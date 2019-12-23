Meet the cast of Netflix drama You season two

Netflix’s unnerving psychological thriller You was a shock hit when it debuted final 12 months, arriving shortly after Christmas simply as folks’s urge for food for candy sentiment started to wane.

The collection wrapped up dramatically and left followers determined for extra episodes, which the streaming service was all too joyful to offer.

You season 2 assessment: The return of Netflix’s enjoyably trashy thriller

The second instalment will characteristic each new and returning faces, so forward of its premiere on Boxing Day, it’s time to get acquainted with the forged of You’s upcoming season…

*Warning: Spoilers for the primary season of YOU are on this article*

Penn Badgley performs Joe Goldberg

Who’s Joe Goldberg? Joe is the lead character of the present’s first and second season, a sociopathic killer with a bent to stalk and obsess over sure girls in his life.

Within the first season, the unlucky recipient of his consideration was aspiring author Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), who in the end met her demise at his palms.

Joe pins the homicide on Beck’s therapist, Dr Nicky (John Stamos), with the second season seeing him transfer to Los Angeles beneath the brand new identify, Will.

sorry to this man https://t.co/S8AiAKkuQd — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 9, 2019

What else has Penn Badgley been in? Badgley is greatest recognized for the favored teen drama collection Gossip Woman, the place he performed the position of Dan Humphrey.

He additionally had a significant position within the acclaimed Emma Stone comedy Simple A, and appeared in two episodes of 2015 miniseries The Slap, which is on the market to stream on All four.

Victoria Pedretti performs Love Quinn

Who’s Love Quinn? Love Quinn is the most recent lady to grow to be the centre of Joe’s obsessive tendencies. She is an aspiring chef and well being guru who he meets after shifting to Los Angeles.

Love is difficult. pic.twitter.com/AAvLGttBIG — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 6, 2019

What else has Victoria Pedretti been in? Pedretti’s large breakout position was as Eleanor “Nell” Crain in Netflix horror collection The Haunting of Hill Home. Over the summer season, she additionally appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s newest movie As soon as Upon A Time in Hollywood.

James Scully performs Forty Quinn

(Photograph by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Photos)

Who’s Forty Quinn? Forty is Love’s brother, an aspiring screenwriter who has beforehand confronted severe struggles with habit.

Simply what LA wants. One other aspiring screenwriter, however you are totally different, proper Forty? pic.twitter.com/SzlSmwhOGE — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 7, 2019

What else has James Scully been in? Scully was lately seen within the 2018 tv collection Heathers, which served as a remake of the 1988 film of the identical identify.

Jenna Ortega performs Ellie Alves

Who’s Ellie Alves? Ellie is a troublesome, assured teenager who grew up in Los Angeles and isn’t afraid of something the town has in retailer for her… not but, at the very least.

Ellie, what’s your @? pic.twitter.com/IGQKnDXd1R — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 9, 2019

What else has Jenna Ortega been in? 17-year-old Jenna Ortega has been appearing from a younger age. Jane The Virgin followers might recognise her as younger Jane within the flashback sections of the favored Netflix collection, whereas she additionally performed the position of Darcy in 2015’s Richie Wealthy reboot.

Ambyr Childers performs Candace

(Photograph by Mike Pont/Getty Photos for A E)

Who’s Candace? Candace is Joe’s ex-girlfriend, who was initially considered useless all through season one, solely to pop up alive and nicely in a remaining episode twist. She is about to have a bigger position within the second season, becoming a member of the primary forged.

What else has Ambyr Childers been in? Childers bought her begin on the American cleaning soap opera All My Kids, however could also be higher recognized to British viewers from her recurring position in Liev Schreiber’s drama collection Ray Donavon.

Carmela Zumbado performs Delilah Alves

Who’s Delilah Alves? Delilah is Ellie’s older sister, an investigative reporter who’s at all times eager to observe a narrative. She’s had a troublesome previous and because of this is continuously distrustful of the folks round her.

Hey there, Delilah. pic.twitter.com/UTK1FNrCqh — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 10, 2019

What else has Carmela Zumbado been in? Zumbado has had small roles in varied American tv exhibits together with Loopy Ex-Girlfriend, NCIS: Los Angeles and Rosewood.

Robin Lord Taylor performs Will

Simply brightening your feeds with the ray of sunshine that’s @robinlordtaylor. pic.twitter.com/MCGpyFfBzL — YOU (@YouNetflix) December four, 2019

Who’s Will? Will is a personable man whose job brings him into contact with unsavoury folks and in the end traps him in a troublesome scenario.

What else has Robin Lord Taylor been in? Robin Lord Taylor is greatest recognized for taking part in iconic Batman nemesis The Penguin in DC’s prequel tv collection Gotham.

Chris D’Elia performs Henderson

We all know all about secrets and techniques, Henderson. pic.twitter.com/RVr1RQijxk — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 11, 2019

Who’s Henderson? Henderson is a wealthy and well-known slapstick comedian in Los Angeles, however he’s hiding secrets and techniques that maintain the potential to smash him.

What else has Chris D’Elia been in? Chris D’Elia has had a stand-up profession in actual life, making Henderson fairly a pure match for him, however extra lately has branched out into appearing with roles in The Good Physician and Undateable.

Charlie Barnett performs Gabe

#RussianDoll co-star @_CharlieBarnett has joined Season 2 of @YouNetflix! He’ll play Gabe, greatest good friend to Love —the present’s new feminine lead performed by Victoria Pedretti. pic.twitter.com/C9lQ6K2jOl — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) March 27, 2019

Who’s Gabe? Gabe is an L.A. acupuncturist and longtime greatest good friend to Love, which may nicely put him on a collision course with Joe as he begins to shut in.

What else has Charlie Barnett been in? Charlie Barnett burst onto the scene earlier this 12 months with a starring position in acclaimed Netflix collection Russian Doll. Previous to that, he had appeared in three seasons of emergency service drama Chicago Hearth.

John Stamos performs Dr Nicky

(Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Photos)

Who’s Dr Nicky? Dr Nicky first appeared in season one in every of You as a therapist to the ill-fated Guinevere Beck, who Joe additionally visits beneath a unique identify to seek out out extra about her.

Finally, issues finish badly for Nicky as he’s framed for Joe’s crimes, however he’ll nonetheless return for season two – may he expose Joe’s true nature as soon as and for all?

dr. nicky will see you at four:20 pic.twitter.com/tywqvQVNEk — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 29, 2018

What else has John Stamos been in? John Stamos has had an extended profession in tv relationship again to the 1980s and the American sitcom Full Home. He later joined the forged of hospital drama ER for its remaining 4 seasons and has since had roles in horror collection Scream Queens and Netflix revival Fuller Home.