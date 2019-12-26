Meet the cast of Netflix drama You season two

Netflix’s unnerving psychological thriller You was a shock hit when it debuted final yr, arriving shortly after Christmas simply as folks’s urge for food for candy sentiment started to wane.

The sequence wrapped up dramatically and left followers determined for extra episodes, which the streaming service was all too comfortable to supply.

You season 2 evaluate: The return of Netflix’s enjoyably trashy thriller

The second instalment will characteristic each new and returning faces, so forward of its premiere on Boxing Day, it’s time to get acquainted with the solid of You’s upcoming season…

*Warning: Spoilers for the primary season of YOU are on this article*

Penn Badgley performs Joe Goldberg

Who’s Joe Goldberg? Joe is the lead character of the present’s first and second season, a sociopathic killer with a bent to stalk and obsess over sure ladies in his life.

Within the first season, the unlucky recipient of his consideration was aspiring author Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), who in the end met her demise at his arms.

Joe pins the homicide on Beck’s therapist, Dr Nicky (John Stamos), with the second season seeing him transfer to Los Angeles underneath the brand new identify, Will.

sorry to this man https://t.co/S8AiAKkuQd — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 9, 2019

What else has Penn Badgley been in? Badgley is greatest identified for the favored teen drama sequence Gossip Woman, the place he performed the function of Dan Humphrey.

He additionally had a serious function within the acclaimed Emma Stone comedy Straightforward A, and appeared in two episodes of 2015 miniseries The Slap, which is obtainable to stream on All four.

Victoria Pedretti performs Love Quinn

Who’s Love Quinn? Love Quinn is the newest lady to turn out to be the centre of Joe’s obsessive tendencies. She is an aspiring chef and well being guru who he meets after transferring to Los Angeles.

Love is sophisticated. pic.twitter.com/AAvLGttBIG — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 6, 2019

What else has Victoria Pedretti been in? Pedretti’s large breakout function was as Eleanor “Nell” Crain in Netflix horror sequence The Haunting of Hill Home. Over the summer season, she additionally appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s newest movie As soon as Upon A Time in Hollywood.

James Scully performs Forty Quinn

(Photograph by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Photographs)

Who’s Forty Quinn? Forty is Love’s brother, an aspiring screenwriter who has beforehand confronted severe struggles with dependancy.

Simply what LA wants. One other aspiring screenwriter, however you are totally different, proper Forty? pic.twitter.com/SzlSmwhOGE — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 7, 2019

What else has James Scully been in? Scully was lately seen within the 2018 tv sequence Heathers, which served as a remake of the 1988 film of the identical identify.

Jenna Ortega performs Ellie Alves

Who’s Ellie Alves? Ellie is a tricky, assured teenager who grew up in Los Angeles and isn’t afraid of something the town has in retailer for her… not but, not less than.

Ellie, what’s your @? pic.twitter.com/IGQKnDXd1R — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 9, 2019

What else has Jenna Ortega been in? 17-year-old Jenna Ortega has been performing from a younger age. Jane The Virgin followers might recognise her as younger Jane within the flashback sections of the favored Netflix sequence, whereas she additionally performed the function of Darcy in 2015’s Richie Wealthy reboot.

Ambyr Childers performs Candace

(Photograph by Mike Pont/Getty Photographs for A E)

Who’s Candace? Candace is Joe’s ex-girlfriend, who was initially considered useless all through season one, solely to pop up alive and properly in a ultimate episode twist. She is about to have a bigger function within the second season, becoming a member of the principle solid.

What else has Ambyr Childers been in? Childers received her begin on the American cleaning soap opera All My Youngsters, however could also be higher identified to British viewers from her recurring function in Liev Schreiber’s drama sequence Ray Donavon.

Carmela Zumbado performs Delilah Alves

Who’s Delilah Alves? Delilah is Ellie’s older sister, an investigative reporter who’s at all times eager to observe a narrative. She’s had a tricky previous and because of this is continuously distrustful of the folks round her.

Hey there, Delilah. pic.twitter.com/UTK1FNrCqh — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 10, 2019

What else has Carmela Zumbado been in? Zumbado has had small roles in varied American tv reveals together with Loopy Ex-Girlfriend, NCIS: Los Angeles and Rosewood.

Robin Lord Taylor performs Will

Simply brightening your feeds with the ray of sunshine that’s @robinlordtaylor. pic.twitter.com/MCGpyFfBzL — YOU (@YouNetflix) December four, 2019

Who’s Will? Will is a personable man whose job brings him into contact with unsavoury folks and in the end traps him in a troublesome scenario.

What else has Robin Lord Taylor been in? Robin Lord Taylor is greatest identified for enjoying iconic Batman nemesis The Penguin in DC’s prequel tv sequence Gotham.

Chris D’Elia performs Henderson

We all know all about secrets and techniques, Henderson. pic.twitter.com/RVr1RQijxk — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 11, 2019

Who’s Henderson? Henderson is a wealthy and well-known humorist in Los Angeles, however he’s hiding secrets and techniques that maintain the potential to spoil him.

What else has Chris D’Elia been in? Chris D’Elia has had a stand-up profession in actual life, making Henderson fairly a pure match for him, however extra lately has branched out into performing with roles in The Good Physician and Undateable.

Charlie Barnett performs Gabe

#RussianDoll co-star @_CharlieBarnett has joined Season 2 of @YouNetflix! He’ll play Gabe, greatest good friend to Love —the present’s new feminine lead performed by Victoria Pedretti. pic.twitter.com/C9lQ6K2jOl — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) March 27, 2019

Who’s Gabe? Gabe is an L.A. acupuncturist and longtime greatest good friend to Love, which might properly put him on a collision course with Joe as he begins to shut in.

What else has Charlie Barnett been in? Charlie Barnett burst onto the scene earlier this yr with a starring function in acclaimed Netflix sequence Russian Doll. Previous to that, he had appeared in three seasons of emergency service drama Chicago Hearth.

John Stamos performs Dr Nicky

(Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Photographs)

Who’s Dr Nicky? Dr Nicky first appeared in season one in every of You as a therapist to the ill-fated Guinevere Beck, who Joe additionally visits underneath a distinct identify to search out out extra about her.

Finally, issues finish badly for Nicky as he’s framed for Joe’s crimes, however he’ll nonetheless return for season two – might he expose Joe’s true nature as soon as and for all?

dr. nicky will see you at four:20 pic.twitter.com/tywqvQVNEk — YOU (@YouNetflix) December 29, 2018

What else has John Stamos been in? John Stamos has had a protracted profession in tv relationship again to the 1980s and the American sitcom Full Home. He later joined the solid of hospital drama ER for its ultimate 4 seasons and has since had roles in horror sequence Scream Queens and Netflix revival Fuller Home.