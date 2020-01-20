Meet the cast of Star Trek: Picard

Trekkies all over the world will probably be counting down the times till the return to one of many franchise most beloved characters – with Patrick Stewart set to return as Jean-Luc Picard in a model new collection – Star Trek: Picard.

And though a lot of the plot has been stored underneath wraps for now, we have now been given snippets of details about among the new characters who will seem on the present – in addition to which outdated favourites would possibly return…

Patrick Stewart performs Jean-Luc Picard

CBS

Who’s Picard? One of the iconic sci-fi characters of all time, Picard is the legendary captain of the Starship USS Enterprise. He’s a celebrated Starfleet officer, archaeologist and diplomat and has performed a key position in lots of the most important moments of galactic historical past. As we be a part of him on this collection, he’s now having fun with retirement.

What else has Patrick Stewart been in? Stewart, in fact, is most well-known for taking part in the very position that he will probably be reprising on this collection, having first appeared as the long-lasting Starship Enterprise captain from 1987-1994 and in a collection of subsequent function movies.

He’s additionally well-known for his a number of appearances as Professor Charles Xavier within the X-men franchise, his work with the Royal Shakespeare Firm and for his flip as Ebenezer Scrooge within the 1999 tv movie model of A Christmas Carol.

Isa Briones performs Dahj

Who’s Dahj? Dahj is a mysterious lady with super-human talents who seeks out Picard to ask for assist – additional data continues to be underneath wraps, however she’s set to play a pivotal position within the collection.

What else has Isa Briones been in? Though that is Briones’ largest on-screen position to this point by fairly some margin, she has made a handful of appearances throughout movie and TV previously – together with a task in American Crime Story. She additionally made musical theatre historical past when she turned the youngest star to land a predominant position in hit present Hamilton, becoming a member of the touring solid to play the twin position of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

Alison Capsule performs Agnes Jurati

Who’s Agnes Jurati? Jurati is a physician, and is claimed to share a standard purpose with Picard.

What else has Alison Capsule been in? Capsule first broke via as a baby actress,

Showing in a variety of tasks within the late 1990s and early 2000s, earlier than transitioning into grownup roles in movies comparable to Milk and Scott Pilgrim vs the World. Different credit embrace movies comparable to Midnight in Paris and Vice and TV exhibits together with The Newsroom and American Horror Story: Cult.

Santiago Cabrera performs Cristobal ‘Chris’ Rios

Who’s Chris? Chris is the captain of Picard’s ship, along with being a talented thief and former Starfleet officer.

What else has Santiago Cabrera been in? Cabrera might be nonetheless greatest recognized for his roles as Issac Mendez in Heroes and Lancelot in Merlin. In newer years he has appeared in Transformers: The Final Knight and Huge Little Lies.

Michelle Hurd performs Raffi Musiker

Who’s Raffi Musiker? Musiker is the accomplice of Chris, and is a former Starfleet intelligence officer who’s at the moment combating substance abuse.

What else has Michelle Hurd been in? Hurd is well-known for her flip as Monique Jeffries in Legislation & Order: Particular Victims Unit. Newer TV appearances have included Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Deadly Weapon.

Harry Treadaway performs Narek

Who’s Narek? A Romulan agent, Narek joins Picard’s crew in an try to research what his individuals ae doing to former Borg drones.

What else has Harry Treadaway been in? Treadaway just lately appeared in season three of The Crown, the place he performed Roddy Llewellyn. He’s greatest recognized for taking part in predominant roles in each Penny Dreadful and Mr Mercedes.

Evan Evagora performs Elnor

Who’s Elnor? Elnor is a fierce ally of Picard, and is a Romulan refugee with knowledgeable abilities in hand-to-hand fight.

What else has Evan Evagora been in? This will probably be newcomer Evagora’s first main position – whereas he’s additionally set to seem in horror collection Fantasy Island later this 12 months.

Jonathan Frakes performs William Riker

CBS

Who’s Riker? An outdated character from The Subsequent Technology, Riker was the Enterprise’s first officer and briefly the captain. In the direction of the top of Star Trek: Nemesis, he accepted command of the usTitan. He’s recognized for being daring and assured – and typically a little bit conceited.

What else has Jonathan Frakes been in? Past starring in Star Trek, Frakes has additionally directed a number of movies within the franchise – together with First Contact and Rebel – and in addition helmed the 2004 Thunderbirds film.

Brent Spiner performs Knowledge



CBS

Who’s Knowledge? One other returning character, Knowledge is an android who beforehand served with Picard as second officer aboard the Enterprise-D and Enterprise-E, till his dying in Star Trek: Nemesis.

What else has Brent Spiner been in? Along with his long-standing position as Knowledge throughout The Subsequent Technology and 4 function movies, Spiner can be well-known for taking part in the position of Dr. Brackish Okun in Independence Day, and its sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence in addition to many different roles in movie, TV and theatre.

Jeri Ryan performs Seven of 9



CBS

Who’s Seven of 9? An everyday on Star Trek: Voyager, Seven of 9 is a former Borg drone who was liberated from the collective.

What else has Jeri Ryan been in? Ryan was nominated 4 instances for a Saturn Award in her first stint taking part in Seven of 9, profitable in 2001. Different roles embrace components within the TV exhibits, Boston Public, Shark, Darkish Skies, Physique of Proof and Bosch.

Jonathan Del Arco performs Hugh



Who’s Hugh? One other former Borg drone, Hugh appeared within the Subsequent Technology episodes I, Borg and Descent, Half II.

What else has Jonathan Del Arco been in? Del Arco had a starring position on The Nearer and Main Crimes, by which he performed medical expert Dr. Morales, whereas he’s additionally had visitor roles on hows together with 24, The Sopranos and Dollhouse.

Marina Sirtis performs Deanna Troi



Who’s Deanna Troi? Additionally coming back from earlier iterations of Star Trek, Deanna Troi is Picard’s former counselor on the Enterprise-D and Enterprise-E. She married Riker in Star Trek: Nemesis.

What else has Marina Sirtis been in? Her work on Star Trek via the years stays her most noteworthy position, however she has additionally made appearances on numerous exhibits together with Gray’s Anatomy, NCIS and Titans.