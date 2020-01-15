News WORLD

Meet the cast of Netflix romance Virgin River

January 15, 2020
After dropping Virgin River onto Netflix in December, solely two weeks later the streaming service renewed the sequence for a second season.

Primarily based on a profitable set of novels by author Robyn Carr, the sequence follows a midwife and nurse as she units up a life for herself in a distant city after struggling tragedy.

Right here’s every part you want to find out about Virgin River…

Alexandra Breckenridge performs Melinda “Mel” Monroe

Who’s Melinda ‘Mel’ Monroe? Melinda is a nurse and midwife who strikes to the distant city of Virgin River, California for a contemporary begin away from her painful reminiscences.

What else has Alexandra Breckenridge been in? Breckenridge has appeared in two seasons of American Horror Story, portrayed Jessie Anderson in The Strolling Useless and most just lately had a principal function within the smash-hit US drama This Is Us.

Martin Henderson performs Jack Sheridan

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 04: Actor Martin Henderson speak

Who’s Jack Sheridan? Jack Sheridan is a former U.S marine who suffers from post-traumatic stress dysfunction from his time within the army. As of late, he spends his time managing the native bar in Virgin River.

What else has Martin Henderson been in? Henderson had a principal function in seasons 12-14 of the long-running US medical drama Gray’s Anatomy.

Lauren Hammersley performs Charmaine Roberts

Who’s Charmaine Roberts? Charmaine is a neighborhood from Virgin River and has a ‘friends with benefits’ association with Jack.

What else has Lauren Hammersley been in? Hammersley had a recurring function within the Canadian sitcom Mr. D and in addition performed Adele within the sci-fi drama Orphan Black.

Annette O’Toole performs Hope McCrea

Who’s Hope McCrea? Hope is the serving mayor of Virgin River.

What else has Annette O’Toole been in? Superman followers will probably be very conversant in Annette O’Toole as she performed each Lana Lang in 1983’s Superman III and Clark Kent’s adoptive mom Martha in Smallville. She additionally had a principal function in 1990’s adaptation of Stephen King’s IT and extra just lately appeared within the acclaimed drama sequence Halt and Catch Fireplace.

Tim Matheson performs Vernon “Doc” Mullins

Who’s Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins? As his nickname suggests, Vernon is the native medical physician in Virgin River.

What else has Tim Matheson been in? Tim Matheson has been appearing because the 1960s and in that point has appeared within the likes of Animal Home, Fletch, White Collar, Entourage and The Affair.

Daniel Gillies performs Mark Monroe

Who’s Mark Monroe? Mark is Melinda’s late husband, whose passing is among the the reason why she left her previous life in Los Angeles behind.

What else has Daniel Gillies been in? Daniel Gillies is greatest recognized for taking part in Elijah Mikaelson in each The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals.

Benjamin Hollingsworth performs Dan Brady

Who’s Dan Brady? Dan Brady is one other veteran now residing in Virgin River, however he’s discovering it tough to readjust to regular life after his time within the service.

What else has Benjamin Hollingsworth been in? Hollingsworth had a principal function on the medical drama Code Black, which ran for 3 seasons earlier than ending in 2018.

Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter

Who’s Paige Lassiter? Paige has a bakery enterprise based mostly in a meals truck that she calls ‘Paige’s Bakeaway’.

What else has Lexa Doig been in? Sci-fi followers might recognise Lexa from her work within the style, portraying Talia al Ghul in DC Comics sequence Arrow, Dr Carolyn Lam in Stargate SG-1 and Rowan LaFontaine in 2001’s Friday the 13th movie Jason X.

Colin Lawrence performs John “Preacher” Middleton

Who’s John ‘Preacher’ Middleton? John is a detailed good friend to Jack, having additionally served within the Marines, and now works as a chef on the bar he owns.

What else has Colin Lawrence been in? Lawrence will probably be recognized to Riverdale followers as Coach Clayton, whereas he additionally portrayed Janko on the fantasy sequence iZombie and Benjamin Abani on crime drama The Killing.

Jenny Cooper performs Joey Barnes

Who’s Joey Barnes? Joey is Mel’s older sister.

What else has Jenny Cooper been in? Cooper has appeared in a lot of widespread American TV reveals together with 24, CSI: Miami, Scandal and NCIS.

Virgin River is at the moment streaming on Netflix

