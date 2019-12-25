Meet the cast of Stick Man

Stick Man (BBC1, Christmas Day eight.55am) isn’t as well-known as Julia Donaldson’s charming image ebook, The Gruffalo, which has change into a worldwide sensation, however now this lesser-known work is lastly getting its personal time within the limelight.

One winter’s day Stick Man wanders from his household tree solely to search out himself always mistaken for a run-of-the-mill twig by a wide range of interlopers. Finally he’s whisked away on a magical journey with Father Christmas himself, however can he make it again to his household in time for Christmas?

In partnership with Magic Gentle Photos, the BBC is bringing this festive story to the small display screen as an animated characteristic with the backing of a cracking forged.

Martin Freeman as Stick Man

Stick Man is the titular hero of the story who lives in a tree together with his spouse, Stick Girl, and three kids. Greater than something he desires to spend the vacation together with his household, however encounters a veritable menagerie of strangers that assume he’s good for chewing, throwing, and even burning over the hearth.

The voice behind the wood marvel is none apart from Martin Freeman, whose rise to fame over current years has made him a family identify. He’s performed the kind-hearted Bilbo Baggins within the current Hobbit movie trilogy, and he’s additionally the face of Dr John Watson within the BBC’s Sherlock. Some can also bear in mind his function as a sex-scene physique double within the romantic drama Love Truly.

Hugh Bonneville as Santa

Does the Jolly Pink Man really want an introduction? Santa encounters Stick Man while plummeting down a chimney, as he tends to do through the festive season, and the 2 set off on an journey.

Hugh Bonneville will probably be lending his deep, expressive tones to Father Christmas. You in all probability know him higher as Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey, however Bonneville’s record of credit extends far past the hit ITV sequence. His efficiency as a pissed off Olympic organiser within the BBC’s comedy, 2012, is certainly one of a list of sensible appearances together with reveals like Physician Who, and the traditional romantic comedy Notting Hill.

Jennifer Saunders as Narrator



Somewhat unsurprisingly the narrator will probably be doing little or no apart from narrating, however the voice behind the story teller may be very thrilling certainly. Comedienne, actress, author, and director Jennifer Saunders will probably be laying out Stick Man’s plight along with her normal wit and heat.

Jennifer has written and starred in quite a few sequence together with sketch present French and Saunders and the ever-inappropriate Completely Fabulous. The woman of guffaws has even made repeat appearances as Ross’s disgruntled mother-in-law to be within the American sitcom Buddies.

Russell Tovey as Canine

It’s not too exhausting to guess the mode of interplay between Stick Man and Canine. Right here’s a touch – have a look at the image.

More durable to establish with out some help may be the particular person behind the pooch. Actor Russell Tovey initially rose to fame within the supernatural BBC Three sequence Being Human as a werewolf with a tortured soul, and has since labored on tasks on each side of the Atlantic such because the HBO sequence, Trying.

Sally Hawkins as Stick Girl and diverse



Sally Hawkins voices Stick Man’s spouse (appropriately known as Stick Girl) however can also be bringing quite a few different characters within the animation to life together with Pigeon, Swan, and Robin.

From controversial interval drama Tipping the Velvet to the current feelgood movie Made in Dagenham, Sally has starred in all kinds of British cinema and TV. She appears to have a expertise for selecting cult movies that change into crucial darlings such because the movies Blue Jasmine and Welsh-based comedy Submarine.

Rob Brydon as Cat and diverse

Talking of Wales, veteran actor Rob Brydon may also be assuming quite a few roles in Stick Man, together with Cat, Snail, Frog, and Park Keeper. Few voices are as soothing to the ear, and also you’ll in all probability recognise Brydon’s dulcet tones from the likes of UK comedy Gavin and Stacey or Marion & Geoff.