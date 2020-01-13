Meet the cast of Netflix ice skating drama Spinning Out

We’re solely a few weeks into 2020 and already Netflix have rolled out numerous excessive profile new exhibits, together with ice skating drama Spinning Out.

The collection follows an aspiring Olympic skater as she tries to get again into competing kind after struggling a critical damage, all of the whereas hiding she and her mom’s struggles with psychological well being.

Right here’s all the things you might want to know concerning the forged and characters in Spinning Out…

Kaya Scodelario performs Kat Baker

Who’s Kat Baker? Kat is a gifted skater who as soon as competed alone till a horrible damage left her confidence in tatters. She returns to the ice in a partnership with bad-boy Justin Davis and her eyes on the Olympic Video games. Kat suffers from bipolar dysfunction, a secret she retains from her new accomplice.

What else has Kaya Scodelario been in? Scodelario received her massive break on the unique lineup of adlescent drama Skins and has since appeared in The Maze Runner collection of movies in addition to final summer season’s alligator thriller Crawl.

Willow Shields performs Serena Baker

Who’s Serena Baker? Serena is Kat’s sister and a fellow determine skater.

What else has Willow Shields been in? Shields is best-known for enjoying Primrose Everdeen, sister to Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss, in The Starvation Video games movie collection.

Evan Roderick performs Justin Davis

Who’s Justin Davis? Justin is Kat’s new skating accomplice and a proficient performer, however one thing of a bad-boy who doesn’t all the time apply himself the way in which he ought to.

What else has Evan Roderick been in? Roderick appeared within the DC Comics TV collection Arrow as Star Metropolis police officer Nick Anastas.

David James Elliott performs James Davis

Who’s James Davis? James is the rich father of determine skater Justin.

What else has David James Elliott been in? David James Elliott was the lead on the lengthy working TV collection JAG (Decide Advocate Normal), starring in ten seasons as Harmon Rabb Jr, a job he reprised in three episodes of NCIS final yr.

Sarah Wright Olsen performs Mandy Davis

Who’s Mandy Davis? Mandy is James’ second spouse and the stepmother to Justin.

What else has Sarah Wright Olsen been in? She appeared in a number of episodes of Amy Poehler’s comedy collection Parks & Recreation because the daughter of long-suffering worker Jerry Gergich.

Svetlana Efremova performs Dasha Fedorova

Who’s Dasha Fedorova? Dasha is the skating coach to Justin and Kat, initially hailing from Russia.

What else has Svetlana Efremova been in? Svetlana had a recurring position within the acclaimed Chilly Conflict drama The Individuals starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.

Amanda Zhou performs Jenn Yu

Who’s Jenn Yu? Jenn is Kat’s greatest pal who shares her ardour for determine skating.

What else has Amanda Zhou been in? Zhou is a comparatively contemporary face on the appearing scene, however has an enormous yr in 2020 with each Spinning Out and a job in one other Netflix drama known as October Faction.

Mitchell Edwards performs Marcus Holmes

Who’s Marcus Holmes? Marcus is one other pal to Kat who she grew to become near at work.

What else has Mitchell Edwards been in? Edwards has appeared within the sports activities drama collection All American and crime thriller The Repair starring The Mentalist’s Robin Tunney.

Will Kemp performs Mitch Saunders

Who’s Mitch Saunders? Mitch is the skating coach to Serena, Kat’s youthful sister.

What else has Will Kemp been in? Kemp has appeared in a number of episodes of the comedy collection Girlfriends’ Information to Divorce and in addition had a small position within the new DC Comics drama Doom Patrol.

January Jones performs Carol Baker

Who’s Carol Baker? Carol Baker is Kat’s mom who suffers from bipolar dysfunction, the identical sickness that afflicts her daughter.

What else has January Jones been in? January Jones earned two Golden Globe nominations throughout her time on the critically acclaimed collection Mad Males within the position of Betty Draper. She additionally portrayed the favored Marvel character Emma Frost in 2011’s X-Males: First Class.

Spinning Out is streaming on Netflix now