent Witness, The Invoice and authorized drama Silk.

Kevin Eldon performs Terry ‘Groucho’ Bellini

Who’s Terry ‘Groucho’ Bellini? Terry is one half of a clown double act who’re one of many largest sights at Ferabbee’s Circus. He sees himself as too good for the ailing present and begins on the lookout for work elsewhere.

What else has Kevin Eldon been in? Eldon is a recognisable face to followers of British comedy, having had roles in I’m Alan Partridge, Spaced, Huge Practice, Brass Eye, Nighty Night time and Nathan Barley to call just a few. Extra just lately, he took on the position of Lance Corporal Jones, originated by Clive Dunn, in Dad’s Military: The Misplaced Episodes.

Mike Grady performs Les ‘Oucho’ Morrison

Who’s Les ‘Oucho’ Morrison? Les is the second half of the Oucho/Groucho double act at Ferabbee’s Circus, however his major problem with alcohol is alienating his stage accomplice and inflicting pressure between them.

What else has Mike Grady been in? Grady performed the position of Barry Wilkinson on the long-running BBC sitcom Final of the Summer season Wine and supplies the voice of Sir Robert Norramby on youngsters’s favorite Thomas & Pals.

Lorraine Ashbourne performs Daniella Bellini

Who’s Daniella Bellini? Previously a trapeze artist at Ferabbee’s Circus, Daniella stopped performing after her sister tragically died resulting from an accident throughout one fateful present. She stayed with the circus working behind a kiosk, leaving her proficient daughter Sophia to take up her acrobatic previous position. She is married to Terry ‘Groucho’ Bellini, however doesn’t want to depart the circus as he does.

What else has Lorraine Ashbourne been in? Lorraine Ashbourne has appeared on plenty of high-profile tv collection, together with Silent Witness, Unforgotten and The Crown as late Labour politician Barbara Fort. In actual life, she is married to actor and director Andy Serkis, finest identified for enjoying Gollum in The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings movie collection.

Joni Kamen performs Sophia Bellini

Who’s Sophia Bellini? The daughter of Terry and Daniella Bellini, Sophia grew up with the circus and is now a proficient and daring trapeze artist herself.

What else has Joni Kamen been in? Kamen just lately appeared within the impartial movie The Ebook of Gabrielle.

Andrew Gower performs Harry Ferabbee

Who’s Harry Ferabbee? Harry is Joe’s son who works with him on the circus, however is annoyed and anxious by their dramatically falling commerce. He thinks that their model wants a significant revamp, however his father routinely dismisses his concepts.

What else has Andrew Gower been in? He’s in all probability finest identified for enjoying Charles Stuart within the second season of time journey drama Outlander, however has additionally appeared on BBC One hit Poldark and big-budget Amazon fantasy collection Carnival Row.

Terence Maynard performs Ashley Denton

Who’s Ashley Denton? Denton is a well known determine within the Swynton Magna neighborhood, because the proprietor of a well-liked native restaurant, chair of the parish council planning committee and a charity fundraiser. He is likely one of the most vital supporters of Ferabbee’s Circus.

What else has Terence Maynard been in? He’s finest identified for enjoying Tony Stewart on ITV cleaning soap opera Coronation Road and in addition had a small position within the Tom Cruise motion movie Fringe of Tomorrow.

Lorraine Burroughs performs Freya Ferabbee

Who’s Freya Ferabbee? Freya is married to Curtis, Joe’s brother, however their relationship is in a tricky spot. He’s incessantly proven to be controlling and mistrusting, holding a detailed eye on her actions and who she spends time with. Freya works at Denton’s restaurant half time in addition to being a yoga teacher.

What else has Lorraine Burroughs been in? Burroughs had a lead position within the 2012 movie Quick Ladies and has additionally appeared on Carnival Row, Onerous Solar and ITV drama Butterfly.

Andrew Knott performs Mostyn Cartwright

Andrew Knott in Strangers

Who’s Mostyn Cartwright? Mostyn works within the abattoir on Curtis and Freya’s farm. He has a chequered previous and his husbandry of the animals on the farm has been questioned.

What else has Andrew Knott been in? Andrew Knott had a breakout position on household drama The place The Coronary heart Is, earlier than becoming a member of the forged of the acclaimed movie adaptation of The Historical past Boys. He performed Smithy’s good friend Dirtbox on the sitcom Gavin & Stacey, with later appearances on Casualty and Grantchester.

Jonathan Bonnici performs Raoul Delgado

Who’s Raoul Delgado? Raoul is an illusionist working for Ferabbee’s Circus. He’s a mysterious determine who is claimed to have the ability to make something disappear…

What else has Jonathan Bonnici been in? Bonnici appeared in an episode of Sky 1’s light-hearted journey collection Hooten and the Girl.