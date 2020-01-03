Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders series 20

DCI John Barnaby is again for extra Midsomer Murders, with DS Jamie Winters by his facet – and in sequence 20 they’re joined by some thrilling visitor stars.

In the meantime, the workforce has a brand new pathologist: the indomitable Fleur Perkins, performed by EastEnders’ Annette Badland.

When is Midsomer Murders again on ITV?

The place is Midsomer Murders filmed?

Right here’s everybody you must meet – and the celebs who play them…

Neil Dudgeon performs DCI John Barnaby

Who’s DCI John Barnaby? The youthful cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby, Midsomer’s unique star. As soon as Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Felony Investigation Division (CID) to Causton CID to step into the position. Regardless of the native homicide fee, John Barnaby lives a snug life in Midsomer along with his spouse Sarah, their canine Paddy, and younger daughter.

What else has Neil Dudgeon been in? Earlier than he changed Midsomer Murders star John Nettles within the lead position in 2011, Neil Dudgeon performed Jim Riley within the TV sequence Lifetime of Riley, and in addition appeared in The Nativity, Silent Witness, Most Evil, Roman’s Empire, Son of Rambow, and Messiah: The Harrowing. One little identified truth: Dudgeon was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Fringe of Motive who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to satisfy Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) close to the tip of the movie.

Nick Hendrix performs DS Jamie Winter

Who’s DS Jamie Winter? Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right-hand man. He’s younger, eager, and good and has a powerful relationship along with his boss. Jamie has had a string of predecessors as DS, however since becoming a member of the present in 2016 he has been decided to make his mark.

What else has Nick Hendrix been in? The actor starred as Billy Wallace within the first sequence of The Crown, and performed Adrian Cooper in Marcella. He has additionally appeared in Suffragette, Legend, and Black Mirror.

Fiona Dolman performs Sarah Barnaby

Who’s Sarah Barnaby? Sarah Barnaby is John’s spouse. They’ve one daughter collectively, Betty, and a canine referred to as Paddy. Mrs Barnaby is the headteacher of Causton Complete Faculty.

What else has Fiona Dolman been in? Fiona Dolman performed Jackie within the TV sequence Heartbeat. Since then, her TV credit have included The Royal Right now, Da Vinci’s Demons, and Waterloo Street.

Annette Badland performs Fleur Perkins

Who’s Fleur Perkins? The formidable new pathologist. She “doesn’t suffer fools gladly” and has a way of humour, intentionally ruffling feathers. She has a vibrant previous that features many husbands and lovers and drives a swanky black Jaguar convertible.

What else has Annette Badland been in? With greater than 150 appearing credit to her title, Annette Badland is probably greatest identified for starring as Babe Smith in EastEnders. You might also recognise her for enjoying Mrs Fitzgibbons in Outlander, Holodora in The Sparticle Thriller, Mrs Wigmore in Man Down, Margaret Blaine in Physician Who, or Brawdie Henshall in Reducing It.

Kelly Brook performs Laurel Newman

Who’s Laurel Newman? A bride who’s been murdered on her marriage ceremony day. She has simply tied the knot with Gavin Webster, which makes her the brand new daughter-in-law of Sarah Barnaby’s previous college pal, Hazel Webster. Laurel co-hosts a controversial radio present on Midsomer FM.

What else has Kelly Brook been in? Credit embrace Shifting Wallpaper, Smallville, and One Massive Comfortable.

Michael Fox performs Gavin Webster

Who’s Gavin Webster? Laurel’s newlywed husband. He’s a florist, and he has a mood.

What else has Michael Fox been in? Downton Abbey followers will recognise him as Andy Parker, a task he returned to for the latest film. Michael Fox additionally appeared in Dunkirk, enjoying an engineer.

Camilla Arfwedson performs Serena Madison

Who’s Serena Madison? Gavin’s former fiancé, who he jilted on the altar. Gavin had been having an affair with Laurel, and Serena stays livid concerning the state of affairs. Serena can also be a marriage costume designer.

What else has Camilla Arfwedson been in? The actress is best-known for enjoying Zosia in Holby Metropolis. She has additionally been in The Little Stranger, The Duchess, and Silent Witness.

Liz Fraser performs Marcia Jackson

Who’s Marcia Jackson? Laurel’s greatest pal. She is a widow and lives alone.

What else has Liz Fraser been in? The actress really died in 2018 on the age of 88, shortly after filming this episode. She was identified for enjoying a “blonde bimbo” within the Carry On motion pictures, and in Dad’s Military she performed Mrs Pike. Liz Fraser was additionally Bafta-nominated for 1959 film I’m All Proper Jack.

Nick Hancock performs Phil Webster

Who’s Phil Webster? Gavin’s dad – the daddy of the groom.

What else has Nick Hancock been in? As a TV presenter, he hosted the sports activities quiz They Assume It’s All Over for a decade and offered Room 101 again within the nineties. Display screen credit embrace Damned, Cashback, and Spitting Picture; he’s pictured right here internet hosting a charity sports activities quiz in 2014.

Fenella Woolgar performs Hazel Webster

Who’s Hazel Webster? Gavin’s mum – the mom of the groom. She was Sarah Barnaby’s pal at college, however was by no means an enormous fan of John Barnaby.

What else has Fenella Woolgar been in? Fenella Woolgar is, in fact, Sister Hilda from Name the Midwife (above). Earlier than that she appeared in Judy, Mr Jones, Victoria & Abdul, Harlots, Tips on how to Lose Mates & Alienate Individuals, and House Fires.

Colin McFarlane performs Jordan Briggs

Who’s Jordan Briggs? A “shock jock”, and co-host of a radio present on Midsomer FM with homicide sufferer Laurel.

What else has Colin McFarlane been in? He performed the position of Ulysses in Outlander, and was Loeb in each Batman Begins and The Darkish Knight. Physician Who followers may even bear in mind him as Moran, from the 2015 episodes Beneath the Lake and Earlier than the Flood.

Maya Sondhi performs Aisha Khalique

Who’s Aisha Khalique? Laurel’s maid-of-honour and greatest pal, who additionally works at Midsomer FM.

What else has Maya Sondhi been in? The actress made fairly an imact as Maneet Bindra in Line of Obligation. She’s additionally been seen in The Break up, Warren, and Citizen Khan.

Ella Balinska performs Grace Briggs

Who’s Grace Briggs? Jordan Briggs’ 18-year-old daughter, who works as a waitress for marriage ceremony planner Juliet Evans – and fashions for marriage ceremony costume designer Serena Madison.

What else has Ella Balinska been in? She not too long ago starred as Jane Kano within the 2019 Charlie’s Angels film, alongside Naomi Scott and Kristen Stewart.

Gabrielle Glaister performs Juliet Evans

Who’s Juliet Evans? Laurel and Gary’s marriage ceremony planner.

What else has Gabrielle Glaister been in? She not too long ago performed Hilary in Emmerdale, and starred as Alison Pinion in sequence three of Unforgotten. Additional again in her profession, Gabrielle Glaister performed Debs Brownlow in Coronation Avenue and Patricia Farnham in Brookside.